Event Announcement: Sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery to be held on 16-17 March

Photo VPress Release

The Southeast Asia Development Symposium (SEADS) 2022—Sustainable Solutions for Southeast Asia’s Recovery will be held on the 16th and 17th of March by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

SEADS 2022 brings together a powerful lineup of thought leaders, decision-makers, and insight influencers to discuss new insights, innovative solutions, and policy responses that can help Southeast Asian nations “build back better” and rebound from the pandemic as countries in Southeast Asia continue to grapple with the severe economic, health, and social impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

To be held virtually, SEADS 2022 aims to help countries find novel ways to address debilitating supply chain bottlenecks; rejuvenate the region’s once-flourishing tourism industry; and advance digital transformation.

It will also examine new opportunities that can take the region beyond business as usual by helping countries enhance domestic resource mobilization, find green and environmentally sustainable pathways, expand inclusivity for the poor and other vulnerable groups, and promote equality and greater opportunities for women.

The event features a high-level plenary, panel discussions, and workshops that are open to the media and the public and Registration is free.

For more information, visit the SEADS website, and the 2022 Symposium page. Follow #SEADS2022 on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for updates.

Event Agenda

The first day of SEADS 2022 will feature an open morning plenary with keynote addresses from ADB’s President Masatsugu Asakawa, and other esteemed government and industry leaders; a special high-level panel titled “Building Back Better through Inclusive Solutions”; and the launch of a new ADB’s report, Southeast Asia: Emerging from the Pandemic. The first day’s afternoon agenda will feature six special sessions reflecting SEADS 2022 priority topics.

The second morning will have the theme, “Revitalizing Tourism and Ensuring Cities’ Sustainable Future.” It will feature keynote speakers and two special plenary sessions: Driving an Inclusive Tourism Recovery in Southeast Asia and the Future of Sustainable Cities: Mayors’ Perspective. In the afternoon, SEADS 2022 will feature the launch of ADB’s Sustainable Tourism Hub; partner deep-dive workshops, and an invitation-only Southeast Asia Leadership Roundtable for government leaders where they can share and discuss policy responses for post-COVID-19 recovery. Find the full agenda here: https://seads.adb.org/symposium/2022/agenda

Keynote Speakers and Panelists

Keynote speakers include Masatsugu Asakawa, President, ADB; Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance, and Second Minister for National Development, Singapore; Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Secretary of Tourism, Philippines; Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, Japan; Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google; Hooi Ling Tan, Co-founder, Grab; Andrea Della Mattea, President, Microsoft Asia Pacific; Ramesh Subramaniam, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB; and Cleo Kawawaki, Head, Office of Public-Private Partnership, ADB.

Featured panellists include Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism, Indonesia; Benjamin Diokno, Governor, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippines; Sofia Sineiro, Secretary-General, CARE International; Lauren Sorkin, Executive Director, Resilient Cities Network; Liz Ortiguera, CEO, Pacific-Asia Travel Association (PATA); Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder and CEO, YouTrip; Shamina Singh, Executive Vice-President for Sustainability, Mastercard and Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth; Ahmed M. Saeed, Vice President, ADB; Ramesh Subramaniam, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB; and Winfried Wicklein, Deputy Director-General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB.

View speakers here:

https://seads.adb.org/symposium/2022/speakers

SEADS 2022 Partners

Media Partners

About SEADS

SEADS provides a platform for leaders from governments, the private sector, academia, and development organizations to discuss innovative approaches and solutions that address development challenges, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Join ADB and our partners at #SEADS2022 as we zero in on strategies and policy responses that countries can adopt to rebound from the pandemic. For questions related to #SEADS2022, please see our FAQs or contact the SEADS Secretariat at seads@adb.org.