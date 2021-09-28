Kanchanaburi experiences earthquake so minor hardly anyone notices it

A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded by seismologists in western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province early this morning. No damage or injuries were recorded and the Bangkok Post says no one even felt the temblor.

The Meteorological Department says the temblor happened just before 5am and was centred 6 kilometres underground, somewhere under the Sri Sawat district, and 50 kilometres north of the Srinagarind dam and 62 kilometres east of the Vajiralongkorn dam;. The Provincial Electricity Authority says the earthquake did not impact the dams.

Two months ago, Kanchanaburi experienced 4 minor earthquakes. No injuries were reported. Around that same time, there was also a possible earthquake reported in Nonthaburi, a suburb just outside Bangkok.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

