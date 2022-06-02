Crime
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
A foreign tourist broke into a Bangkok Bank branch in Pai in the northern province of Mae Hong Son yesterday evening. He smashed his way through several glass doors with rocks and proceeded to cause significant damage to the bank’s property. Police detained him and discovered he was illegally residing in the kingdom.
A foreigner named Kent Douglas Meades – nationality unknown – smashed his way into Pai’s Bangkok Bank at around 7pm last night. He destroyed 2 glass safety doors at the entrance of the bank, 4 more glass doors, 3 computer screens, 2 desk partitions and 1 printer. A passerby filmed the man retrieving rocks from his motorbike and throwing them at the bank, but didn’t dare intervene out of fear of the man’s violent and bizarre behaviour.
It wasn’t long before police found Kent on a public road at around 7:14pm and took him to Pai Police Station for questioning. Kent admitted breaking into the bank and destroying the property but he wouldn’t say what his motive was. He didn’t steal any money. Police found a total of 25 rocks in the man’s motorbike.
Police checked Kent’s passport to discover that he was illegally residing in the kingdom. He previously had a one month tourist visa which ran out on April 17, 45 days prior to the incident.
The police said nothing like this has ever happened before in Pai, which is a popular tourist destination in northern Thailand.
SOURCE: CH7
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Government official expects Thailand’s first monkeypox case to happen at Pride Parade
Thailand News Today | Phuket drops outdoor mask mandate!
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
Thai authorities say 12 people who were in contact with monkeypox are low-risk
Energy crisis will continue for 2 years says Bangkok Bank VP
Thai AirAsia X launches cheap flights between Bangkok and Seoul, South Korea
Thai police and organisations award people money for videos of traffic violators
Woman feared prison if she took photos of burglary due to new PDPA law
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Shooting in Oklahoma kills 4
As weather clears, tourists head back to Patong Beach
MP calls House sub-committees ‘dens of money extortion’
After Middle East, Thailand’s TAT brings tourism road show to Europe
5-year action plan signed by Thailand and Laos
Government asked to postpone PDPA law
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime3 days ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- Crime3 days ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Crime8 hours ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
- Leisure10 hours ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Property News2 days ago
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Recent comments: