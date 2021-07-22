Connect with us

World

Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Eric Bidwell/Flickr

The multinational food and drink giant Nestle announced yesterday it plans to change the name of a high-selling cookie in Chile, the country on South America’s western edge.

The cookie formerly known as “Negrita” will henceforth be called “Chokita”. Negrita translates to “little black person” in Spanish. The packaging also used to include the image of a black woman. It is a vanilla cookie covered in chocolate. 1 Amazon review calls it delicious but another review says it is awful. Neither review weighed in on the name.

It’s reported that a woman who modelled for company advertisement for the Negrita Chokita was required to dark her skin for the marketing campaign.

The phrase can be seen as offensive in some contexts and endearing in others. Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani found out earlier this year the precarious balance between the 2 distinctions after he was called out for using the expression in a social media post.

Nestle explained the reasoning for the name rehabilitation in a message full of corporate jargon. They say the change was motivated by a desire “to identify concepts that might be considered inappropriate, in light of the increased awareness of brands and their visual language regarding the use of stereotypes or cultural representations”. Cookie names that translate to “little black person” fell under that brand awareness umbrella.

Nestle says the diminutive “ita” confers affection in Spanish

Previously, the company changed the name of its brand”Beso de Negra” which translated to “kiss from a black woman”. They also did away with “Chicos” and “Redskins” from their Australian line. Both names are considered slurs.

SOURCE: CNN Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World11 mins ago

Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Thailand37 mins ago

Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
Thailand55 mins ago

6 people arrested after police raid sex party at Bangkok hotel
Sponsored1 day ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)58 mins ago

Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
Best of1 hour ago

Pay a visit to one of these top hotels in Chiang Rai
Thailand1 hour ago

4 small earthquakes rattle Kanchanaburi, no injuries reported
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Suphan Buri car accident kills 2, injures 4; all had Covid, 3 knew
Thailand3 hours ago

315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
Bangkok4 hours ago

2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Thailand4 hours ago

Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
Coronavirus Bangkok5 hours ago

At least 2,700 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting to be admitted
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Study finds 2 doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against Delta strain
Singapore5 hours ago

Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending