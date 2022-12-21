Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city

Connect with us

Bangkok

Photo via TripTH
Netizens are not convinced with the Independent‘s selection of Bangkok as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city.

Singapore ranked in first place, followed by Bangkok, Osaka in Japan, Xiamen in China, Taipei in Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Beijing in China.

Bangkok is a “fantastic city for cycling” thanks to Lumphini Park, Benjakitti Park, and the city’s “brilliant guided cycling tours,” according to the Independent.

Hinting at Thailand’s dangerous roads, one netizen commented that Bangkok is the “most cycling friendly for a trip to heaven.”

Another said, “Bangkok should be the most extremely challenging city for cycling in Asia. I can’t even find a safe footpath to walk on.”

While Bangkok’s main roads are not so cycling-friendly, or even pedestrian friendly, there is one hidden gem that the Independent did not pick up on: Bang Kachao Island.

Bang Kachao is a man-made island known as Bangkok’s “green lung.” The island’s greenery and fresh air make you feel like you’re miles away from the nearest city.

In reality, it only takes 10 minutes to get to Bang Krachao via boat from Klong Toei Pier for a savvy price of 10 baht. As soon as you get off the boat, you can rent a bicycle, and explore the island’s narrow cycling lanes – elevated over swampy waters – without the fear of getting tangled up in Bangkok’s terrifying traffic.

Awash with greenery, the artificial island attracts wildlife like monitor lizards, snakes, and birds. There are several parks, cafes, and restaurants to stop and take a rest from peddling.

Cycling in Bang Krachao makes for a wonderful day trip, but those more serious about the sport should head to Bangkok’s Rot Fai Park, or, Suan Rot Fai.

Rot Fai Park is home to a three-kilometre cycling path running through a scenic, green route around the park. The track is one of the longest in the city.

Bikes can be rented for as cheap as 30 baht per day. If you get bored of cycling, the park also features tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

