Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022

Smartphones have taken over our modern world. Everything from a flashlight to a camera, messaging device, web browser, music player, GPS, and more may be replaced with it. However, when it comes to selecting the best smartphones for travelling, we consider a number of factors. For instance, cameras must be able to capture nice images in well-lit areas and, ideally, in more difficult conditions as well. Plus, we also want the phone to be durable.

A minimum of 64GB of built-in storage is required (more is always preferable), and the ability to expand storage through a microSD card is a pleasant bonus. In addition, the battery should last until the end of a long journey away from charging stations. Getting a decent charge during coffee breaks and brief layovers is usually easier with fast charging.

To assist you in determining the best of the best, we’ve compiled a list of our top selections for the best phone for travelling in 2022.

4 best smartphones for travelling in 2022

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a high-end, premium device, and one of the best long battery life phones on the market. When you are travelling, the last thing you want to see is the battery icon flashing on your smartphone. The good news is that you are likely to get full of two days out of a single charge and you can expect as much as 50% charge in half an hour.

Apart from that, With 10x optical zoom and a crazy 100x digital “Space Zoom,” the S21 Ultra features some of the longest, clearest zooms of any phone ever produced. It captures high-resolution photos and stunning videos in up to 8K resolution. This phone is also water and dust resistant, making it ideal for an adventurous trip.

2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

One of the biggest gripes people have with the iPhone is its battery life. The good news for all Apple lovers is that iPhone 13 Pro Max offers the longest battery life as compared to other smartphones. The battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro Max was tested and apparently, it can stream a continuous video at full-screen brightness for a whopping 20 hours and 18 minutes.

Furthermore, with its upgraded camera, you will be able to capture images ensuring every detail pops and take better photos in every lighting condition. Additionally, the cinematic mode lets you record cinematic moments in the video with a lovely depth-of-field effect. All of the enhanced camera functions on the iPhone Pro Max will make your travelling journey recordings worthy of a huge screen. The iPhone is also resistant to splash, water, and dust.

Since phones such as the Samsung S21 and iPhone 13 are fresh on the Thai market, with tons of similarities, you would want to read mobile phones reviews for Thailand, to really figure out which models are worth your money.

3. Google Pixel 6

If you are looking for something slightly more in the midrange, the Google Pixel 6 is an all-rounder. The Google Pixel 6 is a fantastic camera for travelling since it takes great photos and uses Google’s machine learning to extract every last piece of detail that digital enhancement can provide – all without you having to do anything. On top of that, Google has also included a feature that allows you to use it for astrophotography, allowing you to shoot a long exposure at night to capture the stars surrounding you.

Another great feature Google Pixel 6 offers is Google Translate for Conversations. This feature allows you to converse with someone who speaks a different language than you, and it will translate what they say to you into your language, both vocally and in writing, as well as when you talk. When you’re in a country where you don’t speak the language, this is incredibly useful.

4. OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus flagship is not just one of the greatest phones around but it is also the perfect travelling companion. It comes with Gorilla Glass protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. This is a phone that will get through rain, hail, storms and snow.

The smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos, so it’s nearly like having a movie theatre in your pocket, which is ideal for killing time on flights and in transit. In fact, there’s enough processing power inside to produce and edit MS Office files, so you can toss your notebook in your bag or leave it at home. Because of the huge display, you may use the phone as a navigation device if you find yourself in an unfamiliar location, GPS works great.

If you’re a traveller, the smartphones listed above are some of the greatest options. This is due to the phones’ varied features, such as extended battery life, exceptional cameras, and high durability. It’s suitable for all forms of travel, but it’s particularly well suited to adventure and photographic excursions. Most of the models mentioned in this article are geared towards people with a higher budget, this is true, however, you can still get high-quality pictures from some of the older models, especially from the likes of Vivo and Realme. The benefit of those brands is that many of their best phones under 5000 baht still take quality photos and videos, which is a real weight off your shoulders, and budget.

