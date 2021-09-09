World
Officials mull rehabilitation over incarceration for drug offences following fire at Indonesian prison
Yesterday, the Thaiger wrote about a fire at an Indonesian prison that killed 41 people. Now, the death toll has risen to 44. Prison officials have declared that they will look into whether more inmates could receive rehabilitation for drug related offences to reduce overcrowding in prisons.
The death toll, originally placed at 41 lives, saw 3 more people who had severe burns die overnight, says Rika Aprianti, a spokesperson for the prison department at the Indonesian justice ministry, today. Reuters says Wednesday’s fire at the Tangerang penitentiary took place in a prison block that held 3 times the number it was designed to house. Specifically, the prison block was intended for 38 inmates but held 122. Most of the prisoners were incarcerated for drug related offences.
The tragedy has kicked-off an outcry for Indonesia to rethink its stringent narcotics laws, which places a high number of inmates in prison for drug related offences. Indonesia’s chief security minister Mahfud MD, says that out of the 200,000 incarcerated people throughout Indonesia, over half are imprisoned for drug charges. Mahfud adds that these high rates necessitate a re-evaluation.
“But the victims, the users who become victims, we will think about whether they should all be sent to prison or not. Is it better to rehabilitate them?”
The cause of the fire, while speculated to be an electrical fault, has not been revealed.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Officials mull rehabilitation over incarceration for drug offences following fire at Indonesian prison
A salute to the comments section by Jay and Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 9
Phuket officials keeping an eye out for crocodile, possibly a water monitor lizard
“No Place Like Home” – New Online Care Marketplace SAIJAI Launches Digital Start-Up in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thursday Covid Update: 16,031 new cases; provincial totals
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Kitchen in Phitsanulok home plunges into river, trapping homeowner
Phuket police raid gambling den in Wichit, arrest 15 people
Landslide in Chaiyaphum partially destroys temple isolation centre while patients are away
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
1 new Covid-19 death in Phuket, bed occupancy over 79%
Auto repair shop allegedly pawns cars instead of fixing them in Saraburi
Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca
Thursday Covid Update: 16,031 new case and 220 deaths
Bangkok health officials to roll out Sinovac/AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail
Foreign Ministry denies it wouldn’t work with other countries to get vaccines
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Proof of vaccine might be needed to enter “high risk” stores in shopping centres
Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks
Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
- Phuket2 days ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
- Bangkok2 days ago
Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Proof of vaccine might be needed to enter “high risk” stores in shopping centres
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks