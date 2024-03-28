Bottoms up: Oversized sex toy lands man in hospital

A medical emergency unfolded at a hospital in Kamao, southern Vietnam, where a 23 year old man required urgent medical attention after an oversized sex toy became lodged in his bottom. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, March 26, necessitated professional medical intervention to remove the 20-centimetre-long dildo safely.

The mishap highlights the potential risks associated with the use of sex toys and the importance of caution to avoid similar accidents.

The young man had inserted the oversized dildo into his bottom for pleasure but, due to carelessness, found it stuck and irretrievable by his efforts. Overwhelmed by pain, he eventually sought help from the medical professionals at the local hospital.

Upon arrival, doctors administered spinal anaesthesia and performed what they referred to as “professional-level procedures” to extract the sex toy without causing further harm to the patient. Following the successful removal, the man was discharged from the hospital, said a representative from the hospital’s General Surgery department.

“It is common for the hospital to conduct surgeries to remove foreign objects from patients’ bodies, but to encounter a case involving a large dildo stuck in the rectum is quite rare.”

In a separate and equally bizarre medical case, screams echoed through a different hospital as a man grappled with the excruciating pain of a squirrel trapped in his rectum. The rodent, which had clawed and bitten its way internally, causing bleeding, left medical staff and onlookers stunned as to how it ended up in such a predicament.

Furthermore, in a shocking revelation, a 9 year old boy was diagnosed with a staggering 56 stones in his bladder. Medical professionals identified the root cause as something the boy consumed daily, much to the distress of his mother who was unaware of the dietary habits leading to her son’s condition.

These alarming incidents serve as a cautionary tale about the unexpected and often hazardous situations that can arise from both everyday activities and less conventional pursuits.