Retiring in Koh Samui in 2022? Here is what you need to know

The tropical island of Koh Samui is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations for both travellers and retirees. There is something for everyone on Koh Samui. The cost of living in Koh Samui will suit many people who are looking to retire on the beautiful majestic island. Looking for a luxurious lifestyle? There are places to fulfil your needs. Prefer the cost of living to be more relaxed? There are many places to choose from.

Koh Samui It’s adjacent to the international diving location of Koh Tao and the popular party island of Koh Phangan, Koh Samui has a considerably different atmosphere and draws a different type of traveller than Phuket.

Cost of Living in Koh Samui

Most of the properties you can find in Koh Samui will be villas or houses, both for sale and for rent. The prices will depend on your lifestyle. There are many different price points to suit the demands of every potential customer. Keep in mind that renting is based on a 1-year contract.

The most affordable property you can rent starts at US $300 per month for a 1 bedroom unit, which is around 50 square metres on average. Rental prices can go up to just over US $10,000 per month for a luxury lifestyle. The size of the property will vary, but it will be at least 300 square metres.

As for buying a villa, the most affordable property will cost between $100,000 and $150,000, with an average of 150 square meters of space. For luxury living, prices of villas can start at at least US $2,000,000.

Don’t you worry, there are many properties that are priced in between “crazy expensive” to “awfully cheap”. You can find villas and apartments worth around $150,000 to around US $1,000,000 for a high-end property before stepping into a luxury zone.

Lifestyle

If you enjoy Thai markets and walking streets, you’ll be happy living in Koh Samui. Several markets can be found all over the island. You’ll often find a variety of low-cost meals, as well as drinks, clothing, souvenirs, and other items. Some of the best beaches in the Gulf of Thailand can be found in Koh Samui. There are a large number of beautiful and clean beaches where you can relax, swim, and sunbathe.

The island’s largest and most popular beach, nearly 7 kilometres long, is located in Chaweng. It is Koh Samui’s most developed area, with a wide variety of accommodations, restaurants, and pubs. This makes Chaweng attractive to a broad set of travellers; yet, it does not appear to be popular with Thai visitors, and everything is geared toward westerners. Chaweng has everything you might possibly need, including banks, money exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, massage and spas, tailors, and popular fast-food establishments.

Bophut is the place to go if you want a more real experience because it’s one of the few places on the island that has some of the original Thai and Chinese atmosphere, given the fact that the area is constantly growing and improving to serve the travel and tourism industry. Bophut is centred upon the Fisherman’s Village, which features narrow roads filled with traditional Chinese-style buildings. Small souvenir shops and boutique stores are the main shopping choices. There is a wide selection of restaurants and pubs in the neighbourhood, with Bophut being known as one of the best locations to eat in Samui.

Climate

If the heat isn’t your cup of tea, you will enjoy the mild season, which runs from November to February and has average temperatures of around 25°C. If you prefer the heat, visit between March and May to enjoy temperatures of 30°C and higher, but be aware that the heat can be unbearable throughout the day. From June through October, the monsoon season brings rainstorms and sudden downpours, but temperatures remain warm, ranging from 26°C to 28°C.

Healthcare

Thailand has good healthcare, and you can expect that in Koh Samui. Samui International Hospital, Thai International Hospital, Bandon Hospital, and Bangkok Hospital Samui are the four private hospitals on Koh Samui. The facilities are excellent, and the majority of the hospital staff speak English. You can find various clinics and pharmacies across the island too, and prescription medicine is easily accessible.

Getting to Koh Samui

Bangkok Airways owns and runs Koh Samui Airport, which has frequent Thai Airways flights from Bangkok. Bangkok Airways primarily serves domestic flights, and it takes over an hour to fly to Koh Samui from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Most international flights will arrive at Suvarnabhumi, allowing easy transit to your flight to Samui. You don’t have to fly to get to Koh Samui, you can even get there by ferry or yacht.

