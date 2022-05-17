Sponsored
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
Foodies, rejoice! This May and June, Marriott Bonvoy is celebrating the timeless pleasures of good company and excellent gastronomy in Thailand with the launch of “Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”. But, what is “Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”? It is a nationwide food festival that promises Marriott Bonvoy members a series of rewarding dining discounts at nearly 40 hotels and resorts across the Kingdom!
The food festival spans from 1 May to 30 June 2022, showcasing the finest cuisines from Marriott’s excellent hotel restaurants. Choose from a trio of delectable promotions: Tier 1 offered for just THB 950, Tier 2 priced at THB 1,150, and Tier 3 available for THB 1,450. These deals (discounted between 20% to 50%) will take you on a diverse culinary journey. You can claim these deals at the Marriott’s participating restaurants and bars across Thailand. Let us show you some of Marriott’s most exceptional restaurants offering these fantastic deals.
Tier 1 (THB 950)
In Koh Samui, a Tier 1 promotion is offered at Long Talay, the oceanfront restaurant at Sheraton Samui Resort & Spa, where a Southern Thai Set Menu for two people is available for THB 950 – a 25% discount off the regular price. All the way north at Le Méridien Chiang Mai, enjoy the wholesome Italian Family Set Menu for only THB 950, including a salad, antipasti, pasta, pizza, and dessert.
Tier 2 (THB 1,150)
You’ll find the Tier 2 deal at the brand-new Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya, where you can enjoy Café 22’s trademark Roasted Pork Ribs for only THB 1,150. Savour The Pizzeria’s authentic Italian Pizza Stella di Terra for THB 1,150 at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa.
Tier 3 (THB 1,450)
In Phuket, Takieng Phuket at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa serves fresh seafood grilled for THB 1,450. Meat lovers may also visit Sears & Co Bar and Grill at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort for the rustic grill at the same price! Similarly, Krua Talad Yai provides a Market Place Buffet with fresh meats and seafood to pick from. The experienced culinary crew will then prepare a meal based on your chosen ingredients!
So far, there are nine hotels from Phuket alone in this initiative campaign. These hotels are Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa Nai Yang Beach, The Naka Island Resort & Spa, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, and Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town.
And this is only the beginning! In the following weeks, more hotels and resorts from all around Thailand will announce their special deals. Thus, creating a nationwide directory of culinary promotions and perks, so stay tuned! Dining out in Thailand has never been more exciting, with all these affordable options.
Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy is available exclusively to Marriott Bonvoy members. Not a member yet? No worries! Join today and enjoy the exclusive benefits for free at www.marriott.com/loyalty/createAccount/createAccountPage1.mi
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
