The legalisation of cannabis for medical use – more questions than answers | The Thaiger

Thai Life
The legalisation of cannabis for medical use – more questions than answers
by Laura Villadiego
“Despite what looks to be the biggest step in decades towards legalisation of cannabis in Thailand… the use of cannabis in Thailand without a licence is still punishable with jail terms.”
- Unclear licensing rules have given rise to fears foreign firms might apply for patents and squeeze out local players
- There are concerns the public might think anyone is allowed to smoke or grow cannabis
Thailand’s decision to legalise marijuana for medical purposes has raised concerns over deliberate exploitation of the new law and warnings to the public not to forget that general use of the drug is still very much illegal.
An article by the South China Morning Post summarises a lot of what we already know – the new legislation is a step forward in the upgrading of Thailand’s drug laws but falls a long way short of actually legalising the use of marijuana.
Last Tuesday, Thailand’s NLA (National Legislative Assembly) passed a bill allowing the use of cannabis and kratom, a local plant with opioid properties native to Southeast Asia. It grants use for several purposes, including patient treatment, growing for export and sale, research and other science and industry activities.
The changes, which are pending royal approval and expected to take effect in the next few months, allow registered patients to possess certain amounts of cannabis if they have a prescription or certificate from a doctor, dentist, traditional or alternative Thai medicine practitioner.
The SCMP article reports that a fall in rice, sugar and rubber crop prices may have influenced the government’s decision to legalise cannabis for medical use, as it seeks to cash in on a rapidly growing industry that is forecast to reach US$146 billion globally by 2025.
Canada and California recently legalised the drug for recreational use, while other countries and regions in the world are considering a similar move.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Koh Samui
Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut
Photos and story by Laurie Maitenaz
An article by guest writer Laurie Maitenaz, a resident of Koh Samui, seeks to focus attention on the long-term garbage accumulation problems on the island. Most of his 11-point-plan to reduce garbage are things we can all action around the Kingdom. Let’s make 2019 the year of garbage reduction – think globally but act locally and at home. Thanks Laurie.
On Samui the collected trash was designed for recycling and disposal at the municipal incinerator plant, but the incinerator has not been operational for some years and trash is simply being stockpiled at dumps on the island.
Mayor Ramnate says at present the island’s 30 rai (4,8 hectares) landfill already holds mountains of garbage of over 200,000 tonnes, while 150-200 tonnes keep coming in daily for disposal. Being a trendy holiday destination (2.3 million tourists in 2017), Koh Samui is subject to high levels of self generated trash and also trash washed up on its shores from the Gulf of Thailand.
Few months ago, following international coverage, the government has promised prioritisation of garbage management to deal with waste build up on Koh Samui.
A process for removal of some 200,000 tonnes from Koh Samui for incineration in a Khoen Kaen power generation plant has been inacted.
While this should alleviate immediate problems, it is not a long term solution. Until then, inhabitants and tourists should also take actions to reduce their environmental footprint and help preserve this beautiful paradise island!
Wondering how you can take part ?
● Say NO to plastic disposables and carry reusable bags
● Purchase a stylish steel straw to drink all your fruit juices and cocktails
● Refill your water bottle as much as possible
● Buy local and help support the local economy
● Always take your rubbish with you from the beach or put them in a bin
● Have lunch or a cooking class at We Green eco-friendly farm & restaurant
● Prefer paddle to jet ski, and why not book a sunrise stand up paddle tour
● Support responsible wildlife foundations and animal sanctuaries such as Samui Elephant Sanctuary
● Dive with Samui Dive Tribe who are involved with numerous conservation projects around the island including reef construction and ecological monitoring
● Discover an alternative and eco-friendly market, Samui Green market. Once a month.
● Volunteer for few hours with Trash Hero to help clean the beach. Every Sunday afternoon.
As recycling is not always an option, especially here in Koh Samui, try to reduce your waste as much as possible. Together, we can make a difference by taking positive actions!
Thai Life
30% rise in drink driving incidents
FILE PHOTO
Despite all the hoopla, promises, checkpoints on all major roads and extensive media campaign, drink driving remains the leading cause of accidents over the first three days of the New Year holiday road safety period – aka. The Seven Days of Danger.
Police report a 30% rise in drink-driving arrests up to last Saturday. 6,000 breathalysers and radar guns have been put into service around the country to help curb the road toll – officially the ninth worst in the world, according to the WHO.
In the first three days of the SDOD (Seven Days of Danger), for this current campaign, there were already 1,633 accidents with drink-driving responsible for an astonishing 41% of incidents and 27.2 blamed on speeding.
As usual, motorcycles figured heavily with nearly 75% of the incidents involving motorbikes and 11.6% involving pick-up trucks.
The seven days of danger continues until Thursday this week with tonight and tomorrow expected to register a peak in the seven days’ toll numbers.
Phuket
City by the Bay – Laguna Phuket’s urbanisation
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
If you were going to play a soundtrack to this story, perhaps it could be started off best with the 80’s hit “We Built This City”.
If you toured the Laguna Phuket area in the year the song charted in 1985, the area was an eerie lunar landscape of a former tin mining domain. Today the virtual wasteland had been turned into a resort wonderland and the past is a far distant memory.
What’s impressive about Laguna has been its ability to rewrite the map, and continue to evolve and adjust to market changes over the years. First, as an integrated or destination resort, then as mixed-use hotel and residential community and now it is turning into an affluential urbanising resort city by the sea.
Ask travellers where Cherngtalay is, and they only get a blank stare, but mention Laguna and the recognition is clear.
When you look at Laguna’s pioneering leisure real estate model, a similar trend or evolution has occurred. It’s been a long journey that started with the investment oriented Sheraton Island Villas (now branded under Angsana), to the condominium hotel Allamanda, and onto KP Ho’s core Banyan Tree branded residences and later resort lots on the Laguna Phuket Golf Course.
Other components followed such as the vacation ownership offering that is now known at Laguna Holiday Club, a dedicated residential community tagged as Laguna Village and shift to selling landed properties instead of house lots with their signature villas and townhomes.
More traction was gained with partnerships such as the Dusit Laguna Villas, or else inhouse new brands like Cassia, Dhawa, Angsana or the entry level Laguna Park residences.
Laguna’s journey from tourism to real estate today best be demonstrated in the sheer number of real estate units that well outnumbers hotel keys. In a period covering a bit more than two decades Laguna has sold 1420 properties and presently has about 435 for sale, for a total of 1855 units. Impressive considering the period hit two enormous economic downturns in 1997 and 2008, along with Thailand’s political roller coaster. In the end, real estate has emerged as the lead component of what is now becoming an urban resort city.
What is most apparent to visitors and residents alike is how the current development footprint of Laguna, along with most of Phuket is the push up into the sky. The building footprint of coastal areas is now going from low-rise structures, and now into midrise buildings of seven or more stories. Once green areas are now being filled up with tower cranes. There is a price to be paid for urbanisation and that is now evident in the growth of condominiums compared to the legacy property market of freestanding houses and villas.
Traditionally, resort property was premised on the vision of beachfront or ocean view properties. What Laguna Phuket successfully packaged was the ability to add value to back land areas and still commend premium pricing. Today lagoon aspect properties far outnumber ocean aspects and this is where the future lays, inland, beyond the beach.
As I write this piece heading into 2019 the latest Laguna property offerings reflect the overall pressure of the broader trend to smaller units at lower pricing points. This is evident in the new Dhawa offering at the main resort entrance, or the third phase of the successful Cassia. Another trend is investment properties and a new round of Dusit branded villas as well as Angsana products are rising amongst the lagoon areas.
The economic influence of Laguna Phuket is evident in the peripheral areas that are expanding, with Boat Avenue becoming a decided success and upcoming attractions like Blue Tree and Central’s upcoming Porto de Phuket.
To sum up the story, while the road trip from tin min to veritable resort city has taken many different turns, the impact of real estate as a driving force remains a clear and present example of how the development has set the standard for Asia’s mixed-use resorts most successful offerings.
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Day Five Phuket – ‘seven days of danger’
Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut
The legalisation of cannabis for medical use – more questions than answers
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
Happy New Year Thailand!
King Maha Vajiralongkorn wishes Thais well for a prosperous 2019
It was a very good year – Annual Report for 2018, The Thaiger
CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot
Round the world handicapped pilot crashes in Chon Buri
Chiang Mai soldier caught in gun road rage
National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”
Man killed in Phuket road accident
Big whale sighted off Phuket – VIDEO
Four minors and three men charged with gang rape of 13 year old Thai girl
One death in Phuket on Day Four of ‘seven days of danger’ – Total death toll reaches 3
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
Phuket3 days ago
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
-
Phuket2 days ago
Russian woman fined after graffiti on road in Nai Harn, Rawai
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019
-
Thailand4 days ago
42 die, 400+ injured on Day One of road safety campaign
-
Phuket2 days ago
One month old baby killed in Phuket road accident
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Ice-cream promotion ‘For Thai Customers Only’ – Huh?!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login