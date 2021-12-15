Sponsored
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
If you are looking for where to celebrate Christmas or New Year in Phuket this year, then you have come to the perfect place! Angsana Laguna Phuket is here to present you with a variety of fascinating events as we approach the most delightful time of the year. Here are some events to attend to have some of the most wonderful holiday experiences, ranging from beach parties to delicious cuisine and premium beverages to the most stunning fireworks.
XANA Beachside Christmas Carols by Candlelight
24th December – Christmas Eve
Time: From 5 pm onwards and choir performs at 18:30 hrs.
XANA Beach
Have a holly jolly Christmas singing your favourite Christmas Carols with Calliope Chamber Choire conducted by Khun Somtow Sucharitkul and featuring international soloist Ms Cassandra Black, at Xana beach. You will have a truly unique and unforgettable experience as there will be bonfires and movies on the beach. To make your night even more rocking, there will be live bands, fire shows, and amazing food from the food station starting at only 100 Baht! Bring your kids along as there will be a surprise visit from Santa Clause and so many fun activities for them at the kids’ corners.
The entrance price is only 550 baht per person which includes a welcome drink as well as a festive bag. It is free for children under the age of 6, and it costs only 300 net baht for children under the age of twelve.
Xana Christmas Family Fun Brunch
25th December – Christmas Day
Time: 12:00 – 15:00
XANA Beach
Join the heart-warming Christmas Family Fun Brunch by the beach at Xana Beachfront. It is the perfect spot to gather with your family or friends and sing along to the Christmas carol and meet Angsana’s Santa. Watch the atmosphere at XANA electrify the air with live entertainment while enjoying your freshly prepared meal. Otherwise, you can melt all your stress away at the massage corner which will be set up at Xana as well. On top of that, your kids will be entertained with so many fun activities to do.
The Brunch cost 2,200 Baht per person but if you want a free flow premium beverage, it is around 3,700 Baht. For Children that are 6 – 12 years old, it is 1,100 Baht including free-flow soft drinks. It is however free for kids under 6 years old.
XANA Metallic Bling Beach New Year Eve
31st December – Xana Beach Countdown Party
From 18:00 until late
XANA Beach
If you are looking to have a fun and magical night party and end the year in style, then XANA Metallic Bling Beach Party is for you. You will be impressed with the extravagant fireworks show at midnight along with various entertainments. On top of that, there will be a live band and lined up DJs to rock your night and give you the most spectacular experience! Kids would love the bouncing castle and enjoy the fun activities at the kid’s corner. There will also be a selection of delicious live food stations starting from THB 100.
It is only 500 Baht per person and it comes with 1 drink.
-THB 999 per person includes 1 drink, THB 300 food & beverage credit and a reserved seating area
-THB 4,999 per person includes 4-hour free-flow beverages and a reserved seating zone
AZURA Luxury Countdown Dinner
31st December – New Year’s Eve
From 18:00 until late
AZURA Restaurant
If you are looking for an exclusive dining experience this New Year then you must join the AZURA Restaurant Luxury Countdown Dinner. Apart from the dazzling fireworks, DJ’s and live bands rocking your night and food stations, you can also enjoy free-flow premium beverages. Access to AZURA costs THB 8,999 per person. Food and beverages you can enjoy in the exclusive zone include an oyster bar, a scallop and foie gras station, cold seafood, and champagnes. Dinner starts from 18:00 till late.
Viennese New Year Concert with a Thai Twist the Golden Paradise Concert
1 January – New Year Day
Time: 13:00 – 17:00
Angsana Convention & Exhibition Space (ACES)
Angsana Laguna Phuket is set to deliver a mind-blowing Orchestra Concert by Siam Sinfonietta. Lunch starts at 13:00 and the concert will begin at 14:00 and end at 17:00. This event is notable for combining well-known Strauss waltzes with exciting contemporary classics. Ten years ago, the Siam Sinfonietta created its own annual version of this concert, combining Thai-themed music with Viennese waltzes. Come and listen to the gorgeous Four Last Songs” as well as seasonal favourites like the Nutcracker Suite by Cassandra Black. On top of that, Thailand the Golden Paradise, the TAT’s “signature music” composed by the late Bruce Gaston and Somtow Sucharitkul in 1987, will receive an epic new opera-symphony remix and will be included to usher in a new age of Thailand’s reopening.
It is 1,100 baht net per person which includes 1 beverage and for children aged between 7 to 12, it is 700 Baht net including 1 beverage. Every year, the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year Concert sells out in hours, a year ahead of time. Except during the Covid crisis, the concert has always sold out the 2,000-seat Thailand Cultural Center. Secure your seat as soon as possible to witness this beautiful concert!
From Russia with Love – Orchestral Concert Performance
5 January – Russian Celebration
Time: 19:00 – 22:00
Angsana Convention & Exhibition Space (ACES)
To celebrate Christmas on the Julian calendar, Siam Sinfonietta and Somtow Sucharitkul perform for the merry festival with a Tchaikovsky themed concert including the composer’s most popular masterpieces such as the Swan Lake Suite, the letter scene from Eugene Onegin, and the 1812 Overture. Also features the works of acclaimed Russian composers such as Prokofiev and Mussorgsky. So come and watch the beautiful performances and enjoy some delectable food at the food stations starting at only 250 Baht net.
