Sarawak delegation visits Huawei, explores digital economy collaboration

A delegation from Sarawak, led by Deputy Premier Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, visited the Huawei Enterprise Digital Transformation Exhibition Hall in Shenzhen, China. The International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister received a briefing from Huawei officials on the company’s various technologies and initiatives for the digital economy. These include the application of smart processes in sectors such as city management, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and services.

Awang Tengah congratulated Huawei on its 22nd year in Malaysia and expressed gratitude for their numerous collaborations with the Sarawak government. He praised the company’s innovative solutions and invited them to invest in Sarawak’s Data Centre.

Huawei is a platinum partner with the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) for the World Congress on Innovation & Technology 2023, with a sponsorship value of US$1.5 million (RM6.9 million). The event, scheduled for October this year, will showcase the many success stories resulting from the collaborations between Huawei and SDEC.

Accompanying Awang Tengah were his deputy minister, Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, and ministry advisor, Naroden Majais. Other attendees included the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary, Zaidi Mahdi; Land and Survey Department director, Abdullah Julaihi; and Regional Corridor of Renewable Energy chief executive officer, Ismawi Ismuni.