Destination Property Guide
Retiring in Koh Samui in 2022? Here is what you need to know
The tropical island of Koh Samui is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations for both travellers and retirees. There is something for everyone on Koh Samui. The cost of living in Koh Samui will suit many people who are looking to retire on the beautiful majestic island. Looking for a luxurious lifestyle? There are places to fulfil your needs. Prefer the cost of living to be more relaxed? There are many places to choose from.
Koh Samui It’s adjacent to the international diving location of Koh Tao and the popular party island of Koh Phangan, Koh Samui has a considerably different atmosphere and draws a different type of traveller than Phuket.
Cost of Living in Koh Samui
Most of the properties you can find in Koh Samui will be villas or houses, both for sale and for rent. The prices will depend on your lifestyle. There are many different price points to suit the demands of every potential customer. Keep in mind that renting is based on a 1-year contract.
The most affordable property you can rent starts at US $300 per month for a 1 bedroom unit, which is around 50 square metres on average. Rental prices can go up to just over US $10,000 per month for a luxury lifestyle. The size of the property will vary, but it will be at least 300 square metres.
As for buying a villa, the most affordable property will cost between $100,000 and $150,000, with an average of 150 square meters of space. For luxury living, prices of villas can start at at least US $2,000,000.
Don’t you worry, there are many properties that are priced in between “crazy expensive” to “awfully cheap”. You can find villas and apartments worth around $150,000 to around US $1,000,000 for a high-end property before stepping into a luxury zone.
Lifestyle
If you enjoy Thai markets and walking streets, you’ll be happy living in Koh Samui. Several markets can be found all over the island. You’ll often find a variety of low-cost meals, as well as drinks, clothing, souvenirs, and other items. Some of the best beaches in the Gulf of Thailand can be found in Koh Samui. There are a large number of beautiful and clean beaches where you can relax, swim, and sunbathe.
The island’s largest and most popular beach, nearly 7 kilometres long, is located in Chaweng. It is Koh Samui’s most developed area, with a wide variety of accommodations, restaurants, and pubs. This makes Chaweng attractive to a broad set of travellers; yet, it does not appear to be popular with Thai visitors, and everything is geared toward westerners. Chaweng has everything you might possibly need, including banks, money exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, massage and spas, tailors, and popular fast-food establishments.
Bophut is the place to go if you want a more real experience because it’s one of the few places on the island that has some of the original Thai and Chinese atmosphere, given the fact that the area is constantly growing and improving to serve the travel and tourism industry. Bophut is centred upon the Fisherman’s Village, which features narrow roads filled with traditional Chinese-style buildings. Small souvenir shops and boutique stores are the main shopping choices. There is a wide selection of restaurants and pubs in the neighbourhood, with Bophut being known as one of the best locations to eat in Samui.
Read The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
Climate
If the heat isn’t your cup of tea, you will enjoy the mild season, which runs from November to February and has average temperatures of around 25°C. If you prefer the heat, visit between March and May to enjoy temperatures of 30°C and higher, but be aware that the heat can be unbearable throughout the day. From June through October, the monsoon season brings rainstorms and sudden downpours, but temperatures remain warm, ranging from 26°C to 28°C.
Healthcare
Thailand has good healthcare, and you can expect that in Koh Samui. Samui International Hospital, Thai International Hospital, Bandon Hospital, and Bangkok Hospital Samui are the four private hospitals on Koh Samui. The facilities are excellent, and the majority of the hospital staff speak English. You can find various clinics and pharmacies across the island too, and prescription medicine is easily accessible.
Getting to Koh Samui
Bangkok Airways owns and runs Koh Samui Airport, which has frequent Thai Airways flights from Bangkok. Bangkok Airways primarily serves domestic flights, and it takes over an hour to fly to Koh Samui from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Most international flights will arrive at Suvarnabhumi, allowing easy transit to your flight to Samui. You don’t have to fly to get to Koh Samui, you can even get there by ferry or yacht.
You can apply for a retirement visa with Tadoo if you wish to spend the remainder of your days lounging in the sun in Koh Samui. They will walk you through every stage of the process until your visa is approved. To see the packages, click HERE.
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
More drama with Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach vendors
Fare hike on ferries to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan from July 1
Top 5 affordable charter yachts to rent in Phuket
Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
European Union praises Thailand’s efforts in migrant workers’ rights
Thai hackers target high-ranking official in 200,000 baht swindle
Chon Buri passersby annoyed at slow police response to gold snatcher
2 Thai monks break habit of a lifetime to fight over offerings
Sri Lankan officials say country has enough fuel for 5 more days
Influencers from controversial Lazada ad arrested on suspicion of lèse majesté
Cabinet to discuss cap on rising fuel costs
Famous porn star to fight model in Bangkok boxing match
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
Thai female lawyers fight for right to wear trousers to court
Thai family’s dream holiday turns into cockroach-infested nightmare
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
New tourist visa waivers being proposed to CCSA for next week’s meeting
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
Cop gets 50 years for taking bribes from Thai massage parlour
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Chinese-British national charged with trafficking illegal drugs
Government to temporarily waive TM6 immigration forms
Thailand’s new cannabis laws, yes, but no, but yes…
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of3 days ago
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
- Best Bites3 days ago
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
- Economy2 days ago
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Crime7 hours ago
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya