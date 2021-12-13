Thailand
Cheers! Alcohol sales at approved venues allowed until 1am during New Year holiday
Those in Thailand will be able to ring in 2022 with a drink in hand. Alcohol sales at restaurants and venues certified as “Covid Free Settings” will be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks until 1am on New Year’s. During its general meeting today, the CCSA decided to allow alcohol consumption during the holiday, but only at open air venues under the “Covid Free Setting” measures.
Those attending New Year’s countdown events with more than 1,000 people will need to present proof that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and show a negative result from a rapid antigen test taken within 72 hours. It’s possible that people will need to show proof of vaccination to attend smaller events.
At the moment, booze sales at restaurants are prohibited in provinces classified as “orange” with moderate Covid-19 infection rates. In provinces with low infection rates as well as provinces and districts that are reopened to tourism, alcohol sales at restaurants are allowed, but with limited hours, which vary by province.
Bars and nightlife venues are technically still ordered to remain closed, but some have opened under the “Covid Free Setting” measures, requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
57 migrants arrested in Kanchanaburi for allegedly crossing the border illegally
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly killing a pregnant elephant
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
Cheers! Alcohol sales at approved venues allowed until 1am during New Year holiday
Thailand looks to loosen laws on cannabis with low THC content
Bangkok Protests, Pattaya bar shut down, Meteor shower incoming | Thailand Top Stories
Thai government happy with results of economic stimulus measures
Methamphetamine, cannabis seized near Mekong River
CCSA meets today to decide if New Year countdown can go ahead
Covid cases top 50 million in US, Delta variant still dominant, Omicron spreading
CCSA meeting to discuss easing restrictions, Meteor shower, Miss. Universe Thiland | GMT Ep.151
Pro-democracy activists rally in Bangkok, call for lèse-majesté law to be abolished
Wildlife academics welcome Supreme Court verdict in Premchai case
Geminid meteor shower: 100s of shooting stars visible late Monday night
Pattaya restaurant busted operating after curfew as a nightclub
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Thai tourists prepare for long weekend, Jailed for hunting wildlife | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.149
Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews3 hours ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
- Bangkok4 days ago
Possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand, waiting for confirmation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name
- Thailand3 days ago
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
- Thailand3 days ago
International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
Recent comments: