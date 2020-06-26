Large explosion lights up Tehran, Iran | The Thaiger

World
Large explosion lights up Tehran, Iran
A large explosion near the capital Iran has prompted investigations as its location is near a suspected site of the country’s past nuclear testing activities.
The explosion near Tehran lit up the sky with witnesses saying it appeared to be near a major with a defence ministry spokesman saying the blast happened at a gas storage facility in a “public area” of Parchin rather than the military base.
However, some are sceptical about the statement as no more details were given surrounding the location of the blast which is rooted in past speculations of nuclear testing in the early 2000’s-which Iran denied.
The fire had been put out and no casualties had been reported so far, which could be seen as indicative of a controlled detonation. In 2014, the military site was suspected to have been damaged by a fire or explosion of the same circumstances, but investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency were shot down due to having no access to the area.
SOURCE: The Guardian
World
Billionaire sheikh uses Evian water to fill up tanks
An Abu Dhabi billionaire has reportedly filled up his mansion’s water tanks with Evian water shipped from France. The sheikh by the name of Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is the Emir of Abu Dhabi imported the famous water as part of renovations to Ascot Place, his 18th-century Berkshire mansion-valued at 60 million euros.
A legal battle in London’s High Court revealed the news, which further evidence the Emirati’s “profligate” lifestyle after the sheikh apparently only visits the mansion sporadically. The sheikh is president of the UAE and half-brother of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.
Berkeley Square Holdings – a group of companies registered to Sheikh Khalifa – has accused Lancer Property Asset Management of fraud by “siphoning off” some 32 million euros it received for managing their London estate.
The lawsuit alleges that Lancer’s fees were excessive and that directors had a “dishonest arrangement” with the former chairman of the sheikh’s private office.
But Lancer’s directors, have denied the allegations, saying the payments were all approved by the president and his family; they are now counter-suing for unpaid fees and have claimed unfair dismissal.
The Evian water tank news is not the only admission of how the elite lives as other examples such as house-buying and dropping for seemingly frivolous reasons also came into light.
SOURCE: Independent
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
London police attacked after responding to illegal event
After responding to an illegal music event in London, twenty-two police officers were attacked by crowds defying the ban on parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes as “appalling,” adding: “Violence against the police will not be tolerated.”
Police said they were targeted when responding to residents’ complaints about noise and violent behaviour.The incident sent two police officers to the hospital for treatment, while reportedly the other 20 officers weren’t hurt badly. Four people were reportedly arrested at the event in Brixton.
Social media images that were posted (unverified) showed one person holding an object that looked like a sword – confronting officers and attacking a police car.
The news is particularly upsetting to some as just last weekend there was a stabbing at a park in Reading where three people died, with police labelling it as terrorism. The illegal “rave” also saw one woman raped. The incident led many people to praise law enforcement after they reportedly risked their lives trying to take down the attackers.
British police have issued warnings against holding parties or large gatherings during the lockdown to curb Covid-19, however, it has seemingly fallen on deaf ears as illegal events are still happening.
SOURCE: The Straits Times
World
Dixie chicks changes name due to racist connotations
After the US has exploded with protests and calls for racism to be seriously addressed, the country music group Dixie Chicks has chosen to drop “dixie” citing its racist connotations.
The word “dixie,” was used to describe the confederate states in the US that supported slavery as it was derived from Jeremiah Dixon, whose name came to signify the 11 slave-holding states that made up the Confederacy before being defeated in the civil war.
The Chicks, as they now wish to be called, sang of the recent racial tensions which could help explain the name change, however, no announcement has officially been made by the group except for an unattributed quote in a press release: “If your voice held no power, they wouldn’t try to silence you.”
Another music group has also followed suit by changing their name after saying they were embarrassed to have not taken into account the meaning of their name. The group, Lady Antebellum has dropped the latter name to just “A” after antebellum was used to describe southern US slave-holding before the civil war.
Both groups’ decision comes after calls for outdated or racist terminology and imagery in the US to be removed, as civil rights movements have become quite strong after the recent killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd by police. The killing, however, is only one of the many wrongful deaths seen of people of colour at the hands of police. Many activists worldwide have pointed to systemic racism in law enforcement and governments alike.
The recent killing of Floyd has sparked violent protests in America, with supporters saying peaceful protests never produced any kind of change.
The Dixie Chicks aren’t new to taking a stand as they were largely banned from country music radio stations after criticising President Bush’s decision to go to war with Iraq in the early 2000s.
SOURCE: The Guardian
