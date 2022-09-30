10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)

Press Release

So, you want to grow some sweet cannabis seeds but you have no clue where to start?

Or worse, you’ve tried growing your own but you got 90% male cannabis plants and 10% (dead) females?

Well, I’m supposed to help you with that…

But since you may be doing something illegal, I’m not sure if I will.

First, tell me where you live and then I’ll give you a hand (maybe).

(I’m listening)

Hum, okay, that’s fine.

That’s a pretty terrible place to live in, so you do deserve a hand (just kidding).

I’ve spent weeks comparing the 10 best seed banks that ship to the USA − from germination guarantees to pricing to potency to genetics and tons of boring stuff…

All this so that you − dear newbie − wouldn’t have the same **** (less-than-ideal) experience I had my first time around.

(And the second time)

(And the third… but let’s not dwell on the past!)

So, weed on! (Sorry, I couldn’t resist)

Thailand Disclaimer: As of June 9th 2022, cannabis will be removed from the Category 5 Narcotics list. Despite this, to import cannabis and hemp seeds into Thailand, you will need to seek permission according to the 1964 Plant Quarantine Act and the 1975 Plants Act.

Best Online Seed Banks to Order from [Discreetly!]

First Look

1. I Love Growing Marijuana – Best Cannabis Seed Bank in the US

Pros

27,000+ customer reviews

100% germination guarantee

Frequent Buy 10 Get 10 deals

Free shipping to the USA

Reliable seed bank since 2012

Cons

Some strains are not cheap

Accepted Payment Methods

Bank transfer

Cash via mail

Credit cards

Bitcoin

Robert Bergman founded I Love Growing Marijuana in 2012 as a small blog sharing growing tips. When the blog became a hit, readers began asking where they could buy seeds.

But since most pre-legalization seed banks were credit card scams…

Bergman decided to partner with breeders and start the ILGM seed bank. Fast forward 10 years and ILGM is one of the most reputable seed banks in the world.

As such, it offers a 100% germination guarantee. If a seed doesn’t sprout, contact the support and they will send you new ones for free.

Speaking about free stuff…

ILGM offers free shipping to the USA as well as frequent Buy 10 Get 10 Free deals on popular strains such as White Widow and Super Skunk. If you’re serious about growing cannabis, we recommend checking those out first.

By the way, how do you find the right seeds?

Well, ILGM has pretty good categories and search filters. As such, you can filter cannabis seeds by THC levels, price, climate, height, yield, difficulty, flowering period, and more. You can also check customer reviews on most strains to see if the description matches real-life experiences.

And since we’re talking about customer reviews, it’s also worth mentioning that I Love Growing Marijuana has received over 27,000 of them, with a good 8.9 overall rating

>> Check ILGM’s Buy 10 Get 10 deals on the official site (free US shipping) <<

2. Crop King Seeds – Most Reputable Seed Bank in Canada

Ships to all countries

500+ high-quality seeds

80% germination guarantee

24/7 chat support

Almost 20 years in the business

Cons

Limited promotions

Accepted Payment Methods

US and Canadian Dollars

Visa, Mastercard

Bitcoin

Interac E-Transfers (Canadian citizens only)

Crop King won’t die and neither will its marijuana seeds.

Crop King Seeds is a Canadian seed bank founded in the early 2000s. It had to shut down its operations in 2005 and re-established itself in the United States due to murky cannabis legality.

The company grew its operations due to the legalization of cannabis in some US states and finally returned to Calgary in 2013 making it one of the longest-running seed banks in North America.

But what male and female seeds does it stock today?

Well, the seed bank has over 500 cannabis strains, including high-THC and high-yielding seeds like Gorilla Glue and Alaskan Thunder Fuck, respectively.

Like ILGM, Crop King Seeds provides a germination guarantee, although it only covers an 80% rate instead of 100%. That said, it’s still much better than most cannabis seed banks online that provide zero guarantees.

Speaking about guarantees…

Crop King has very helpful customer support that you can reach 24/7 via its live chat feature. If you have any problems with your seeds or even if you just want a recommendation, they’re quite knowledgeable and care about their customers.

>> Check out Crop Kind Seeds’ 500+ strains on the official website <<

3. Seedsman – Best Selection of Cannabis Seeds

Pros

4,000+ cannabis seeds

Helps independent breeders

10% discount on $200+ orders

Wide range of payment options

Free seeds

Cons

No phone support

Accepted Payment Methods

Credit cards

Bitcoin

Bank transfers

Seedsman is one of the oldest seed banks to buy from, being in business since 2002.

But perhaps more importantly, the company stocks over 4,000 cannabis strains, including everything you can think of − high-CBD, high-THC, high-yielding, pest-resistant, and compact plants, just to name a few.

Besides, Seedsman is actively campaigning for the legalization of marijuana, not just within the UK but all over the world.

Good to know: Although other websites also contain guides and instructional materials, Seedsman takes their website to another level with detailed histories of their famous strains. This might be interesting to cannabis enthusiasts who want to learn about the strains they are growing.

But as to what you really care about…

Seedsman has several promotions to make buying cannabis seeds online affordable. Besides a few BOGO deals, you can also get a 10% discount when you buy over $200 worth of seeds, as well as up to 6 free cannabis seeds.

>> Check out Seedsman’s BOGO deals and get 10% off bulk orders (official site) <<

4. Rocket Seeds – 6 of the Most Reliable Weed Seed Banks

Pros

24/7 customer support

Sells seeds from 6 other seed banks

Cool merch (grinders, metal trays…)

Fast 5-7 day shipping in North America

Cons

Not many promos

Accepted Payment Methods

Bitcoin

Credit cards

PayPal

Venmo

MoneyGram

Rocket Seeds is a seed bank that is also a partner with other cannabis seed banks and breeders. They carry high-quality seeds from the likes of Crop King Seeds and Beaver Seeds.

It’s basically a one-stop shop for comparing the best seed banks online.

This means that growers might be able to shop for popular strains from different cannabis seed banks and breeders in just one site. This can help them save time when looking for a new strain to grow.

During our research, one of the common compliments that Rocket Seeds received is how fast and reliable their shipping is.

>> Check out the best seed banks on Rocket Seeds’ official website <<

5. Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Best Seed Bank for Resistant Marijuana Seeds

Pros

Resistant strains

Convenient live chat

2-4 day Express shipping in Canada

10-15% discounts on some strains

Cons

Limited payment options

Accepted Payment Methods

Money Transfer

Visa, Mastercard

Quebec Cannabis Seeds has been in operation for more than 15 years. The company tries to come up with strains that are less vulnerable to pests and diseases.

Although QCS doesn’t produce as many new strains as other online cannabis seed banks, they make up for it by introducing new strains resistant to diseases and pests.

If you are a grower whose plants are always getting damaged, Quebec Cannabis Seeds’ strains might be the ones you are looking for − particularly their auto-flowering cannabis seeds.

Aside from the usual phone number, Quebec Cannabis Seeds’ customer service is also available via email so you can send them a detailed inquiry if you have one.

Its website also has a live chat that customers can use although it is only available from Mondays through Fridays from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

>> Check out current deals on Quebec Cannabis Seeds’ official website <<

6. Beaver Seeds – Best Seed Bank for Feminized Pot Seeds (Beginner-friendly)

Pros

24/7 Customer support

Detailed guides for beginners

Good customer ratings

Cons

Limited seed selection

Accepted Payment Methods

Credit cards

Bitcoin

Cash

EMT for Canadians

Beaver Seeds started in 2009 and is one of the best cannabis seed banks to buy from in Canada. The company claims that they consciously limited the number of strains they sell to avoid selling inferior strains.

This Canada-based seed bank only carries popular strains to limit its selection.

The company has what they call a seed library. It has detailed descriptions of high-quality weed seeds (including feminized seeds) and information on the proper care for each strain. This might help growers since they can have as they talk a lot about the best water levels, climate, and fertilizer.

Beaver Seeds provides customer support 24/7 which might help growers who need assistance, especially those who are just starting. This can be a good sign for buyers located in other countries since they don’t have to wait for Canadian business hours to get assistance.

>> Try Beaver Seeds’ amazing customer support on the official website <<

7. Sun West Genetics – Best Cannabis Seed Breeders for Genetics

Pros

Wide variety of strains

Informative website

Aggressive breeding

Cons

Limited customer service hours

Accepted Payment Methods

Cash

Bitcoin

Visa, Mastercard

Interac E-Transfers for Canadians

Like other best seed banks, Sun West Genetics has been in operation for over a decade. They sell auto-flowering, medical, and feminized seeds to customers.

Sun West Genetics can be a great source of premium marijuana seeds with over 500 different strains in its roster of high-quality cannabis seeds online.

The wide variety of strains can also be appealing to those who want to open their dispensary since they can offer more strains to their end-users.

Sun West Genetics has a breeding program that continuously tries to discover new breeds for customers. This can be great for customers looking for new breeds that might be more suited to growing in their location.

>> Check out the amazing seed genetics on Sun West Genetics’ official website <<

8. Sonoma Seeds – Best Marijuana Seed Bank for Worldwide Shipping

Pros

Ships worldwide

Wide range of payment options

Guaranteed delivery

Cons

No 24/7 customer service

Accepted Payment Methods

Money Transfer

Interac e-Transfer

Cash

Bitcoin

Credit cards

Sonoma Seeds is one of the best marijuana seed banks based on the US West Coast. It sells strains sourced from all over the world. The company also ships weed seeds to customers globally.

Sonoma Seeds customers have a wide array of payment options that they can choose from. Customers can benefit from this since they won’t encounter any difficulties looking for a payment option that will work best.

Sonoma Seeds also provides free shipping for orders exceeding $200. However, to maintain accurate shipping, the company charges a nominal $30 International Shipping with a Tracking fee. This fee can benefit customers since they’ll track their shipping as it makes its way to the customer’s country.

The seed bank ships seeds worldwide which might make them a favourite among buyers outside of the United States.

>> Get worldwide shipping on Sonoma Seeds’ official website <<

9. MJ Seeds – Best Medicinal Cannabis Seeds in the USA

Pros

Affordable medicinal seeds

Quality auto-flowering seeds

80% Germination guarantee

Cons

Website is not as educational

Accepted Payment Methods

Cash

Credit cards

Bitcoin

EMT for Canadians

Marijuana Seeds Canada is a seed bank that started operations in 2009. It holds offices in Vancouver and promises to deliver weed seeds with high germination rates.

This company offers affordable medical marijuana seeds on its website. Based on our research, their medicinal seeds are cheaper by around $5 than most seed banks online, and you get free seeds on bulk orders.

MJ Seeds Canada provides customers with an 80% Germination Guarantee. Growers may find this attractive since the marijuana seed bank guarantees that at least 8 out of 10 seeds will sprout and be ready for planting.

While doing our research, one of the most common customer comments we came across is how responsive MJ Seeds Canada’s customer service is. You might find this useful since it means that the seed bank values its customers’ time and tries to attend to their inquiries promptly.

>> Get high-quality auto-flowering seeds on MJ Seeds’ official website <<

10. Mary Jane’s Garden – Best Marijuana Seed Bank for Safe Shipping to the USA

Pros

Same-day shipping and guaranteed delivery

High (90%) delivery success rate

Rare seed strains from many countries

Cons

Limited information about payment options

Accepted Payment Methods

Cash

Credit cards

Mary Jane’s Garden is a cannabis seed bank that’s been operating since 2003. The seed bank is located in Vancouver BC and currently has five employees.

Same Day Shipping applies as long as orders get processed by 8 AM EST.

Their high-quality seeds are shipped in discreet packages and delivered with a 90% success rate. The industry average is around 75%, so that’s very impressive.

This seed bank carries strains sourced from other countries, unlike others that only sell USA or Canada breeds. This can be great news to growers who want to try growing strains that are local to other countries.

>> Get same-day shipping from Mary Jane’s Garden on the official website <<

Best Online Seed Banks – Things to Consider Before Buying

Is the Seed Bank Legal or a (Well-Disguised) Scam?

Although multiple seed banks allow you to buy marijuana seeds online, most are startups. While startups are promising, they have no track record and are often scams.

Before buying marijuana seeds online, make sure that the seed bank is legal and has all of its permits. This can help you know to who to give out your credit card info to.

Do They Actually Know Their Stuff?

The best seed banks are owned and operated by knowledgeable personnel.

Some people see money signs. Master growers like ILGM truly love what they sell and constantly innovate and perfect their products.

Partnering with knowledgeable individuals also means better help as even the best cannabis seeds can run into problems.

Cannabis Strains Are Very Different

When you buy marijuana seeds online, the quality of the strain will have a significant impact on your crop.

While regular seeds are generally less expensive, male and female seeds are very different, and only females are useful for growing marijuana.

Therefore, always try to go for feminized marijuana seeds to have better chances of getting female cannabis plants.

You also want to reduce your risk of growing cannabis seeds that will get sick or even die − which is why strain quality is almost always backed up by a germination guarantee.

The More Payment Methods, the Merrier

The ability to offer multiple payment methods (credit card, debit card, etc.) is a plus for any seed bank.

You can choose a payment option that you’re comfortable using, including discrete forms of payment like Bitcoin (BTC).

In fact, many sellers provide discounts and free seeds if you buy cannabis seeds online using bitcoin!

Weed Seeds Don’t Come Cheap

You wouldn’t be surprised if I told you many newbies purchase marijuana seeds online on cheap websites − only to find out that they just wasted all of their money.

Of course, we always want the best prices − but the strains also need to be of good quality.

Therefore, it’s better to go with online seed banks that offer high-quality seeds at reasonable prices (even if they’re not the absolute cheapest) instead of going for low-priced cannabis seeds that will die faster than a mayfly.

We recommend only buying cheap cannabis seeds if you’ve found a code or deal online that saves you $$$.

Fun fact: mayflies die in one or two days − they have the shortest life span of any animal.

Is Their Customer Service “The Worst Ever”?

Always buy cannabis seeds from a seed bank with a proven track record of taking good care of its customers. Germination guarantees are nothing if they are not backed up by actions.

Heat, humidity, and shipping delays can wreck even high-quality marijuana seeds!

Remember that you are selecting a seed bank that you will most likely deal with multiple times, so you might choose one that makes transactions smooth.

Types of Cannabis Seeds for Sale at Marijuana Seed Banks

Before you place an order on one of the marijuana seed banks above, you should know that seeds are not all the same, and you’d better choose feminized or even auto seeds if it’s your first time (explanation below).

Regular Seeds

Regular seeds are not recommended for beginners.

Why? Because they will produce 50% male plants (which don’t produce buds) that will take up space for zero results.

But more importantly, they can pollinate your females if you don’t weed them out in time. If this were to happen, you’d lose 80-90% of your buds because the plants will be busy making seeds instead.

Therefore, that’s why regular seeds are only recommended for advanced growers who want to breed their own marijuana strains.

Feminized Seeds

As the name suggests, feminized seeds have been made specifically to produce only female plants.

To get higher yields and avoid the hassle of a few undetected males pollinating your females, these female seeds are the way to go.

Auto-flowering Seeds

Finally, auto-flowering seeds have the distinct advantage of not needing any change in the light cycle to start making buds.

This makes them more “hands-free”, not to mention they’re also more resistant to diseases and mold.

The downside though is that they tend to have lower yields.

Best Cannabis Seed Banks − FAQ

Is it Legal to Buy Cannabis Seeds Online?

Yes, it’s legal to buy cannabis seeds online in many countries. In the US, specifically, buying marijuana seeds online is a “grey area”.

While it could still be illegal, the truth is that because of the 2018 Farm Bill, the DEA has said that cannabis seeds are no longer controlled or seized.

We do recommend checking your local laws before you buy seeds online, though, as we’re not lawyers.

Is Buying Marijuana Seeds Safe?

Yes, buying marijuana seeds is safe as long as you buy from reputable seed banks. You also need to be aware of your local laws regarding cannabis.

How Can I Spot A Scam?

To spot a scam, always do an online search before dealing with a new cannabis seed bank.

There will most likely be reports on any online seed bank that scammed their customers, and you can just avoid dealing with the said cannabis seed bank.

Is ILGM a Good Seed Bank?

Yes, ILGM is a very good seed bank. It has received over 27,000 positive reviews from customers and offers free shipping to the USA, as well as many Buy 10 Get 10 deals on popular strains.

How Do I Pay For My Marijuana Seeds?

You can pay for your marijuana seeds in a variety of ways − the preferred ones being credit cards and Bitcoin.

That said, payment options vary per seed bank, so make sure to check the multiple payment methods on the seed bank’s website.

Do I Have To Use My Real Name When Buying Cannabis Seeds Online?

No, you don’t have to use your real name when you buy marijuana seeds.

You can use any other name that will also appear on the shipping envelope. However, you will need to provide your real name when using a payment option that requires it.

How Do Online Seed Banks Ship Their Packages?

The best online seed banks ship their packages in a protected manner called “stealth shipping”.

Cannabis seed banks often use other items like birthday cards, ball pens, or toys to conceal high-quality cannabis seeds.

What is the Best Online Seed Bank? Our Verdict

Unless you’ve skipped all the weed through… (lame pun − again!?)

Then you should have learned a thing or two about growing cannabis. And (hopefully) you now know how to choose a reputable seed bank.

But because I know you have the memory of a goldfish…

(Lol, that’s mean. I’ll be waiting for your colourful insults in the comments)

… Then I’ll remind you that I Love Growing Marijuana is great for easy-to-grow auto-flowering seeds, while Crop King Seeds has amazing customer support to help you in case you have any problems (which you probably will since you’re a total noob).

And if you prefer to go for sites that are not as well known in the cannabis industry…

(Maybe because you love self-sabotage?)

Then feel free to ignore my advice and go with your gut.

I’ll be heartlessly watching you fail… *evil laugh*.

Disclaimer: This article does not encourage readers to grow marijuana where it is not legal to do so