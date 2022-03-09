SEADS provides sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery

Press Release

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is hosting the Southeast Asia Development Symposium (SEADS) 2022—Sustainable Solutions for Southeast Asia’s Recovery on the 16th and 17th of March. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming SEADS 2022 event.

What is SEADS?

The Southeast Asia Development Symposium (SEADS) is an annual flagship knowledge event organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). SEADS provides a forum for leaders from governments, the private sector, academia, and development organizations to discuss innovative solutions and strategies to address the region’s development challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is #SEADS2022?

Set on 16–17 March, SEADS 2022, Sustainable Solutions for Southeast Asia’s Recovery, will explore measures that can help the region “build back better” and rebound from the pandemic.

SEADS 2022 aims to help countries find novel ways to address debilitating supply chain bottlenecks; rejuvenate the region’s once-flourishing tourism industry; and advance digital transformation. Moreover, it will examine new opportunities that can take the region beyond business as usual by helping countries enhance domestic resource mobilization, find green and environmentally sustainable pathways, expand inclusivity for the poor and other vulnerable groups, and promote equality and greater opportunities for women.

When is #SEADS2022?

This year’s SEADS will be held virtually on 16–17 March.

Who should attend?

The symposium is open to representatives from ministries of economy and finance, planning, tourism, health, science and technology, trade, commerce, education, and other government agencies that are closely involved with development and innovation. Representatives from the private sector, academia, development organizations, and media can also join. Registration is FREE.

What to expect at #SEADS2022?

The two-day #SEADS2022 features a power-packed lineup of thought leaders, decision-makers, and influencers from international institutions and governments who will share insights and recommendations to help fast-track Southeast Asia’s recovery. The agenda includes plenary talks, multi-sector panels, and deep-dive workshops that encourage a rich exchange of new ideas and innovative solutions so countries can recover together.

Who will be the key speakers and panellists at #SEADS2022?

Keynote speakers include Masatsugu Asakawa, President, ADB; Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance, and Second Minister for National Development, Singapore; Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Secretary of Tourism, Philippines; Hooi Ling Tan, Co-Founder and Director, Grab; Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google; Ramesh Subramaniam, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB; and Cleo Kawawaki, Head, Office of Public-Private Partnership, ADB.

Featured panellists include Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism, Indonesia; Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, Japan; Benjamin Diokno, Governor, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippines; Sofia Sineiro, Secretary General, CARE International; Lauren Sorkin, Executive Director, Resilient Cities Network; Liz Ortiguera, CEO, Pacific-Asia Travel Association (PATA); Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder and CEO, YouTrip; Shamina Singh, Executive Vice-President for Sustainability, Mastercard and Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth; Ahmed M. Saeed, Vice President, ADB; Ramesh Subramaniam, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB; and Winfried Wicklein, Deputy Director General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB. Confirmation for more big names are coming soon.

How to join #SEADS2022?

Registration for SEADS 2022 is FREE and open to everyone. You will receive all information and links to join the sessions.

How can we get updates about #SEADS2022?

Visit the #SEADS2022 page. Those interested in collaboration and news coverage, please contact the SEADS team at seads@adb.org.

Will the sessions be recorded and available on-demand?

Except for the invitation-only session, all sessions will be recorded and made available on the virtual platform as well as SEADS’s YouTube channel.

How do I get a certificate of attendance for my participation in #SEADS2022?

Please contact the SEADS Secretariat via seads@adb.org to request for a certificate.

Don’t see your question here? Contact the SEADS team at seads@adb.org.