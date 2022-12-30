Should you get Rezum treatment for BPH in Thailand?

Due to its top-notch medical facilities, experienced doctors, reasonable lodging, competitive pricing, and declining airfare, Thailand has become one of the world’s most popular locations for medical tourism. Insights have shown medical tourism is dominated by people between 46-55 years old due to the higher prevalence of health conditions with age.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a common condition that affects men as they age. 60% of men at age 60 suffer from the condition due to enlarged prostate, and the risk percentage increases with age; 90% of men have BPH at age 90. While treatment options may vary from medication to surgery- minimally invasive treatments such as Rezum are becoming more recommended by professionals in the field. What is Rezum, and should you get a Rezum treatment in Thailand?

What is Rezum?

Rezum is a new non-surgical solution for BPH, also known as Enlarged Prostate. The straightforward, same-day procedure utilizes the natural energy stored in a few drops of water to shrink the prostate, effectively addressing the root cause of BPH. Moreover, unlike other treatments, Rezum not merely relieves symptoms caused by BPH but also preserves the sexual or ejaculatory function.

How is Rezum performed?

Rezum therapy is normally performed as an outpatient procedure under light sedation. The sterilized water at the temperature of 103°C is injected into the enlarged prostate tissue via the small needle under cystoscopy. The heat will remove the excessive tissues pressing on the urethra from each 9-second needle treatment. As a result, the urethra opens, and urine can flow freely.

The number of needle treatments depends on the prostate size; the entire treatment may take only 10-15 minutes. Patients could go home on the same day, and most could return to regular activities within a few days.

Why should you choose Rezum treatment?

Convenience, effectiveness, and safety are three advantages of choosing a Rezum treatment for BPH.

Convenience

Rezum is an outpatient, same-day procedure, so it is relatively less expensive and more convenient as opposed to inpatient procedures. In addition, there is no use of general anaesthesia, which significantly reduces the risks of nausea, vomiting, and allergic reactions. On top of this, there is no permanent implant. Therefore, most patients can return to regular activities within a few days.

Effectiveness

Several studies support the clinical effectiveness of Rezum water vapour therapy. Studies have found high durability improvement with only a 4.4% procedural retreatment rate through 5 years. Moreover, the procedure is designed to provide fast relief of symptoms.

Safety

Rezum treatment was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015. Moreover, compared to other conventional treatments, Rezum demonstrates fewer side effects which are typically mild and short-term. The treatment is designed to preserve nerve bundles responsible for sexual function so ejaculatory functions are not compromised.

Is Rezum right for you?

Rezum – Water vapor therapy is recommended for men with BPH who prefer not to take oral medicines. It is also for those who have chronic medical conditions that prevent them from having general anaesthesia. Nonetheless, a consultation with urologists is suggested to determine whether Rezum is the most appropriate option for your case. What’s important to know is Rezum is not recommended for patients with penile prostheses and artificial urinary sphincters.

Special offer from BNH hospital

Rezum treatment is offered at the BNH Hospital, an internationally recognized hospital in Bangkok well-known for its high-quality medical care and services. The good news is there is a special package designed for tourists flying in to get the latest treatment!

Intending to provide convenience for Fly-in patients, M Centre, BNH hospital collaborated with Shangri-La Bangkok for a special package which includes the Rezum procedure and a 7-nights stay at the 5-star hotel at only 230,000 THB (the fixed price for only procedure without accommodation is 200,000 THB).

After the Rezum procedure, a catheter insertion is required for a few days. While waiting for removal, which normally takes 5-7 days (the interval varies on each case as directed by the urologist), you can relax and indulge in the enchanting view of Chao Phraya River in Shangri-La Bangkok’s spacious room. A friendly and thoughtful service makes the waiting time shorter.

A private round-trip airport transfer is also offered for patients who are travelling from abroad.

This exceptional offer is only valid until the 31st of March 2023 and booking in advance is required. So, book now through the contact details below!

Mobile: +66 63 445 7854

E-mail: giang.ng@bnh.co.th

Sponsored