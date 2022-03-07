Sponsored
Event Announcement: Sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery to be held on 16-17 March
Photo VPress Release
The Southeast Asia Development Symposium (SEADS) 2022—Sustainable Solutions for Southeast Asia’s Recovery will be held on the 16th and 17th of March by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
SEADS 2022 brings together a powerful lineup of thought leaders, decision-makers, and insight influencers to discuss new insights, innovative solutions, and policy responses that can help Southeast Asian nations “build back better” and rebound from the pandemic as countries in Southeast Asia continue to grapple with the severe economic, health, and social impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
To be held virtually, SEADS 2022 aims to help countries find novel ways to address debilitating supply chain bottlenecks; rejuvenate the region’s once-flourishing tourism industry; and advance digital transformation.
It will also examine new opportunities that can take the region beyond business as usual by helping countries enhance domestic resource mobilization, find green and environmentally sustainable pathways, expand inclusivity for the poor and other vulnerable groups, and promote equality and greater opportunities for women.
The event features a high-level plenary, panel discussions, and workshops that are open to the media and the public and Registration is free.
For more information, visit the SEADS website, and the 2022 Symposium page. Follow #SEADS2022 on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for updates.
Event Agenda
The first day of SEADS 2022 will feature an open morning plenary with keynote addresses from ADB’s President Masatsugu Asakawa, and other esteemed government and industry leaders; a special high-level panel titled “Building Back Better through Inclusive Solutions”; and the launch of a new ADB’s report, Southeast Asia: Emerging from the Pandemic. The first day’s afternoon agenda will feature six special sessions reflecting SEADS 2022 priority topics.
The second morning will have the theme, “Revitalizing Tourism and Ensuring Cities’ Sustainable Future.” It will feature keynote speakers and two special plenary sessions: Driving an Inclusive Tourism Recovery in Southeast Asia and the Future of Sustainable Cities: Mayors’ Perspective. In the afternoon, SEADS 2022 will feature the launch of ADB’s Sustainable Tourism Hub; partner deep-dive workshops, and an invitation-only Southeast Asia Leadership Roundtable for government leaders where they can share and discuss policy responses for post-COVID-19 recovery. Find the full agenda here: https://seads.adb.org/symposium/2022/agenda
Keynote Speakers and Panelists
Keynote speakers include Masatsugu Asakawa, President, ADB; Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance, and Second Minister for National Development, Singapore; Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Secretary of Tourism, Philippines; Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, Japan; Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google; Hooi Ling Tan, Co-founder, Grab; Andrea Della Mattea, President, Microsoft Asia Pacific; Ramesh Subramaniam, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB; and Cleo Kawawaki, Head, Office of Public-Private Partnership, ADB.
Featured panellists include Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism, Indonesia; Benjamin Diokno, Governor, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippines; Sofia Sineiro, Secretary-General, CARE International; Lauren Sorkin, Executive Director, Resilient Cities Network; Liz Ortiguera, CEO, Pacific-Asia Travel Association (PATA); Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder and CEO, YouTrip; Shamina Singh, Executive Vice-President for Sustainability, Mastercard and Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth; Ahmed M. Saeed, Vice President, ADB; Ramesh Subramaniam, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB; and Winfried Wicklein, Deputy Director-General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB.
View speakers here:
https://seads.adb.org/symposium/2022/speakers
SEADS 2022 Partners
Media Partners
About SEADS
SEADS provides a platform for leaders from governments, the private sector, academia, and development organizations to discuss innovative approaches and solutions that address development challenges, including the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Join ADB and our partners at #SEADS2022 as we zero in on strategies and policy responses that countries can adopt to rebound from the pandemic. For questions related to #SEADS2022, please see our FAQs or contact the SEADS Secretariat at seads@adb.org.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The Backpacker Murders Of Koh Tao. What Really Happened There?
Wild bull attack injures two park rangers in Phetchabun
Monk survives 50 metre fall inside mountain cave in Kanchanaburi
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
Excessive news consumption causes stress – Thailand’s Department of Mental Health
Thailand News Today | “Joe Ferrari’s” lawyer fights back
Commercial flights at Thailand’s newest airport in Yala to take off on March 14
Monk gives residents 200 baht each after winning 18 million baht lottery
UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia allows civilians to flee — to Russia, as 95% of its amassed forces now in Ukraine; China to provide humanitarian aid
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
Cannabis is Thailand’s “secret weapon” to bring back tourists, health official says
Philippines to raise the minimum age of sexual consent from 12 to 16
Homeless man allegedly stabs Japanese man in Bangkok’s Nana area
Bystander struck in the head by rubber bullet in Bangkok rally dies
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Prices for instant noodles, condensed milk to rise next month
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo drowned
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Thailand face problems with financial transactions, travel
Tangmo: Top Thai crime investigator debunks witness claims, calls for truth
Hoteliers asked to issue refunds to Test & Go travellers for Day 5 packages
Tangmo’s friend reenacts incident for police to show how the actress fell in the Chao Phraya River
Health officials say Thailand’s Covid cases could reach 100,000 a day by Songkran
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
Thailand-India air travel bubble gets the greenlight to start this month
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
- Opinion3 days ago
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
- Bangkok2 days ago
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
- Cambodia1 day ago
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
- Krabi13 hours ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- News2 days ago
Thailand’s Criminal Court makes man pay 100,000 baht bail out for satirical photo
- Crime3 days ago
Tangmo: 8 new witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on