Shanghai man loses 15 kilogrammes due to rare disorder

Picture courtesy of Total Shape from pexels.com

A Shanghai man suffered a dramatic weight loss of 15 kilogrammes as a result of a rare swallowing disorder, as revealed by a Chinese media report. The individual, identified only by the name of Jiang, experienced severe vomiting and chest pain when attempting to ingest anything more solid than a grain of rice, prompting a visit to a Shanghai hospital.

Approximately three years ago, Jiang’s life took an unexpected turn when he began to suffer from a mysterious condition. Every attempt to eat resulted in choking and violent vomiting, with chest pains further complicating the ordeal.

These symptoms were especially pronounced with solid foods, ultimately limiting his intake to the equivalent of a single grain of rice per swallow. This led to a drastic reduction in his weight, from a healthy 75 kilogrammes to a mere 60 kilogrammes.

Medical examinations at the hospital led to a diagnosis of achalasia, a rare oesophagal condition characterised by the inability of the lower oesophagal sphincter to relax. This dysfunction causes the oesophagus to constrict, trapping food at its entrance rather than allowing it to pass smoothly into the stomach.

Although achalasia is not commonly encountered, it can significantly impair the quality of life, making even the simple act of eating a challenging and painful task.

After detailed consultation with specialists, the decision was made to perform a Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM). This minimally invasive surgical procedure, which lasted about an hour, involved using an endoscope inserted through the mouth to cut the muscles of the lower oesophagal sphincter.

The operation was deemed a success, allowing Jiang to drink water within 24 hours post-surgery and setting him on a path to full recovery within the following week.

“This procedure has changed my life. I can now eat and drink without pain or fear of vomiting.”

It also highlights the advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques that are making it possible to address such conditions more effectively, offering hope and improved quality of life for patients suffering from similar disorders, reported Sanook.