LATEST: Ukraine-Russia crisis, western leaders “convinced” Russia is ready to invade

The British PM Boris Johnson claims he has evidence that Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr. Jonhson said “all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun”.

“People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail.

Asked if a Russian invasion is imminent, Mr Johnson responded…

“I’m afraid that that is what the evidence points to, there’s no burnishing it.”

Meanwhile, the UK foreign secretary has said… “Worst-case scenario between Ukraine and Russia could happen as early as next week.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is accusing Russia of “not being serious about diplomacy”.

Truss also quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech at an annual security conference in Munich was “extremely sobering.”

“This is one of the most dangerous moments for European security that we’ve experienced since early in the 20th century. And we need to show unprecedented unity. There were many people who would want to think hopefully about the situation, but I think we need to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin assessed the situation saying that Russia’s increased military presence along the Ukraine border is a “bluff” and that the Russian President Vladimir Putin “could decide to attack Ukraine in short order.”

Speaking on US ABC news on Friday, he said that Russia is developing the combat infrastructure along the border border in order to “conduct a successful invasion”.

Latest estimates by US government security advisors suggest that between 170,000 and 190,000 Russian troops are now mobilised and stationed along the Ukraine border, both in Russia and neighbouring Belarus.

Western officials are warning that Russia could be preparing to invade at any time, but Russia continues to publicly deny the claims, saying troops are simply conducting military exercises in the region.

The US President Joe Biden has been briefing Western leaders’ intelligence suggesting that Russian forces were not just planning on invading Ukraine from the eastern borders, via Donbas, but down from Belarus and the area surrounding Kiev.

During yesterday’s media briefing the British PM said…

“I’m afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale.””

People needed to not only consider the potential loss of life of Ukrainians, but also of young Russians.”

Yesterday NATO’s chief Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told DW that “all signs suggest Russia will attack its neighbour” as the alliance relocated its Kiev staff.

“No troops are being withdrawn, as Russia says, but new troops are being added… there were also indications that Russia was preparing to create a pretext for an attack.”

Stoltenberg noted that NATO is committed to a political and diplomatic solution.

“We want to get Russia to change course and sit down with us.”