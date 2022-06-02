World
Shooting in Oklahoma kills 4
After a school shooting in Texas rocked global headlines last week and destroyed the lives of the victim’s families in Uvalde, Texas, there’s been another shooting in the neighbouring state of Oklahoma in the US. The shooter shot and killed 4 people in a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa yesterday before shooting himself dead.
Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said it was unclear what was caused the shooting. Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that several people were injured, and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene”. The exact number of wounded was not immediately available.
In light of the shooting, the Saint Francis Hospital locked down its campus. Dalgleish said police found the shooter and several victims on the second floor of the Natalie Building, where an orthopedic clinic is located. Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum said the Saint Francis campus is “sacred ground” for the community.
“For decades, this campus has been a place where heroes come to work every day to save the lives of people in our community.”
Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead. A reunification centre for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.
The US’s debate over the country’s problem with mass shootings has reached a boiling point since the Texas shooting last week. While Democrats advocate for stricter gun control, Republicans believe the solution is just more security in schools.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
