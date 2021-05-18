Best of
Top 5 international universities and colleges in Thailand
With rapidly improving education standards, Thailand is fast becoming a favourite among international students. Studying in Thailand offers many benefits. Besides getting your degree, you can expand your worldview and develop language skills. You can also enjoy and explore Thailand’s natural beauty while studying. While there are numerous international schools in Thailand, finding the right university for international students can be difficult.
First of all, not all Thai universities offer international programs. In addition, most universities provide limited programs to foreign students. For example, it may be challenging to find medical programs for international students. That’s because some professions, such as medical doctors, are limited to Thai people by law.
Still, it doesn’t mean that you won’t find any good international programs in Thailand. Though limited, there is still a wide variety of programs in numerous excellent universities to choose from.
Thailand’s universities have an emphasis on business. Therefore, many foreign students have a common area of interest when choosing their majors in Thailand. Some of the most popular majors are as follows:
- Business Administration
- Business English
- Marketing
- General Management
- International Business Management
- Thai Language.
If you’re planning to study in Thailand and still researching the best school for you to study in, here is a list of the top 5 international universities in Thailand.
5 Best Universities and Colleges for International Students in Thailand
Top universities in Thailand, based on international rankings.
1. Chulalongkorn University
Chulalongkorn University (CU) is the most prestigious in Thailand. In fact, it is the highest-ranked of all universities in the nation for seven consecutive years. It currently sits at 208th in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 601st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021.
Founded in 1917 by King Vajiravudh, this academic jewel in the heart of Bangkok has since been renowned for its excellence. Today, it boasts 26 teaching units. The school also has an enrollment of approximately 26,000 undergraduate, 11,000 graduate students, and 3,000 faculty members. In addition, it has given honorary degrees to Nelson Mandela and Bill Clinton.
CU promotes many events throughout the year, including Loy Krathong and Chulalongkorn Academic Exhibition. The latter is considered the most important academic fairs in Thailand.
Some of the international programs offered by CU are Bachelor of Engineering in Aerospace Engineering, Business Administration (BBA) International Program, and Bachelor of Arts in Communication Management (International Program) (BCM).
Website: www.chula.ac.th/en/
Address: 254 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330
Contact Info: +66 2218 3280 / int.off@chula.ac.th
2. Mahidol University
Mahidol University opened its doors for the first time over a century ago, in 1888. It was the first medical school in Thailand. However, today, it has become a multi-disciplinary institution with a particular emphasis on health sciences. It receives the largest research budget in the nation, with roughly $147 million dollars annually.
Ranked at 252nd in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 601st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021, Mahidol University now runs various courses in English. These courses are within the fields of information and communication studies, engineering, social sciences and humanities, medical technology, veterinary sciences, and many more.
In addition to its main campus in Bangkok, Mahidol University also has remote campuses in Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, and Amnat Charoen. Moreover, the campus features a swimming pool, research centres, indoor stadiums, tennis courts, and cafeterias. Mahidol University currently has a population of almost 30,500 students, 20,600 of which are undergraduates.
Website: https://mahidol.ac.th/
Address: 999 Phuttamonthon 4 Road, Salaya, Nakhon Pathom 73170
Contact Info: +66 (0)2 849 6000 / opwww@mahidol.ac.th
3. King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi
King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, or KMUTT for short, is among the leading research universities in Thailand. It is notably recognised for its innovative programs, as well as strong curricula in science, technology, and engineering.
KMUTT ranked 801 in both QS World University Ranking 2021 and the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021. The school started off with only 21 teachers and a handful of students. In recent years, however, it has developed a reputation for its outstanding research, skilled graduates, excellent faculty members, and effective supporting staff.
With three campuses countrywide, KMUTT is the first government institution to become Thailand’s autonomous university. In addition, it now controls its own budget, thanks to its authoritative educational foundation. Out of 14,171 students, 219 are international students.
Website: https://global.kmutt.ac.th/
Address: 126 Pracha Uthit Rd, Bang Mot, Thung Khru, Bangkok 10140
Contact Info: +66 2470 8000 / info@kmutt.ac.th
4. Chiang Mai University
Chiang Mai University is the highest-ranked university in Thailand outside of Bangkok. It ranked 601st in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 1001st in the Times Higher Education Ranking.
Founded in 1964, Chiang Mai University was the first higher education institution in Northern Thailand. In addition, it was also the first provincial university in Thailand. It initially had three faculties: Faculties of Science, Social Sciences, and Humanities. However, it has continued to grow its structure, organisation, and the range of disciplines offered. Today, it has 17 faculties, with 107 individual departments and a Graduate School. This public research university now hosts over 35,628 students, including 1,206 international students.
Chiang Mai University’s main campus is located between downtown Chaing Mai and Doi Suthep Mountain. With its location, the university benefits from 725 acres of semi-forested land. In addition to its main campus, it also has 3 other campuses. Two of them are also in Chiang Mai, while one is in Lamphun.
Website: https://www.cmu.ac.th/en/
Address: 239, Huay Kaew Road, Muang District, Chiang Mai 50200
Contact Info: +66 5394 3661 / irdcmu@cmu.ac.th
5. Kasetsart University
Kasetsart University, commonly referred to as KU or Kaset, is a public research university located in Bangkok. It was the first agricultural university in Thailand. However, it has expanded its subject areas to cover science, engineering, life sciences, humanities, and social sciences.
In recent years, KU is recognised internationally for its work of world standard and academic excellence. Moreover, it is placed 801st in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 1001st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021.
Aside from its main campus in northern Bangkok, KU also has several other campuses throughout Thailand. Its branch campuses are located in Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, and Sakon Nakhon. KU’s current student population is 67,818 students, including 747 international students. Furthermore, it has 3,462 domestic staff and 181 international staff.
Website: https://www.ku.ac.th/en/
Address: 50 Ngamwongwan Rd, Chatuchak Bangkok 10900
Contact Info: +66 2579 0113 / +66 2942 8200-45 / www@ku.ac.th
There are, of course, numerous other excellent universities and colleges in Thailand offering great international programs. However, the schools mentioned in this article are the highest-ranked for 2021. Therefore, don’t forget to give their website a visit and see if they have the right program for you!
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
There are many excellent international schools in Thailand, but finding the right one can be difficult. One of the biggest challenges about moving to Thailand, or any new country, will be finding the best school for your children.
For the parents, choosing a good school in a new place can be a hassle. There’s always a fear of making the wrong choice, and end up sending your kids to a bad school.
For the children, there’s all the trouble of adjusting to different education systems and languages. They also have to deal with the hassle of having to make new friends. Thus, an international school is a better option for expats kids who live in Thailand. Instead of forcing them to follow the local education curriculum, they provide an international curriculum. They also use English as the language of instruction.
In addition, international schools also offer numerous advantages. These institutions provide a high quality of education. Therefore, parents can watch their children get the best education with no worries. Below, we have compiled some of the better international schools in Thailand to help you with your search! It’s not a definitive or graded list…
1. NIST International School, Bangkok
NIST International School first opened its door in 1992. Many considered this school as one of the best of Tier 1 international schools in Thailand. Furthermore, it is one of the few schools in Thailand that offers the full International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, as well as a variety of programmes ranging from kindergarten to high school graduation. Furthermore, NIST was the first school in Thailand to receive triple accreditation – CIS, NEASC, and ONESQA accredited them.
Students in NIST International School can enjoy the top-of-the-range facilities that the school offers. The facilities include a creative arts building, counselling lounges, science labs, a sports complex (with a FIFA-standard pitch), theatre, tech centres, and more.
NIST also offers 300+ extra-curricular activities (ECAs). ECAs consist of drama, sports, art, music, language, technology, and many more.
Curriculum: IB.
Address: 36 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klongtoey-nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2017 5888
Website: https://www.nist.ac.th
2. British International School, Phuket
Founded in 1996, British International School Phuket (BISP) is Phuket’s largest international school. It now offers a wide range of education from pre-school (18 months old) to Year 13 (18 years old). The school offers the National Curriculum for England with an international slant. Moreover, it has consistently achieved high results in both IBDP and IGCSE exams.
BISP is also known for its Aspirational Curriculum. The school runs five sports academies, including football, swimming, tennis, triathlon, and golf. In addition to sport, the Aspirational Curriculum also includes Art & Design Academy, Business Academy, and STEM Academy. Students can take part in numerous extra-curricular activities in this school, such as movie making, Thai cooking, street dancing, and touch rugby.
BISP has one of the most beautiful campuses in Thailand. The 44-acre campus includes eight boarding houses, as well as primary and secondary schools. You can also find science labs, a refectory, art and music centres, and a 300-seat auditorium within the campus. In addition, the school is highly praised for their sports facilities, including swimming pools, football pitches, tennis courts, and a golf centre.
Curriculum: IB, UK Curriculum.
Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road, T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 76 335 555 / info@bisphuket.ac.th
Website: https://www.bisphuket.ac.th/
3. Regents International School Pattaya
Since its opening in 1994, Regents International School Pattaya has built up a reputation as one of the top international schools in Eastern Seabord. This all-through day and boarding school offers the British curriculum, IGCSE, and the IBDP.
Regents International School Pattaya is popular for its well-rounded education. Collaborating with MIT, the school is particularly known for its innovative teaching of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).
Aside from its focus on academic excellence, it also emphasizes global citizenship, leadership, languages, and music. The school has ICT rooms and a music technology suite, along with fully-equipped art studios. Their music curriculum is based on a repertoire curated by Juilliard. Furthermore, students can join the school choirs, orchestra, tuned percussion ensemble, and rock bands.
This fully inclusive school has a nursery, primary school, and secondary school. Additionally, it also provides boarding to students from Year 3 upwards.
Curriculum: IB, UK Curriculum.
Address: 33/3 Moo 1 Pong, Banglamung Chonburi Pattaya, 20, 20150.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 38 418 777
Website: https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/en/our-schools/pattaya
4. Bangkok Patana School, Bangkok
Bangkok Patana School was founded in 1957, making it the oldest international school in Thailand. Until today, the school still maintains close ties to its British heritage. Therefore, the majority of teachers here are British, as are the students.
Patana is mainly known for its excellence in the arts and sports. It has a huge art centre, with a 300-seat black box, 600-seat Rosamund Stuetzel theatre, an orchestra practice room, multi-media production studios, drama studios, and more.
In addition to the arts, the school also excels in sports. It has frequent swimming galas, inter-class tournaments, sports days, an “aquathlon” run and swims challenge, as well as record-breaking competitions. The sports facilities are, without a doubt, excellent and their students can take advantage of sports fields, a sports hall with a climbing wall, mini tennis courts, dance studios, swimming pools, and many more.
Curriculum: IB, UK Curriculum.
Address: Bangkok Patana School, 643 La Salle Road (Sukhumvit 105), Bangna Tai, Bangna, Bangkok 10260.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2785 2200
Website: https://www.patana.ac.th/
5. United World College (UWC) Thailand, Phuket
Like NIST International School, United World College Thailand (UWCT) is one of only a few schools in Thailand to offer the complete IB program. Thus, the school is an excellent choice for parents looking for international education for their children. The school was originally Phuket International Academy in 2009 then changed to UWC school in 2016.
UWCT is acknowledged for encouraging its students to flourish intellectually, physically, and emotionally. The school is also recognized internationally for its focus on embedding mindfulness and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL). That is to say, it stands out for its holistic educational program that covers academia, service, mindfulness, and outdoor education.
Sitting at the foothills of a national park in Phuket, UWCT boasts a stunning green campus. The campus includes a performing arts centre, black box theatre, sports hall, and multi-purpose hall. It is situated near the Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. Therefore, students have access to the resort’s beach volley pitch, fitness centres, sports pitches, sports courts, athletics track, and swimming pools.
Curriculum: IB.
Address: 115/15 Moo 7 Thepkasattri Road, Thepkasattri, Thalang, Phuket, 83110.
Contact Info: +66 (0) 76 336 076 / info@uwcthailand.ac.th
Website: https://uwcthailand.ac.th/
If you’re looking for the best international school in Thailand to send your children, you can consider and reach out to some of the schools listed above. Some of these schools usually hold open houses to give you a closer look at how the schools run. However, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of them have to close down temporarily, so they host virtual tours.
Top 5 international universities and colleges in Thailand
