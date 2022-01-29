Pattaya
Body of unknown dead man found floating in sea near Pattaya
A local fisherman had a morbid catch when he stumbled upon the body of an unidentified man floating in the waters off the coast of Pattaya. The lifeless body was discovered yesterday afternoon in the ocean between Koh Larn and Koh Sarn.
Pattaya City Police were notified of the floating man and they brought rescue divers along with them to help collect the body. When they arrived, they found the dead man floating face down in the sea, not far from Jomtien Beach. There was very little to go off of in order to uncover who this man was, and what was his fate.
Police did not confirm whether the man’s nationality or approximate age were known, but it has not been revealed to the public. The man had no ID card or any identifying documents on his body when he was pulled from the sea. He was clad only in a black t-shirt and black pants that offered no clues to who this man was.
The only hint that might shed some light on his identity is what was found around his neck. The man wore a Buddhist amulet as a necklace. Police are working to figure out who this unidentified body is, searching missing persons reports for anything that could be a match.
According to the analysis of forensic investigators, the man was likely dead for at least 2 weeks, floating in the water for a while before the fisherman stumbled upon his corpse. The cause of his death is still under investigation as well.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
Body of unknown dead man found floating in sea near Pattaya
Asia’s second largest drug bust: 36 million meth pills in Laos
VERSO – The School of the Future
Oil from the Rayong pipeline leak reaches the beach
Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
Asians Presenting News, American Jett and Thailand Shenanigans | Thaiger Bites
Police charge motorbike rider for excessive speed through crosswalk that killed doctor last week
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Philippines reopens Feb 10 for the vaccinated from most countries
Woman steals 10,000 baht in lottery tickets from vendors in Isaan
Thailand News Today | Another pedestrian killed on zebra crossing
Local coffee shop fined 500 baht for tables placed on a crosswalk
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Crime3 days ago
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand decriminalises cannabis, extracts with high-inducing THC still an illicit drug
- Crime2 days ago
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui hotel, business owners call for PCR test price cut to draw in Test & Go tourists