World

Iran-backed Houthis attack Saudi petroleum storage facilities

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Houthis attack Saudi Arabia, photo by Times of Israel.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi party says it struck Saudi petroleum facilities in Jeddah with missiles yesterday, just as Saudi Arabia prepares to hold a motor race on Sunday. The missiles caused fires in two storage tanks, however there were no casualties. A Houthi spokesman says they targeted ‘vital facilities’. Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter.

Saudi’s energy ministry said the kingdom strongly condemned the “sabotage attacks”, stressing that it is in no way responsible if the global oil supply suffers from the attacks. The Houthis have recently upped attacks against Saudi Arabia, and Saudi state media earlier said the coalition had foiled a line of Houthi drone and rocket attacks. Saudi air defences also destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Jizan, which caused a “limited” fire at an electricity distribution plant.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the attacks on ally Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the UN works to find a temporary truce between the two nations before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts in April.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting with the Iran-backed Houthis since they seized control of Yemen in 2015. While Saudi Arabia is a Sunni-majority country, Iran is a Shia-majority country, and its proxy groups abroad such as the Houthis are Shias.

    Recent comments:
    EdwardV
    2022-03-26 13:11
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: stressing that it is in no way responsible if the global oil supply suffers from the attacks. Translation = you better come over here and defend us if you want oil. The Saudis after spending…
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-03-26 13:58
    2 hours ago, 23RD said: And The Biden Administration wants to give Iran more money to finance these type of attacks. Not to mention Boris Johnson giving them just short off 400 million last week to free a couple of …
    23RD
    2022-03-26 14:17
    6 minutes ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Johnson didn't give them any money, he finally repaid a debt owed by the UK since the 1970s. The debt was owed to The Legitimate Government of The Shah of Iran for Chieftain Tanks back…
    TheDirtyDurian
    2022-03-26 15:00
    42 minutes ago, 23RD said: The debt was owed to The Legitimate Government of The Shah of Iran for Chieftain Tanks back in 1978 not the current illegitimate Government . So no it should never had been settled. This Woman…
    Pinetree
    2022-03-26 18:45
    3 hours ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Oh dear .. What a shame, never mind.
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending