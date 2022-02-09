Sponsored
Siam Piwat aims to generate over 500 million baht to revive the economy and tourism industry
Press Release
- Siam Piwat emphasizes its vision “The Visionary ICON” with the strategy of “Creating Shared Values” by pursuing the mission to stand by Thais’ side in many crises and support Thailand to get through the hardship together.
- The company aims to boost the tourism industry that has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic by generating over 500 million baht to help over 10,000 travel operators cope with the crisis.
- Over 73 luxury hotels nationwide gather together at “Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape” to be held during February 14-20, 2022 at Fashion Hall on the 1st floor of Siam Paragon with valued deals that all travellers should not miss.
In the challenging time during the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected the global economy, the economic sluggish resulted in physical and mental wellbeing, job losses and lower-income to many people. However, Thais have never lost their kindness to support and help others to get through crises together.
Siam Piwat, a leading world-class real estate and retail developer, the operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery and the joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlet Bangkok, has firmly pursued the mission to stand by Thais in the crises and supports people who have been affected by the hardship. Reaffirming its vision as the leader in creativity – The Visionary ICON, Siam Piwat’s has been contributing shared values to the society. The travel fair has been initiated to support travel operators and many world-class hotels have partnered to offer special accommodation, dining, spa and other packages and best promotions aiming to boost the economy and boost the tourism industry from upstream to downstream. The latest edition of the travel fair, now in its 7th edition, is called “Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape” to take place during February 14-20, 2022 at Fashion Hall, 1 Floor, Siam Paragon.
Mrs Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Assistant Managing Director for Marketing Events at Siam Paragon Development Co., Ltd, says “During the past 64 years, Siam Piwat has been with Thai people in every crisis. From the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 to the current situation, Siam Piwat has been working with many partners from government sectors, private organizations, local communities and many collectives to help people affected by the pandemic. Siam Piwat offers retail spaces and business channels with an aim to help revive the tourism industry and have generated over 500 million baht that will help drive over 10,000 travel operators to move forward and their employees to continue their business and cope with the crisis.”
“This time we pursue our mission by partnering with many world-class hotels to organize the travel fair “Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape” from February 14-20, 2022 at Fashion Hall, 1st floor, Siam Paragon. Siam Paragon has initiated the upscale travel fair to work with world-class hotel operators and this time comes to its 7th edition. The previous editions had received great acclaim from Thai travellers wishing to help local travel operators. This is an event that should not miss for travellers looking to reward themselves at best prices and best deals offered by the leading hotels.”
The event gathers together over 73 world-class hotels offering luxury travelling experiences for Thai travellers and ex-pats with the best deals such as special accommodation packages, dining vouchers, spa treatments, and other lifestyle activities. Joining the event are the world-leading hotels’ groups such as AWC (Asset World Corporation – Hospitality), ACCOR, Four Seasons Thailand, Hyatt Thailand, Marriott Thailand and Minor Thailand. The newcomers to the event are Pimalai Resort and Spa, Soneva Kiri, THANN Wellness Destination, The Standard Hua Hin, Trisara Phuket and RAKxa Wellness & Medical Retreat. The accommodations cover all favourite tourist destinations such as Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Samui and Phang Nga.
“After the government resumes TEST & GO entry scheme, the tourism industry tends to become more active and at the same time the government’s latest tourism stimulus campaign Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) in 4th phase launched on February 1, 2022, has stimulated people to travel more than ever. We are confident that the event “Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape” from February 14-20, 2022 will help boost the economy and boost the local tourism industry and customers will surely get the best-valued deals.” Mrs Thanaporn concludes.
