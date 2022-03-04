Connect with us

Exclusive properties in Phuket for sale by CBRE 2022

Nisha Sethi

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

Phuket, located in the south of Thailand, is famous for its wonderful tropical settings, idyllic beaches, breathtaking beachfront, hilltop properties, and vibrant community of ex-pats. The island offers a high standard of living at a reasonable cost compared to other top holiday destinations, and its well-deserved reputation for luxury and exclusivity make it one of the world’s premier lifestyle destinations.

Phuket is now firmly established among the wealthy and affluent as the ideal “home away from home”, as well as a top location for sensible real estate investments. So, whether you are looking to reside on the island or simply make good returns on investment, Phuket is the perfect place for you. CBRE Thailand has selected just a few of these properties that are on offer. Take a look below.

1. Suriyana A

Imagine a beautiful apartment that opens out onto a covered outdoor area – where you can relax on the terrace sipping your morning coffee and enjoy the sunlight. You also have a huge private gorgeous garden where you can play with your kids or your dogs or maybe stroll around the beautiful flowers to feel more connected to nature. Not to mention the fact that a beautiful white sandy beach is just a short walk away!

CBRE Thailand recommends Suriyana apartment because it offers all of that. Well-maintained with high standard and ready to move in, it is suitable for both living and investment. Consider it the perfect choice if you are looking to move in as a family. It is spacious, with a usable area up to 285 sq. m., and accommodating up to 4 bedrooms. On top of that, each room comes with an en-suite bathroom. There is an open-concept lounge and dining space with floor-to-ceiling windows that fill each room with natural light and excellent ventilation. The kitchen is also brand new, fully equipped with a breakfast island that seats four. If you love to swim, the development has a 33-meter saltwater swimming pool.

‘Location’ is one of the top priorities we look at when selecting the perfect property, and the good news is that the stylish Surin area is only 7 mins walk from the residence and surrounded by outstanding restaurants, bars and boutiques. Phuket International Airport is also only a 30-minute drive away.

Address: Surin, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Baan Suriyana, click HERE

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

2. Suriyana B

Welcome to this sophisticated home with crisp white walls and high ceilings that offers a clean and bright atmosphere. Suriyana B is elegantly designed and is located on the upper floor of a building featuring two spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The workroom can be easily converted into a third bedroom. The property is decorated in a tropical and modern fusion design and is completely equipped with high-quality furniture and fixtures. Soft downlighting is installed, perfectly complementing the all-white design.

The living and dining areas are open plan, with full-length windows and doors opening to the terrace. The terrace is spacious and has tropical surroundings, making it the ideal spot to relax and sip your favourite beverage.

Address: Surin, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Suriyana Apartments, click HERE

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

3. Katamanda Villa Estate

Just above the gorgeous Kata bay and surrounded by lush jungle, lies Katamanda, a 4 bedroom luxury villa built in the traditional Thai style. This villa is located in Kata Noi, on the southwest coast of Phuket, approximately 40 km from Phuket airport. It is just a 10-minute walk from one of the island’s greatest beaches, and nearby are excellent restaurants, lively entertainment venues, boutiques, and a range of fun activities.

This villa comes with a private pool and large veranda in a lush, tropical setting, making it the ideal vacation home.

The Estate Clubhouse, which includes The Terrace Restaurant, a floodlit Limonta grass tennis court with superb artificial turf, a well-equipped gym, and a palm-fringed swimming pool are just some of the amenities offered at this development.

Address: Kata, Muang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

For more information on Katamanda, click HERE

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

4. Ayara Surin

Enjoy life to the fullest in this contemporary luxury 5-bedroom sea-view villa in the Ayara Surin estate on Phuket’s gorgeous west coast. Relax in comfy patio chairs next to your private pool and take in picturesque views of the Andaman Sea and the island’s most beautiful sunsets.

The open plan living, kitchen, and dining areas provide plenty of space and are tastefully linked. The kitchen is completely equipped with modern European equipment. All the bedrooms are large and include en-suite bathrooms, while 4 of 5 bedrooms come with a stunning sea view. Living here is like having your own slice of paradise.

Address: Surin, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Ayara Surin, click HERE

Photo Via: CBRE Thailand

It’s no surprise that these properties remain in CBRE Thailand‘s exclusive listings, given their spectacular locations, supreme comfort, and first-class property management. The lush tropical flora that surrounds these residences also gives you a sense of serenity and tranquillity. These four properties are some of the top picks for anyone seeking a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket. You can also click HERE to see the best pool villas in Phuket as recommended by CBRE Thailand.

 

