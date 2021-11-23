Connect with us

Sponsored

The Benefits of Having Comprehensive Car Insurance

Thaiger

Published

 on 

image
image

The Thaiger presents the following deal on car insurance.

Comprehensive car insurance has a number of benefits, the most important of which is that it protects you financially. If you don’t have insurance, you’ll have to pay for the losses yourself and deal with the aftermath on your own.

If you’ve ever been in an accident, you’ll know how time-consuming and frustrating the aftermath can be. If you have the right coverage, you won’t have to deal with other drivers or property owners involved in the crash. You’ll also be free of the financial strain of dealing with the cost of replacing or repairing your vehicle.

A comprehensive car insurance policy will protect you and help you deal with the many consequences of an accident, such as repairs and replacements, as well as towing if necessary. All of these are covered by a reliable insurance policy. After you file a claim, the insurance provider manages and assists you throughout the entire process.

The main types of coverage available:

Car Damages

Damage to your car is covered under your primary coverage. The majority of insurance policies will only cover the cost of your vehicle’s repair. However, in the case of a collision with a house, each insurance company’s policy differs.

Third-Party Coverage

Third-party liability insurance protects you against losses you cause to others or their property. This means that if you cause harm to another person or their property, your insurance will pay for it.

Theft, Fire and natural disasters

This coverage provides protection for your vehicle in the event of natural disasters and other unanticipated incidents such as flooding, fires, or theft.

Personal Accident

Personal accident coverage pays you or your family for injuries sustained in an automobile accident, whether permanent, temporary, or even fatal.

Medical Expenses

You, your family, relatives, or anybody else in the automobile when it crashes will be compensated if you have medical expenditure coverage. Medical expenses will be reimbursed by the policy, which is beneficial in avoiding high hospital bills as a result of a car accident.

We’ve hand-selected the top quality car insurance policies at the cheapest prices to ensure you have the best protection in the event of any accident or emergency.

Currently, Tadoo has a special car insurance promotion for a limited time only!

Offer includes:

  • No Deductible
  • Free roadside assistance
  • Free cover for standard equipment and additional accessories up to 20,000 baht per accident
  • New for old replacement on tires, battery, lubricant and audio
  • Third-party liability up to 10,000,000 baht
  • Own damage cover as per sum insured
  • Personal accident up to 100,000 baht per person
  • Medical expenses up to 100,00 baht per person
  • Bail bonds up to 200,000 baht per person

Click here! to apply now for this exclusive offer!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-23 16:15
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: . If you don’t have insurance get a full comp' amulet .. Thai's swear by them ..
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand Hotel Package Scam, Unvaccinated people to be tracked down | Nov 23
Thailand2 hours ago

Foreign Minister says several European nations open to donating vaccines to Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Young man arrested for allegedly selling homemade guns
Sponsored5 hours ago

The Benefits of Having Comprehensive Car Insurance

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 5,126 new cases; provincial totals
Bangkok3 hours ago

Too many wires: Prayut says he wants communication cables underground
Crime4 hours ago

63 million baht in stolen donations returned to revered abbot
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism4 hours ago

The future of Thailand’s Maya Bay – Report #1 | VIDEO
Phuket4 hours ago

CCSA clarifies fines for ignoring mask mandate
Crime5 hours ago

Hundreds arrested, thousands of motorbikes seized in street racing crackdown
Thailand5 hours ago

Scam hotel in Thailand, Vending machine, Thai school students are very lazy? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.66
Thailand6 hours ago

Health officials wonder why so many Thais refuse to get jabbed
Bangkok6 hours ago

Monty Python’s John Cleese is coming to Bangkok this January
World6 hours ago

American Music Awards – BTS, first Asian band to win Artists of the Year
Bangkok8 hours ago

End of an era – last trains to Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong in December
Thailand8 hours ago

Cambodian refugees under UN protection arrested after deportation from Thailand
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending