Connect with us

Sponsored

Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022

Nisha Sethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: unspash

Sponsored Article

Smartphones have taken over our modern world. Everything from a flashlight to a camera, messaging device, web browser, music player, GPS, and more may be replaced with it. However, when it comes to selecting the best smartphones for travelling, we consider a number of factors. For instance, cameras must be able to capture nice images in well-lit areas and, ideally, in more difficult conditions as well. Plus, we also want the phone to be durable.

A minimum of 64GB of built-in storage is required (more is always preferable), and the ability to expand storage through a microSD card is a pleasant bonus. In addition, the battery should last until the end of a long journey away from charging stations. Getting a decent charge during coffee breaks and brief layovers is usually easier with fast charging.

To assist you in determining the best of the best, we’ve compiled a list of our top selections for the best phone for travelling in 2022.

4 best smartphones for travelling in 2022

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a high-end, premium device, and one of the best long battery life phones on the market. When you are travelling, the last thing you want to see is the battery icon flashing on your smartphone. The good news is that you are likely to get full of two days out of a single charge and you can expect as much as 50% charge in half an hour.

Apart from that, With 10x optical zoom and a crazy 100x digital “Space Zoom,” the S21 Ultra features some of the longest, clearest zooms of any phone ever produced. It captures high-resolution photos and stunning videos in up to 8K resolution. This phone is also water and dust resistant, making it ideal for an adventurous trip.

Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Spark NZ

2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

One of the biggest gripes people have with the iPhone is its battery life. The good news for all Apple lovers is that iPhone 13 Pro Max offers the longest battery life as compared to other smartphones. The battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro Max was tested and apparently, it can stream a continuous video at full-screen brightness for a whopping 20 hours and 18 minutes.

Furthermore, with its upgraded camera, you will be able to capture images ensuring every detail pops and take better photos in every lighting condition. Additionally, the cinematic mode lets you record cinematic moments in the video with a lovely depth-of-field effect. All of the enhanced camera functions on the iPhone Pro Max will make your travelling journey recordings worthy of a huge screen. The iPhone is also resistant to splash, water, and dust.

Since phones such as the Samsung S21 and iPhone 13 are fresh on the Thai market, with tons of similarities, you would want to read mobile phones reviews for Thailand, to really figure out which models are worth your money.

Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: KTS Cellular Malaysia

3. Google Pixel 6

If you are looking for something slightly more in the midrange, the Google Pixel 6 is an all-rounder. The Google Pixel 6 is a fantastic camera for travelling since it takes great photos and uses Google’s machine learning to extract every last piece of detail that digital enhancement can provide – all without you having to do anything. On top of that, Google has also included a feature that allows you to use it for astrophotography, allowing you to shoot a long exposure at night to capture the stars surrounding you.

Another great feature Google Pixel 6 offers is Google Translate for Conversations. This feature allows you to converse with someone who speaks a different language than you, and it will translate what they say to you into your language, both vocally and in writing, as well as when you talk. When you’re in a country where you don’t speak the language, this is incredibly useful.

Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Blognone

4. OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus flagship is not just one of the greatest phones around but it is also the perfect travelling companion. It comes with Gorilla Glass protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. This is a phone that will get through rain, hail, storms and snow.

The smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos, so it’s nearly like having a movie theatre in your pocket, which is ideal for killing time on flights and in transit. In fact, there’s enough processing power inside to produce and edit MS Office files, so you can toss your notebook in your bag or leave it at home. Because of the huge display, you may use the phone as a navigation device if you find yourself in an unfamiliar location, GPS works great.

Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: flashfly.net

If you’re a traveller, the smartphones listed above are some of the greatest options. This is due to the phones’ varied features, such as extended battery life, exceptional cameras, and high durability. It’s suitable for all forms of travel, but it’s particularly well suited to adventure and photographic excursions. Most of the models mentioned in this article are geared towards people with a higher budget, this is true, however, you can still get high-quality pictures from some of the older models, especially from the likes of Vivo and Realme. The benefit of those brands is that many of their best phones under 5000 baht still take quality photos and videos, which is a real weight off your shoulders, and budget.

Mobile phone reviews in Thailand

Top phones in Thailand under 5000 baht

You may also check out our article on Top 8 wireless headphones to buy.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Vince
    2022-01-13 10:54
    A microsd card, removable battery(!), a headphone jack, something even approaching user serviceable parts is nice. Like: https://www.ifixit.com/smartphone-repairability
    image
    KataBruce
    2022-01-13 12:42
    Excellent battery life would be one of my greatest things to wish for.
    Nisha Sethi

    Nisha is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

      Authorities say children with Covid-19 will be treated, beds available
      Pattaya2 hours ago

      12 Pattaya restaurant owners, managers arrested for breaching 9pm cutoff for booze
      Bangkok2 hours ago

      PM Prayut orders a higher fence around Government House
      Sponsored4 hours ago

      Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022
      image
      Indonesia3 hours ago

      Indonesia joins hands with Japan to promote clean energy
      Phuket3 hours ago

      Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Thailand News Update | Bad timing for new tourist tax in Thailand?
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Protests4 hours ago

      Bail extended for pro-democracy activist and protest leader Panusaya
      Tourism4 hours ago

      Tourists with mild symptoms can have Covid treatment covered by Thai insurance
      Expats5 hours ago

      Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
      Video5 hours ago

      Intentionally catching Omicron is a really stupid idea | GMT
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

      Officials say no need to close schools with Covid cases, measures already in place
      Tourism6 hours ago

      Tourism operators call on government to delay introduction of 300-baht entry fee
      Thailand12 hours ago

      Cabinet approves the purchase of 4 fighter jets for the Air Force
      Kanchanaburi15 hours ago

      Rangers find camp where poachers grilled the meat of 2 tigers
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

      Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
      Thailand4 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand10 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism11 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending