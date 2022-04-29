Dine in Sears & Co., Phuket’s best beachfront bar and grill

Press Release

Immerse yourself in a relaxed atmosphere with upbeat pop music flowing during the day and a loungy groove in the evening at Sears & Co. Sip on a perfectly crafted cocktail or order an ice-cold Best Brew while savouring local and international delicacies.

The beachfront restaurant at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort offers all food lovers extraordinary dining experiences. Sears & Co takes on Patong with a wide range of excellent char-grilled meats, freshly caught seafood and full-flavoured Thai dishes prepared with the freshest ingredients in an open plan kitchen.

Serving simply delicious dishes with high-quality ingredients and simple cooking allows all the flavours to be at the centre of the table. The signature menu includes char-grilled meats such as Tiger Crying steak, Tomahawk burger, Bang Jo Lamb salad, jumbo prawn, Four Points burger and half grilled chicken.

Furthermore, the stylish outdoor terrace in lush greenery offers a relaxing seating area to enjoy Patong Beach views. Kick back and relax at one of the beach’s coolest hangouts while enjoying your favourite drinks and snacks with a beautiful sunset in an unpretentious atmosphere.

Start the week with the restaurant highlight, Sunday Brunch, available every first Sunday of the month. Enjoy contemporary and classic cuisine combining the freshest ingredients from local delicacies to a wonderful selection of your international favourites in a stylish display. For an instant, the unlimited lobsters, delightful char-grilled meats and seafood, seafood on ice and more. Perfectly fit for family, the kids will have a fun-filled afternoon at the Little Sea Gypsies Kid’s Club – so mom and dad can enjoy a well-deserved weekend off. Book now!

Come and try our soft and juicy Four Points Burger at half price. The all-time favourite, 50% off Burger, is available every Sunday. Meanwhile, the Thursday Steak Night offers a wide selection of tender meats and fish, with an unlimited salad bar.

We ensure all the guests will be spoiled with daily specials. Find more information and updated promotions, visit www.searsandcophuket.com, call +66 76 645 999 and email fb.phuket@fourpoints.com.