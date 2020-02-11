South Korean thriller “Parasite” sweeps the Oscars | The Thaiger

Entertainment
South Korean thriller “Parasite” sweeps the Oscars
“Parasite,” a South Korean thriller and dark comedy about modern poverty and wealth, swept the Academy awards on Sunday, taking home four Oscars including Best Picture, and making history. It is the first non-English-language film to take home the most coveted prize in Hollywood.
Its Best Original Screenplay award was the first Asian Oscar in that category, and the first for a Korean in any category. It comes on the heels of the 100th anniversary of the birth Korean cinema in 2019. The film also snapped up the prize for Best International Feature Film, as was widely expected.
Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who also won for best director, could barely contain his enthusiasm:
“I feel like I’ll wake up to find it’s all a dream. It all feels very surreal.”
The vicious satire about social inequality snagged the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival last year, and Best Foreign Language Film at last month’s Golden Globes, two more firsts for a Korean movie.
The movie follows a family of scammers from South Korea’s underbelly, who plot to secure work in an affluent Seoul household, as tutors, a driver and a housekeeper.
Critical reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Bong told his Hollywood audience in his Golden Globes acceptance speech: “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”
Bao Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American filmmaker, says Bong’s Oscar win is an “example to aspiring Asian and American filmmakers to follow”.
“Parasite” is deeply rooted in its depiction of Korean society without having to pander in any way to foreign audiences.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.
Entertainment
Cast of popular TV show claim they were stiffed
The cast of a popular Thai costume drama allege they haven’t been paid. Actors in the semi-historical TV drama Lued Suphan or “Blood of Suphan” have accused the producer of withholding about 2 million baht in wages.
The cast went to the Crime Suppression Division head office in Bangkok Thursday to file a complaint, saying the production company refused to pay wages owed to actors, actresses and scriptwriters.
While they did not publicly name the company, their Facebook page indicated it was produced by the Pre-Pro-Post-Live Entertainment company.
Actress and star Duanghathai Satthathip says the cast were hired after the producer got the work from the Ministry of Culture. Production began in August last year and continued into September, and it was broadcast on TV Channel 5 in October.
Duanghathai says some of the cast received wages, but she and other members in her group are still owed about 2 million baht that should have been paid by September 1 last year. The producer kept postponing the payments, which totalled about 2 million baht, while in the meantime, the drama has been rerun, she said.
Duanghathai says the cast contacted the Ministry of Culture and learned that the producer was paid in full, so they want to know why they haven’t been paid. Over the years, she says, they’ve worked on other productions with state agencies and had never encountered such a problem.
After examining the evidence, CSD investigators said it’s a civil, not a criminal matter and advised them to consult a lawyer about filing a civil lawsuit.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Entertainment
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
PHOTO: Kata Rocks
Where better to spend your new year’s celebrations than the tropical island of Phuket. There’s such a variety of excellent choices you have some big decisions to make! From the insane to the family-friendly, busy Patong Beach to stylish beach clubs, they’re all here waiting to carry you into the new year.
Forecast in Phuket for the day is 29 degrees and partly cloudy which assures a beautiful, balmy evening to see in 2020.
See in 2020 at one of these recommended locations…
Blue Tree
Blue Tree is the newest tourist venue on the island featuring a humungous man-made swimming pool and leisure entertainment experiences. The Blue Tree Phuket concept is simple: a menu of fun, entertainment, dining, challenges and relaxation underpinned by our uncompromising sustainability platform. The amazing new facilities are in Cherngtalay, in the middle of the island.
Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year 2020 in Amazonia, Blue Tree style! Become Tarzan & Jane of the jungle, where adventure and creativity come together, with sustainability in mind. Dance the night away and experience the true spirit of Tree House: great vibes, creative cuisine, crafted cocktails and best tunes played on the island.
The Tree House will celebrate New Year with an unforgettable night of extravaganza, featuring signature entertainment, live performers & International & resident DJs line up.
NEW YEAR 2020 | TREE HOUSE PHUKET
NEW YEAR 'S EVE GALA | AMAZONIA | BLUE TREE STYLEVDO credits: IG Video_Phuket_NiceAndSimple
Posted by Tree House Phuket on Sunday, December 15, 2019
The celebration begins at 7pm, with the Chef’s extensive Seafood and BBQ Gala Buffet on the Lagoon Beach. A Champagne Gala Dinner will be held on the second floor of Tree House Restaurant, overlooking the spectacular Blue Tree Lagoon, followed by after party & fireworks. An exclusive VIP Area, Bottle Service Packages and selection of premium Gourmet Platters are available for those who would like to maximise their experience.
For more information about Amazonia at Blue Tree, click HERE.
They also have a family-themed event that starts at 4pm in the afternoon, more suitable for the kids.
Café Del Mar
The stylish ‘orange cube’ along the coastline of Kamala is THE place to be seen on any visit to Phuket. Café Del Mar is holding a special New Year function overlooking the Andaman.
The have two events on the night of December 31 – a NYE 2020 Gala Dinner Buffet from 8 – 11pm. And then the bog party to carry you into the new year, the New Year Eve Party
Patong
There are plenty of great locations about Patong for New Years Eve – it will be difficult to escape the party in south-east Asia’s premier party town. This year, the New Year celebrations will be held under the banner “Save Our Earth – Say No to Plastic”. Activities will be held from December 27, culminating in the biggest party on December 31.
The star attraction for the New Year’s Eve party on the beach will be Portuguese DJ Diego Miranda, who is well known as one of the Top 50 DJs in the world. The nightly parties, including New Years Eve, are being held on Patong Beach at a specially erected sound stage at the end of Bangla Road. Party in the sand!
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck says that safety and security for all visitors is a top priority.
“Thirty-seven CCTV cameras have been already installed along the beach, and security guards will take care of everyone.”
The Patong beach road will officially close for an hour as Patong revellers celebrate New Year 2020 at the island’s most famous beach. Thaweewong Road (Beach Road) will close from 11.30pm-12.30am. Most of the beach road will be closed to traffic from Prachanukroh Road in the south near the Absolute Sea Pearl Beach Hotel to Hatpatong Road near Loma Park.
The fireworks will be spectacular and you’ll get an amazing view from just about everywhere along the beach.
Or you can party anywhere along the famous Bangla Road…
Every bar will be full of an international New Year reveller crowd. It’s not sophisticated or romantic. It’s loud!
For the GLBTI crowd there’s also Soi Paradise, off Rat U-Thit road (second road back from the beach) – an entire street where the clubs and bars will be in top form for a colourful New Year countdown.
There’s something for everyone around Patong for this New Year.
Central Phuket International Countdown 2020
Right in the middle of the island, and organised by the Central Groups’ Central Festival shopping centre, is a big, family-friendly night of entertainment to bring in the new year. There is lots of parking available, for bikes and cars, and the event will be staged adjacent to the new Central Floresta shopping precinct. Taxis will be lined up to take you home if you decide to leave your transport at home. The line-up is mostly Thai celebrities and musicians but everyone is welcome to attend.
Beach Clubs
Along Phuket’s west coast is a range of world class beach clubs that will hold amazing New Year celebrations for 2020 eve. From Kudo Beach Club in Patong to Catch Beach Club in Bang Tao, Dream Beach Club in Layan to Coast Beach Club based at Centara Resort in Karon. Or for something a little more boutique and special, head to Iguana Beach Club hidden away off the main coast road between Patong and Kamala. Also, just north of the island is the amazing Baba Beach Clubon Natai Beach.
A list of Phuket’s Top 10 beach clubs HERE.
PHOTO: The fireworks along Kata Beach on December 31, 2018 from Kata Rocks.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
It’s hard to imagine a more vibrant city anywhere in the world, with warm weather and an entire population ready to party, to celebrate your New Year on December 31. Bangkok will host New Years Eve parties on almost every corner but we’ve listed the Top 5 locations for you to see in 2020.
The links will take you to the events’ websites for more information.
Best Fireworks Display
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 at ICONSIAM
ICONSIAM and Tourism Authority of Thailand are teaming up to offer a truly spectacular riverside fireworks experience this year. There will be 7 acts of magnificent fireworks on the concept of “Seven Wonders of Blessings”, all illustrating the rich heritage of Thai history, the kingdom’s prosperity, the nation, religion, monarchy, and the agricultural abundance due to the expanse of water, as well as paying respect to the royal institution that has overseen the happiness of the people for a long time.
If you’re worried about fighting crowds of traffic on your way, the Marine Department and Chao Phraya Express Boat will offer special transport from various locations; the BTS friendly Saphan Thaksin pier being one.
If you can’t make it to ICONSIAM, there are many other spots to view the fireworks, like Charoenkrung Creative District, Lhong 1919, Asiatique The Riverfront, and just about every major hotel around that part of the riverside.
Price: FREE
Time: 4.30pm – 12:30am
Address: Icon Siam 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600
Program
Best New Year ‘in style’
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar: The Last Sunset and Countdown Dinner
Rooftop bars can provide some of the most luxurious views of Bangkok, so why not get to the Thailand’s tallest building? MahaNakhon SkyBar, located on the 78th floor of Bangkok’s 314 metre tall tower, will be a luxurious choice indeed. Enjoy a 7 course dinner from chef Joshua Cameron while taking in breathtaking views and a 360-degree angle for the city’s fireworks.
Also offered: a champagne bar, an oyster bar, and an impressive selection of entertainment featuring live artists Max Jenmana, Krist+Singto and appearances by Daboyway and DJ Buddah for the countdown party. Expect an ultra-chic and glamorous evening.
Address: Mahanakhon SkyWalk, 74, 75, 78/F, King Power Mahanakhon, 02 677 8721 ext. 4045.
Price: Tickets start at 5,500 Baht / person and dinners start at 15,000 baht per person
Time: Dinner at 5:00 PM with party at 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM
Best Dance Party
Looking to get straight to the party and dance? Up and coming organizer Space Time is offering a truly impressive underground party, at a scale rarely seen in Bangkok. Three warehouse floors in Whiteline will feature an all-night music showcase, where you can cruise from floor to floor and find Bangkok’s cool kids rocking out to a massive lineup of 12 live bands & DJs from all around Southeast Asia, playing everything from funk, disco, house, jungle, bass, techno, and hip hop. Step off the street in Silom into a fun house of spacey visuals and fresh sounds designed to help you get your ‘freak’ on. Open late.
Price: 600 Baht Pre-Sale or 700 Baht at the door (including 1 drink)
Time: 9:00pm – LATE
Address: Whiteline, Silom 8 Alley, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500
Best family-friendly countdown
AIS Bangkok Countdown 2020 at CentralWorld
Wish you were in Times Square? Central World provides a large, family friendly, and entertainment heavy experience for Bangkok’s cityscape countdown. Sporting their own massive firework display, enjoy an exciting, street-style countdown party with an estimated 100,0000 people.
Some have compared this party to New York’s Times Square NYE but the weather is a lot better, in a street-party atmosphere, a beer garden, many food vendors, clothing and gift options, and a generous amount of celebrity appearances.
The cream of the Thai rock & pop artist crop will include The TOYS, Pek Chokchok, Slot Machine, Joey Boy, SB FIVE, Thaitanium x Twopee, Palmy, TRINITY with James Theeron, Third Lapas, Porsche Sivakon and Jackie Jakin, Getsunova, along with famous actors such as Great Warinthorn and Maprangkanaran. Despite the heavy crowds, this is one of the most easily accessible options in the middle of the city, connected to BTS Chidlom, with trains running after midnight to help get party-goers home safely.
Price: FREE
Time: 6pm to 12:30pm
Address: Central World, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Best EDM Festival
If build-ups and bass drops are your cup of tea, brand new EDM & Techno festival NEON is just in time to help you dance into 2020. Set over two days at Show DC, NEON Countdown Music Festival 2019 has imported huge headliners like Armin Van Buuren, Ben Nicky, Blastoyz, Quintino, Valentino Khan, Vini Vici, Will Sparks, and last but certainly not least, DJ Mag’s No. 1 DJ (Worldwide) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Extravagant production scale, specially designed fireworks, and of course, a lineup of this magnitutde promises an unforgettable night for the city of Angels.
Time: 5pm – LATE
Price: 3,800 Baht
Address: Show DC, 99/6-9 Chaturathit Rd, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Central Thailand woman battles snake that appears from the toilet
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach
Myanmar tourism increases a massive 40% in 2019
Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman?
South Korean thriller “Parasite” sweeps the Oscars
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
Jordanian man arrested for charging “protection money”
You’re not welcome here! Thai Health Minister refuses request to berth in Thailand
Slain policemen honoured in Royal ceremony
Land mine severs man’s foot in Phrae
Thai Marine chief visits Phuket, bans boat captains, two Russian children dead
Thai Health: Don’t panic, coronavirus isn’t airborne
HM The King offers condolences, grants royal patronage of funerals
Government officials wear black today, Korat residents grieve
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
- Thai Life3 days ago
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
- Crime3 days ago
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Elite forces storm Terminal 21, gunman holding hostages – VIDEO