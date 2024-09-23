Paws for applause: Reformed drug addict pens ‘Home. Made.’ to aid 1,000 rescue dogs

Micheal J. Baines with some of the the dogs that he rescued | Photo courtesy of Witchcraft

Michael J. Baines, President and Co-Founder of The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation, has released his first book, Home. Made. to raise funds for the 1,000 dogs in his care.

The memoir, launched on International Dog Day (Monday, August 26 of this year), documents Baines’ remarkable journey from the bustling kitchens of Sweden’s most popular restaurant scene to the tranquil cassava fields of Bang Saen, Thailand. The Swedish entrepreneur quit his successful culinary career to open a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation centre for stray dogs.

Opened in 2017, the TMTRD Sanctuary now cares for 1,000 dogs, housing 750+ rescues (including 50 TikTok-famous paralysed dogs affectionately nicknamed The Wheelchair Mafia) whilst also monitoring and feeding an additional 400 stray dogs. Baines’ book explores the many heartwarming success stories of the dogs that have been rescued, treated and adopted to find their forever homes, as well as the positive development of pet culture in Thailand.

In a deeply honest and moving account, Baines also opens up on the challenges of his own life, namely his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. After somehow finding himself working for the alleged Yugoslavian Mafia in Sweden, the chef became caught up in the dangerous world of drugs, chasing highs to ward off his demons, before he was delivered a life-changing ultimatum.

Baines found deep inspiration within his life story that he applied to the book but he claims that there is more inspiration found elsewhere too.

“It’s a damn good book… The first I’ve read in 10 years. It is the story of my life but more importantly, it’s the story of my dogs’ lives – they’re far more interesting and inspiring than I am, and I hope readers agree.”

Get the book now!

Home. Made. marks the first production of Witchcraft, an all-female social impact publishing company working to bring funding to nonprofits on the front lines of social change through the art and power of books.

Uniquely, Witchcraft flips book royalties into the favour of nonprofit organisations – whereas, in traditional models, an author only receives 5-10% of book royalties, 70% of the royalties for Home. Made. will be donated back to TMTRD, meaning anyone who purchases a book will also be making a donation that will go directly to the dogs.

The memoir is available to purchase in the US at heywitchcraft.com/shop. Readers outside of the US can purchase through Amazon.

First reviews of the Home. Made.

“Honest. Heartwarming. Heroic. A wonderful, heart-touching, inspirational read. Michael paints a very clear picture with his captivating words. It made me think outside of myself and want to be a better person like Michael. It will awaken your senses and inspire you!” – Jeff Katz, Jeff Katz Photography. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Heartening. Inspiring. Captivating. A beautiful and wholesome read that exuded stories from the deepest depths of humanity via the lens of a man who has culminated his quest from an eclectic life, to dedicating himself to the well-being of dogs in Thailand.” – Mikey Kay, Filmmaker & BBC Investigative Journalist. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Inspirational. Heartwarming. Interesting. I read it in one sitting and cried during a few parts. If Michael’s story doesn’t make you emotional, the dogs certainly will.” – Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Host, Producer, Restauranteur. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Press Release