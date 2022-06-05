Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

Press Release

This green season is the perfect time to catch your wave and enjoy surfing in Phuket. Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is a stunning beachfront resort situated in the North of Patong beach. Only a few steps from its crescent-shaped bay of white sand, one of the best spots for surfing. Ideal beach activity for travellers coming to Phuket between June and October.

The resort provides a unique holiday experience and a family fun holiday with various activities, including local attractions and water sports. The surfers will love the beach in front of the resort, which offers a fun-filled escape with immersive activities and surf lessons from Andaman Sea Surf.

Whether a beginner or an experienced surfer, this trendy and cool activity is for everyone who wants a distinctive holiday experience. Rates start from THB 2,400++ per room per night for Superior Room with breakfast for two persons. All the surfers staying at the resort will get an exclusive 10% discount on a 1-hour Fun Surf lesson when showing the resort’s key card at Andaman Sea Surf.

Furthermore, the resort features five stylish dining venues; Chao Leh Kitchen is a bright all-day restaurant with an open-plan layout focusing on local flavours and pan-Asian and international favourites. Meanwhile, Sears & Co. Bar and Grill offers a casual dining experience with indoor and alfresco seating, including a garden shaded by tropical trees. Alternatively, the Lobby Bar is a chic space to take a break at any time of day, while the Pool Bar – with its seven-seat swim-up counter – is an enticing place to cool off.

At the same time, The Deck Beach Club Patong is the perfect place to kick back and relax whilst listening to DJ beats while enjoying light bites and signature cocktails, including Phuket’s Best Brews™, as part of Four Points’ signature craft beer program that offers local craft beer on tap.

More information and reservation at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, please call 076 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com. The Thai website is also available at https://th.fourpointsphuketpatong.com/. The resort also participates in the Rao Tiew Dauy Gun campaign. Thai nationals can enjoy additional benefits.

All guests can rest assured that Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort upholds the highest health and hygiene standards. In line with Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” certification programme and official regulations, the resort has introduced enhanced sanitation standards across all areas of the property. These include deeper and more frequent cleaning, with extra attention given to high-traffic areas, and social distancing measures in all parts of the hotel.