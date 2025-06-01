Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025

Historic global win for Thailand after 74 years of pursuit

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
51 2 minutes read
Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025
Picture courtesy of ricardo_siviero, Miss World Instagram

Yesterday, May 31, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a 22 year old woman from Phuket, Thailand, made history by becoming Thailand’s first-ever winner of the Miss World pageant.

The grand finale, held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India, featured 108 contestants from around the world, with Opal emerging victorious and captivating hearts globally.

Born on March 20, 2003, Opal was raised in a family deeply involved in the hospitality industry in Phuket. Her formative education was completed at Triam Udom Suksa School, where she specialised in Chinese studies. She is fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese.

Currently, Opal is pursuing a degree in political science and international relations at Thammasat University, reflecting her interest in global affairs and diplomacy.

Related Articles
Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025 | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Opal’s journey in the pageant world began in 2021 when she competed in Miss Rattanakosin. She quickly rose through the ranks, earning the title of third runner-up in Miss Universe Thailand 2022. Her perseverance paid off when she won Miss Universe Thailand 2024.

Though she placed third in the Miss Universe 2024 competition, her decision to accept the Miss World Thailand 2025 crown before completing her reign led to the revocation of her Miss Universe Thailand title.

This bold move proved pivotal, culminating in Opal Suchata Chuangsri making history as Thailand’s first Miss World 2025. Her historic win as Miss World 2025 marked a milestone for Thailand in the 72-year history of the pageant.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025 | News by Thaiger

Beyond beauty and poise, Opal’s story is one of resilience and advocacy. At just 16, she underwent surgery to remove a benign breast lump, an experience that inspired her to launch the Opal For Her campaign.

This initiative promotes breast health awareness and emphasises the importance of early detection, aiming to educate young women nationwide.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025 | News by Thaiger

Opal actively shares her journey and advocacy efforts on Instagram under the handle @suchaaata, where she has amassed over 650,000 followers. Through her platform, she connects with fans, raises awareness for her causes, and inspires many with her authenticity and dedication.

Opal’s victory is more than just a pageant title; it symbolises a breakthrough moment for Thailand on the international stage. Her blend of intellect, compassion, and cultural pride has made her a role model, especially among young women aspiring to make a difference.

 

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย Miss World (@missworld)

Latest Thailand News
Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025 Thailand News

Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025

4 minutes ago
Bangkok Pride 2025 to make global history with record-breaking parade Bangkok News

Bangkok Pride 2025 to make global history with record-breaking parade

1 hour ago
Woman gives birth in rescue vehicle as public eyes registration number Chiang Mai News

Woman gives birth in rescue vehicle as public eyes registration number

3 hours ago
Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok Bangkok News

Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s smoking rate drops 48% in 33 years, economic strain remains Thailand News

Thailand’s smoking rate drops 48% in 33 years, economic strain remains

5 hours ago
Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia Thailand News

Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia

5 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video)

5 hours ago
Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket Phuket News

Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket

6 hours ago
Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly Bangkok News

Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly

6 hours ago
Tragic road accident claims life on Highway 331 in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Tragic road accident claims life on Highway 331 in Chachoengsao

6 hours ago
Tragic drowning of three young girls in Sisaket pond Thailand News

Tragic drowning of three young girls in Sisaket pond

6 hours ago
28 provinces brace for heavy rain as Bangkok faces severe storms Thailand Weather Updates

28 provinces brace for heavy rain as Bangkok faces severe storms

7 hours ago
Abandoned macaques found in Thai forest, suspected for illegal sale Crime News

Abandoned macaques found in Thai forest, suspected for illegal sale

7 hours ago
Hostage crisis resolved in Phitsanulok; man detained after standoff Crime News

Hostage crisis resolved in Phitsanulok; man detained after standoff

7 hours ago
Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths Crime News

Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths

7 hours ago
Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident Crime News

Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident

7 hours ago
Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside Phuket News

Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside

1 day ago
Phuket immigration boss hits back at UK drug claims Phuket News

Phuket immigration boss hits back at UK drug claims

1 day ago
Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast Krabi News

Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast

1 day ago
Nestlé sues ex-partners over Nescafé trademark breach Business News

Nestlé sues ex-partners over Nescafé trademark breach

1 day ago
Tiger selfie turns savage: Indian tourist mauled in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Tiger selfie turns savage: Indian tourist mauled in Phuket (video)

1 day ago
Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1% Business News

Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1%

1 day ago
Pita Limjaroenrat&#8217;s political return sparks hope for &#8216;Orange Camp&#8217; Thailand News

Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’

1 day ago
Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims Pattaya News

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

1 day ago
Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment Thailand News

Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

2 days ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

2 days ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

2 days ago
Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x