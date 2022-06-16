Ask an Agent
10 ways to know if you should sell your condo in Thailand
Real estate investment is all about maximizing your profit. As a landlord, you’ve most likely enjoyed the passive income. However, for most owners, there eventually comes the point when holding on to property no longer makes personal or financial sense. You want your investment property to be an asset instead of a burden on your finances, so keeping your rental property forever isn’t always realistic. Maybe you’re moving away from Thailand and don’t want to worry about managing the property from afar. Maybe you’re having trouble keeping the home leased to tenants, you’re trying to pay off debt, or you’re just ready for a change. Whatever the reason, choosing the perfect time to sell a condo in Thailand can feel like a gamble.
So to help you make an informed decision, here are 10 signs it’s maybe time for you to sell your rental property.
1. Your rental property isn’t performing well
Sometimes rental property just won’t perform as well as you expected it to be. Several months of negative cash flow isn’t always a good reason to sell. However, it’s still a good idea to reevaluate and find the problem. Sometimes, the problem is beyond your control. For example, the market rents may have dropped. In this case, the best scenario is usually to sell the condo. If you keep losing money each month, your condo is depreciating in value, and the market is looking stable, it’s definitely time to sell your condo.
2. You’ve found a better investment opportunity
The reason we’re investing in property is to increase capital gains. So if you’ve identified another opportunity to yield more attractive returns over time, it makes sense to seize it. For example, you’re now making 10% a year on your money, but you have the potential to make 20% or even more. This is one scenario where selling your current property is better. Just make sure to do your research first. Remember, both buying and selling a property involves a lot of costs. You may not get the full value of the property since you may need to make some repairs to the property before selling it, or you may need to pay closing costs. Thus, only sell your condo if you are sure you can make a better cash return even after considering those expenses.
Book tours on your schedule. When you find the perfect home, start your offer online, and a dedicated buying agent will help you every step of the way.
3. You hate being a landlord
A lot of people think being a landlord is easy, but not everyone is cut out for the job. Being a landlord means being a business owner, so you may have to do some difficult things to ensure you get positive cash flow. It’s clearly not a 9 to 5 job, so you’ll have to be ready to answer a tenant’s call any time of day and resolve the issue they’re complaining about as soon as you can, especially if there’s a significant issue. Plus, not all tenants are the same. Some can cause problems consistently and give you a headache every minute of every day. The job can be harder on soft-hearted people. Imagine having to evict a tenant who’s behind on rent – it takes a strong heart to do that.
If it’s starting to feel like being a landlord is more trouble than it’s worth and the stress isn’t equal to the revenue, it’s maybe time to part ways with your rental property. Of course, you can always hire a property manager to help, but be sure the cost isn’t breaking your budget.
4. Your life situation is changing
Nothing is certain in life. All too often, your life situation may change drastically and get in the way of dealing with a rental property. Whether you’re having another child, quitting your job, experiencing a death in the family, retiring, or moving to another country – these drastic changes in your life can make your rental property feel like a burden. It’s probably better to cash out than try to manage the property while dealing with these complicated issues in your life.
5. Your property is now worth more than when you bought it
If your condo has appreciated quickly in value, selling it can be a better option than renting it out. There are many ways a property can appreciate in value. For instance, you might have successfully flipped it, and now it’s worth more than you paid for it. Sometimes you may get lucky, and the area of your property has grown and prospered. A booming market may mean your property value has increased. If the value of your property has increased rapidly, you may be able to sell it for a profit, covering your closing expenses and allowing you to break even. However, you should still speak with a realtor to see whether you will be subject to capital gains taxes in order to make the best decision possible.
6. The market has little to no potential for future growth
If the property market in the area where you’ve invested has been stagnant for a long time, you may wish to sell before it starts to fall further. One way you can know is if the area is seeing higher vacancy rates or if the population in the area is static. Market crashes can linger for years, so if you think the market is about to crash, you might want to get out now.
7. You can no longer afford the maintenance cost
Investing in property in Thailand is easier said than done. We all want the money to flow into our pockets, but sometimes we end up not receiving anything at all. Let’s face it, some properties just end up being a dud. Maybe the roof is constantly leaking, the floor is way too outdated, or the HVAC system is on its last legs. Yes, investing in property means dealing with these problems. However, sometimes, these constant maintenance issues can cause a hit on your bank account. If you find it challenging to fund costly repairs, selling your condo can be the answer.
8. You’re moving away from Thailand
Moving away from Thailand can be a reason to sell. Being a landlord is difficult enough; you’ve got to find tenants, do paperwork, ensure regulations are met, deal with troublesome tenants, and more. Keeping up with landlord responsibilities takes a lot of time and effort, no matter where you do it. However, striving to live the landlord lifestyle from afar adds still another layer of difficulty to an already difficult scenario.
9. Your net worth is invested in a single portfolio
Asset diversification is key. Many real estate investors begin with a single property and gradually expand their portfolios. When you simply own one piece of property, you are quite vulnerable. Thus, if your net worth is all tied up in one place, it may be a good idea to diversify your assets. After all, you don’t want to put your financial health and future stability at risk by not having a backup plan in place if the property market crashes. Therefore, if you are too tied up in real estate, it may be a good idea to consider selling your condo and expanding your investment portfolio to include other assets.
10. You’re in debt
The last reason why selling your condo in Thailand might be a good idea is if you’re currently in debt. Selling a rental property may be your greatest option if you’re going through a divorce, bankruptcy, or just need to pay off a large amount of credit card debt. However, speaking with a financial specialist before making any decisions about your rental is essential. Keep in mind that selling your rental property entails giving up investment as well as a source of income.
Sometimes, selling your condo in Thailand is a smart decision. When you’re ready to wave goodbye, Thaiger Property can help. From helping you make an informed decision to marketing your property to the best audience, an experienced property specialist can help you save time and money.
If you are sure about selling your condo, check out our article on the 10 tips to sell your property quickly in Thailand.
Why sell with Thaiger Property?
✅ No Listing Fee
✅ Free Professional Photos
✅ Free 3D Walkthrough
✅ Receive Verified Offers Online
✅ Reach Millions of Active Home Shoppers
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand Pass, Bars, Masks: The Thaiger’s predictions for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting
Police arrest suspects in illegal lending network across Thailand
Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Thailand News Today | Thai Parliament passes Marriage Equality Bill
Thailand’s cabinet approves budget to help Andaman tourism and development
Thai national football coach apologises for inappropriate touching
Pakistani government tells people “drink less tea” amidst economic crisis
Muslim groups discuss legislation contrary to their religious beliefs
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Sea turtle lays 60 eggs at Phang Nga beach
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Completion of Pattaya’s Walking Street postponed again
Chinese man swindled out of a million baht climbs 20 metre tsunami tower in Pattaya
Real estate market to experience inflation price hikes
Democrat MP gives blessing for party-goers to get high
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
New tourist visa waivers being proposed to CCSA for next week’s meeting
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Cop gets 50 years for taking bribes from Thai massage parlour
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Chinese-British national charged with trafficking illegal drugs
Thailand’s new cannabis laws, yes, but no, but yes…
Minimum Thai wage up to 650 baht for 16 careers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of2 days ago
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
- Best Bites3 days ago
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
- Best of3 days ago
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
- Road deaths4 days ago
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
- Lifestyle1 day ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Economy2 days ago
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
- Crime1 day ago
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
- Hot Property3 days ago
The best sea-view villas in Phuket
Recent comments: