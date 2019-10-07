North Korean boat collides with Japanese fisheries patrol vessel | The Thaiger

World
North Korean boat collides with Japanese fisheries patrol vessel
A North Korean boat has collided with a Japanese fisheries patrol vessel in the Sea of Japan, off the central coast, tipping around 20 North Koreans overboard. Japan coast guard spokesman Kazuma Nohara told AFP that they were dispatching rescue boats and aircraft to the area, but we don’t know any more details about it at this stage.
The North Korean boat was believed to be a fishing vessel, which partially capsized after the crash. There was no immediate word on the status of the crew. The collision occurred in waters some 350 kilometres north-west of Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan.
The Japanese coast guard said they have been strengthening patrols in the water there in cooperation with the fisheries agency in recent years following reports that many North Korean fishing boats were poaching fish and squids. Experts say some fishermen from the North are travelling far out to sea in order to satisfy government mandates for bigger catches.
They also reported that dozens of North Korean fishing vessels wash up on Japan’s coast every year.
But their old and poorly equipped vessels are prone to mechanical faults and other problems, including running out of fuel, and there are few ways for them to call for rescue.
Boats have also washed up on Japanese shores with the crew on board dead — referred to as “ghost ships” by local media.
In 2018, 10 North Koreans rescued from a tiny wooden boat drifting off northern Japan were deported back to their country.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
World
Second Trump whistleblower comes forward with “first-hand information”
“Biden wrote in The Washington Post that Trump was “frantically pushing flat-out lies, debunked conspiracy theories and smears against me and my family, no doubt hoping to undermine my candidacy.”
MONTAGE: Wall Street Journal
A second whistleblower has come forward, this one with first-hand information about events that triggered an impeachment investigation into US President Donald Trump.
The original whistleblower alleges Trump abused his power as president by attempting to withhold US military aid to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky into seeking damaging information on political rival Joe Biden.
As pressure mounted over the weekend, Trump pushed back Sunday and accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – who announced impeachment proceedings last month – of being guilty of “treason”, and called for her to be impeached. Earlier, the original informant’s lawyer Mark Zaid, tweeted confirming an ABC News report that a second whistleblower was “represented by our legal team.”
“They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first-hand knowledge.”
Earlier, Zaid’s co-counsel, Andrew Bakaj, said his firm and team “represent multiple whistleblowers” in the case. However it was unclear whether Bakaj was using “multiple” to refer to more than two whistleblowers, typically, several officials would listen in on a presidential call and a foreign leader.
The existence of a whistleblower claiming first-hand knowledge would make it harder for the president and his supporters to dismiss the original complaint as hearsay, as they have repeatedly done.
Trump responds
Trump pushed back at the allegations in tweets yesterday but did not mention the second whistleblower.
He repeated his assertions that Joe Biden’s son Hunter had been “handed $100,000 a month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no experience in energy…and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason.”
Hunter Biden was paid up to $50,000 a month as a board member for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, media reports said. Trump tweeted that “as president I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time.”
In a back-and-forth on Twitter, Biden responded: “In my experience, asking a foreign government to manufacture lies about your domestic political opponent is not ‘done all the time.'”
Trump also said that Biden, among the leading Democratic presidential candidates for 2020, should “hang it up.” No evidence has been found that either Biden did anything illegal.
In perhaps his strongest response yet, Biden wrote in The Washington Post that Trump was “frantically pushing flat-out lies, debunked conspiracy theories and smears against me and my family, no doubt hoping to undermine my candidacy.”
“It won’t work, because the American people know me – and they know him,” Biden said in an op-ed article.
Trump remained in the White House on Sunday and, despite the snowballing crisis. No administration officials appeared on the morning television programs. But Republican senator Ron Johnson told NBC that in conversation Trump had sharply rejected allegations he had linked military aid for Ukraine to any effort to find dirt on the Bidens.
“When I asked the president about that,” said Johnson, who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, “he completely adamantly, vehemently, angrily denied it.”
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong
Singapore Government issues travel advisory warning for Hong Kong
“Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments.”
PHOTO: AFP
The ongoing protests in Hong Kong, and the Administration’s attempts to negotiate or quell the disturbances, is starting to reach far and wide with some countries now reviewing their travel advisories to China’s Special Administrative Region. This from the Singapore Government that describes the protests as “increasingly unpredictable”. The advisory reads…
“Large-scale protests have been taking place across Hong Kong since June 2019 which have become increasingly unpredictable. These protests can take place with little or no notice and could turn violent.
There are reports of possible protest activities in and around the following areas from 4 to 7 October:
a) Rallies at Central, Tsuen Wan, Sham Shui Po, Wong Tai Sin, Shatin, Tuen Mun, Prince Edward and Wanchai (4 October evening but protesters are likely to spill into other areas);
b) Rallies at Luk Yueng Galleria in Tsuen Wan, Maritime Square at Tsing Yi, Elements in West Kowloon, Telford Plaza in Kowloon Bay and Popcorn in Tseung Kwan O (5 October afternoon);
c) Protest march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden (5 October afternoon);
d) Rally at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay (6 October afternoon but protestors are likely to spill into other areas); and
e) Rally outside Prince Edward MTR station (7 October evening)
Road closures and traffic disruptions in the aforementioned areas are expected.
Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments. If you are already in Hong Kong, you should take all necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety. You are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities. You should avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe.
You may wish to follow the Hong Kong Police Force on their social media accounts (https://www.facebook.com/hongkongpoliceforce and https://twitter.com/hkpoliceforce) for latest updates. The latest information on special traffic arrangements is available at (https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm) Singaporeans travelling to HKIA may also need to cater for additional travelling time and check with their airlines or the HKIA website (https://www.hongkongairport.com/en/) for flight status and important announcements before proceeding to the airport.
Singaporeans in Hong Kong are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ to enable us to contact you should the need arise.
Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, or the MFA Duty Office (24hrs) at:
Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong
Tel: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours)
Fax: +852-2861-3595
Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)
Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg”
World
North Korea has “no intention” to continue nuclear talks with the US
PHOTO: It’s good to come to talks prepared with your very own note light and human lightstand – AP
North Korea says it has “no intention” to continue nuclear talks unless the US takes steps to “end hostilities”… this just a day after negotiations broke down in Sweden.
The discussions in Sweden followed months of stalemate following a February meeting between the North’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, following Pyongyang’s defiant test of a sea-launched ballistic missile last week. The North walked away from the Sweden talks saying it was disappointed at the lack of “new and creative” solutions offered by Washington, although the US insisted it was willing to meet again in two weeks.
But a spokesman at the North’s foreign ministry said Washington’s claims about another meeting was “ungrounded”.
“We have no intention to hold such sickening negotiations as what happened this time before the US takes a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy toward the DPRK (North Korea).”
“The fate of the future DPRK-US dialogue depends on the US attitude, and the end of this year is its deadline.”
‘Good discussions’
In Stockholm, the nuclear-armed North’s leading negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, blamed the US for not giving up their “old attitude” which led to talks ending “without any outcome”. But Washington called the talks “good discussions”, saying the comments by North Korea did not reflect the content or the spirit their eight-and-a-half-hour discussion.
The US accepted host Sweden’s invitation to resume talks in two weeks’ time, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. Ortagus added in a statement that the US “previewed a number of new initiatives” that would allow progress on the statement reached in Singapore at the first Trump-Kim summit last year.
The two leaders adopted a vaguely worded document on the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula” at their first summit in June last year, but little progress has since been made.
On Wednesday, North Korea claimed to have entered a new phase in its defence capability with Wednesday’s test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile – the most provocative since Pyongyang began dialogue with Washington in 2018.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Dengue fever in Thailand: 3 dead in Bangkok since January 2019
“If you want to shoot me, get on with it,” British grandmother
Burmese man stabbed to death by ‘friend’ in Patong, Phuket
Police shoot and kill chef in North Pattaya hotel car park
Thai Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce call for overhaul of TM30 laws
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
57% of Thais gamble – new report
Second Trump whistleblower comes forward with “first-hand information”
Fire in Phuket house kills two, injures two
Nakhon Nayok nuclear reactor project is opposed by locals
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Helsinki to Singapore, by bike
North Korean boat collides with Japanese fisheries patrol vessel
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
Singapore Government issues travel advisory warning for Hong Kong
Your Top Tips for Breast Augmentation in Bangkok
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
North Korea has “no intention” to continue nuclear talks with the US
That’s eight titles for Marc Marquez following Thai Moto Grand Prix
Outpouring of public support for Thai judge who shot himself in Yala court
Drones used to find two elephants stuck in the Haew Narok ravine
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
- Thailand3 days ago
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
- Thailand4 hours ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- North East3 days ago
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
- Food Scene1 day ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
- Hong Kong3 days ago
Hong Kong police call for curfew amid riots
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective