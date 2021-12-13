Cheers! Alcohol sales at approved venues allowed until 1am during New Year holiday

Those in Thailand will be able to ring in 2022 with a drink in hand. Alcohol sales at restaurants and venues certified as “Covid Free Settings” will be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks until 1am on New Year’s. During its general meeting today, the CCSA decided to allow alcohol consumption during the holiday, but only at open air venues under the “Covid Free Setting” measures.

Those attending New Year’s countdown events with more than 1,000 people will need to present proof that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and show a negative result from a rapid antigen test taken within 72 hours. It’s possible that people will need to show proof of vaccination to attend smaller events.

At the moment, booze sales at restaurants are prohibited in provinces classified as “orange” with moderate Covid-19 infection rates. In provinces with low infection rates as well as provinces and districts that are reopened to tourism, alcohol sales at restaurants are allowed, but with limited hours, which vary by province.

Bars and nightlife venues are technically still ordered to remain closed, but some have opened under the “Covid Free Setting” measures, requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter.