Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025

Yesterday, May 31, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a 22 year old woman from Phuket, Thailand, made history by becoming Thailand’s first-ever winner of the Miss World pageant.

The grand finale, held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India, featured 108 contestants from around the world, with Opal emerging victorious and captivating hearts globally.

Born on March 20, 2003, Opal was raised in a family deeply involved in the hospitality industry in Phuket. Her formative education was completed at Triam Udom Suksa School, where she specialised in Chinese studies. She is fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese.

Currently, Opal is pursuing a degree in political science and international relations at Thammasat University, reflecting her interest in global affairs and diplomacy.

Opal’s journey in the pageant world began in 2021 when she competed in Miss Rattanakosin. She quickly rose through the ranks, earning the title of third runner-up in Miss Universe Thailand 2022. Her perseverance paid off when she won Miss Universe Thailand 2024.

Though she placed third in the Miss Universe 2024 competition, her decision to accept the Miss World Thailand 2025 crown before completing her reign led to the revocation of her Miss Universe Thailand title.

This bold move proved pivotal, culminating in Opal Suchata Chuangsri making history as Thailand’s first Miss World 2025. Her historic win as Miss World 2025 marked a milestone for Thailand in the 72-year history of the pageant.

Beyond beauty and poise, Opal’s story is one of resilience and advocacy. At just 16, she underwent surgery to remove a benign breast lump, an experience that inspired her to launch the Opal For Her campaign.

This initiative promotes breast health awareness and emphasises the importance of early detection, aiming to educate young women nationwide.

Opal actively shares her journey and advocacy efforts on Instagram under the handle @suchaaata, where she has amassed over 650,000 followers. Through her platform, she connects with fans, raises awareness for her causes, and inspires many with her authenticity and dedication.

Opal’s victory is more than just a pageant title; it symbolises a breakthrough moment for Thailand on the international stage. Her blend of intellect, compassion, and cultural pride has made her a role model, especially among young women aspiring to make a difference.