Upper Thailand warned to be extra cautious on floods next week

Grab your rain boots once again!

As rain pours down on Thailand (well, it’s the wet season), the country’s meteorological department has warned today flash floods and overflows are expected in upper Thailand from June 19-21, Sunday to Tuesday. During these days, the southwest monsoon will strengthen and the monsoon trough will move down from across Myanmar and upper Laos.

The department expects more rain in western Thailand, with isolated heavy showers in the North, the upper Northeast, the East, and the South. It warns people in upper Thailand particularly to be extra cautious about transport, and be aware that the conditions can cause flashfloods and overflows.

From June 19-21, the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the South are expected to have isolated heavy rains in 40-60% of their areas, with the North and Northeast also experiencing gusty winds in 40-60% of their areas.

From today (Thursday) until June 21, Northern, Northeastern and Eastern Thailand are expected to have thunder showers in 20-40% of their areas, while the South is expected to have thunder showers in 40-60% of its areas.

In the South and East, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, and 2 metres high during thundershowers. Small boats have been warned to check weather conditions before heading to sea.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok area is expected to have isolated heavy rains in 40-60% of it from June 19-21, and thunder showers in 20-40% of it from today until Saturday (June 18).

SOURCE: Nation Thailand