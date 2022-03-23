Connect with us

Property

5 smart devices to customise your property in Thailand

Pete

Published

 on 

Photo via Unsplash

When it comes to different types of smart home devices, there’s a huge selection across a wide price range. Adding gadgets you can operate remotely will make your house a little more manageable a lot more automated. So pimp out your property with these 5 tech items for a smarter home.

Google Nest Mini
The Nest Mini is an excellent choice as your first smart home speaker. These versatile speakers function as a smart home via Google Assistant and a good speaker that can be controlled with your voice or via Bluetooth on your phone. What makes Google Nest Mini appealing for many is the price. It’s affordable, and a great start for many. You can ask it to read you the news, or the sports scores while you’re making breakfast. To get music playing on your speaker, you’ll need to subscribe to Spotify, Google Play Music, or YouTube Music. The style is modern, clean, and subtle. Regardless of the colour you choose, the Nest Mini features a cloth mesh on top that hides 3 touch capacitive controls for volume control, play/pause, and volume.

Price – B1,290

Click here to buy now on Lazada

Philips Hue Starter Kit
The Philips Hue is the best smart light bulb on the market. it’s the easiest way to get started with your smart home. It’s simple to set up: simply replace your current bulbs with smart Hue bulbs. They’re reactive, and there’s a wide range of colours and effects to choose from. If you want to manage your lights when you’re away from your sanctuary, you’ll need to have the Philips Bridge, which acts as a connector for your lights. They have Bluetooth built-in, so you can control them when you’re nearby. It works well with Alexa and Google Assistant integration, this now includes HomeKit functionality with Apple products. They’re also the most pricey smart bulb on the market, but we believe they’ll pay for themselves in the long term.

Price – B4,990

Click here to buy now on Lazada

Xiaomi TV Stick
This is a great option for anyone who wants to turn their television into a smart one, without having to pay a large sum of money for a new one. It’s simple and maintains a modest profile. The stick is compact enough to be hidden behind a screen. Just plug it in, and you’re good to go. The remote is basic and straightforward as it leaves little margin for mistakes. The remote has the standard navigation, volume, on/off, Google Assistant, and directional buttons. This is only fixed at 1080p. If you want a 4K model, there is another model which cost a bit more.

Price – B1,390

Click here to buy now on Lazada

iRobot Roomba i7
If you live in a big home, the Roomba i7 can amaze you because it can save up to 10 different floor plans and allows you to identify different areas in your house so that the robot can clean only that room. The Roomba i7 will be useful if you have carpets or rugs in your home. If you have any furry pets at home, the Roomba i7 is great at cleaning them too. If you’re on a budget, you might want to look at other robot vacuums that can accomplish the same work for less money.

Price – B39,900

Click here to buy now on Lazada

Xiaomi Mi 2K Security Camera
The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro is a significant improvement over previous 360-degree cameras in terms of quality. The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro is a good alternative if you want an easy-to-use high-resolution security camera at a fair price. It can be put indoors on a table or on a wall. it can also be mounted outside, and its 360-degree coverage allows it to cover a remarkable amount of space. If you need a camera system that is both light and adaptable and can alert you to activity in your area, look no further. It must be connected to a power source, but that is the only connection necessary. The rest is done by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Price – B1,190

Click here to buy now on Lazada

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cabra
    2022-03-23 12:04
    Definitely get a security camera for home and car
    image
    Transam
    2022-03-23 12:17
    After having my kitchen floor up to sort the drains' blockage of compacted rice, this 17 bht item from Mr. DIY has been a godsend, a must for having a wife that doesn't listen to anything you say...... 🥴
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-03-23 12:45
    27 minutes ago, Transam said: having a wife that doesn't listen to anything you say...... 🥴 Have you tried spanking? 🤭
    image
    Transam
    2022-03-23 12:47
    1 minute ago, Noble_Design said: Have you tried spanking? 🤭 it's no good trying something they like....😋
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

      Trending