Top 5 international universities and colleges in Thailand

With rapidly improving education standards, Thailand is fast becoming a favourite among international students. Studying in Thailand offers many benefits. Besides getting your degree, you can expand your worldview and develop language skills. You can also enjoy and explore Thailand’s natural beauty while studying. While there are numerous international schools in Thailand, finding the right university for international students can be difficult.

First of all, not all Thai universities offer international programs. In addition, most universities provide limited programs to foreign students. For example, it may be challenging to find medical programs for international students. That’s because some professions, such as medical doctors, are limited to Thai people by law.

Still, it doesn’t mean that you won’t find any good international programs in Thailand. Though limited, there is still a wide variety of programs in numerous excellent universities to choose from.

Thailand’s universities have an emphasis on business. Therefore, many foreign students have a common area of interest when choosing their majors in Thailand. Some of the most popular majors are as follows:

Business Administration

Business English

Marketing

General Management

International Business Management

Thai Language.

If you’re planning to study in Thailand and still researching the best school for you to study in, here is a list of the top 5 international universities in Thailand.

5 Best Universities and Colleges for International Students in Thailand

Top universities in Thailand, based on international rankings.

1. Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University (CU) is the most prestigious in Thailand. In fact, it is the highest-ranked of all universities in the nation for seven consecutive years. It currently sits at 208th in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 601st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021.

Founded in 1917 by King Vajiravudh, this academic jewel in the heart of Bangkok has since been renowned for its excellence. Today, it boasts 26 teaching units. The school also has an enrollment of approximately 26,000 undergraduate, 11,000 graduate students, and 3,000 faculty members. In addition, it has given honorary degrees to Nelson Mandela and Bill Clinton.

CU promotes many events throughout the year, including Loy Krathong and Chulalongkorn Academic Exhibition. The latter is considered the most important academic fairs in Thailand.

Some of the international programs offered by CU are Bachelor of Engineering in Aerospace Engineering, Business Administration (BBA) International Program, and Bachelor of Arts in Communication Management (International Program) (BCM).

Website: www.chula.ac.th/en/

Address: 254 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Contact Info: +66 2218 3280 / int.off@chula.ac.th

2. Mahidol University

Mahidol University opened its doors for the first time over a century ago, in 1888. It was the first medical school in Thailand. However, today, it has become a multi-disciplinary institution with a particular emphasis on health sciences. It receives the largest research budget in the nation, with roughly $147 million dollars annually.

Ranked at 252nd in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 601st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021, Mahidol University now runs various courses in English. These courses are within the fields of information and communication studies, engineering, social sciences and humanities, medical technology, veterinary sciences, and many more.

In addition to its main campus in Bangkok, Mahidol University also has remote campuses in Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, and Amnat Charoen. Moreover, the campus features a swimming pool, research centres, indoor stadiums, tennis courts, and cafeterias. Mahidol University currently has a population of almost 30,500 students, 20,600 of which are undergraduates.

Website: https://mahidol.ac.th/

Address: 999 Phuttamonthon 4 Road, Salaya, Nakhon Pathom 73170

Contact Info: +66 (0)2 849 6000 / opwww@mahidol.ac.th

3. King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi

King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, or KMUTT for short, is among the leading research universities in Thailand. It is notably recognised for its innovative programs, as well as strong curricula in science, technology, and engineering.

KMUTT ranked 801 in both QS World University Ranking 2021 and the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021. The school started off with only 21 teachers and a handful of students. In recent years, however, it has developed a reputation for its outstanding research, skilled graduates, excellent faculty members, and effective supporting staff.

With three campuses countrywide, KMUTT is the first government institution to become Thailand’s autonomous university. In addition, it now controls its own budget, thanks to its authoritative educational foundation. Out of 14,171 students, 219 are international students.

Website: https://global.kmutt.ac.th/

Address: 126 Pracha Uthit Rd, Bang Mot, Thung Khru, Bangkok 10140

Contact Info: +66 2470 8000 / info@kmutt.ac.th

4. Chiang Mai University

Chiang Mai University is the highest-ranked university in Thailand outside of Bangkok. It ranked 601st in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 1001st in the Times Higher Education Ranking.

Founded in 1964, Chiang Mai University was the first higher education institution in Northern Thailand. In addition, it was also the first provincial university in Thailand. It initially had three faculties: Faculties of Science, Social Sciences, and Humanities. However, it has continued to grow its structure, organisation, and the range of disciplines offered. Today, it has 17 faculties, with 107 individual departments and a Graduate School. This public research university now hosts over 35,628 students, including 1,206 international students.

Chiang Mai University’s main campus is located between downtown Chaing Mai and Doi Suthep Mountain. With its location, the university benefits from 725 acres of semi-forested land. In addition to its main campus, it also has 3 other campuses. Two of them are also in Chiang Mai, while one is in Lamphun.

Website: https://www.cmu.ac.th/en/

Address: 239, Huay Kaew Road, Muang District, Chiang Mai 50200

Contact Info: +66 5394 3661 / irdcmu@cmu.ac.th

5. Kasetsart University

Kasetsart University, commonly referred to as KU or Kaset, is a public research university located in Bangkok. It was the first agricultural university in Thailand. However, it has expanded its subject areas to cover science, engineering, life sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

In recent years, KU is recognised internationally for its work of world standard and academic excellence. Moreover, it is placed 801st in the QS World University Ranking 2021 and 1001st in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2021.

Aside from its main campus in northern Bangkok, KU also has several other campuses throughout Thailand. Its branch campuses are located in Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, and Sakon Nakhon. KU’s current student population is 67,818 students, including 747 international students. Furthermore, it has 3,462 domestic staff and 181 international staff.

Website: https://www.ku.ac.th/en/

Address: 50 Ngamwongwan Rd, Chatuchak Bangkok 10900

Contact Info: +66 2579 0113 / +66 2942 8200-45 / www@ku.ac.th

There are, of course, numerous other excellent universities and colleges in Thailand offering great international programs. However, the schools mentioned in this article are the highest-ranked for 2021. Therefore, don’t forget to give their website a visit and see if they have the right program for you!

