Up to 2.7 million Thai travel, hospitality and tourism workers unemployed by September | The Thaiger

Economy
Up to 2.7 million Thai travel, hospitality and tourism workers unemployed by September
The president of the Thai Tourism Industry Council says confidence among Thailand’s tourism business operators fell to the lowest level in a decade during the second quarter this year, with about 2.6 million workers already unemployed and about another 100,000 expected to be laid off in Q3 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The gloomy forecast is the result of a survey of 770 tourism business operators between May 10 – 25.
He acknowledged that the sector has been hard hit by government lockdown measures enacted to stem the spread of the contagion, the closure of many business and leisure activities. The impacts caused domestic tourism to contract by about 99%, “because all tourist destinations were closed and there are no foreign tourists at all”. Although the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s ban on international arrivals was officially lifted today, foreign tourists are still effectively prohibited.
Tourism operators are more confident about a slight improvement in Q3, as the government has eased most domestic restrictions, and there is anticipation that as many as 400,000 foreigners will visit or return to Thailand in specific categories, generating revenues estimated about 20 billion baht, but still 96% lower than average.
“Unless Thailand opens its borders to allow foreign tourists to enter the country again the future will be even bleaker, because most of the sector’s businesses have no cash flow and no access to funding.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
“We Tour Together” launched to boost domestic tourism
The government has announced its “Rao Thieu Duaykan” (We Tour Together) program, created as a stimulus boost to domestic tourism and help the travel and hospitality sectors battered by closures and bans in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. From July 15, Thai citizens can apply for a government subsidy to cover part of their hotel and dining expenses when travelling outside their home provinces.
Those interested in the program can participate through the Pao Tang app from July 15; tourism operators can join the program now. About 22.4 billion baht will be used to fund the program, which will run until October. The money will subsidise five million hotel nights, with taxpayer money covering 40% of hotel rates up to 3,000 baht per night, 2 million air tickets and food and travel expenses for 5 million claimants.
To join the program, you must be a Thai national, aged at least 18 on the day of application.
The Rao Thieu Duaykan program is separate from a similar scheme, also backed by the government, called “Thieu Pan Sook” (Tour to Share Happiness), which aims to reward 1.2 million medical personnel and public health volunteers engaged in the fight against Covid-19, and revive the domestic tourism industry.
Each will be provided with 2,000 baht to cover travel expenses for 2 days and 1 night. The program is expected to cost about 2 billion baht.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US buys up most of the world’s supply of Covid-19 drug
The US has purchased almost the entire global supply of one of the main drugs used to treat Covid-19 patients. Reports say that American officials have bought up all the Remdesivir available in July and 90% of the supply company’s stock in August and September as well.
Remdesivir, which was originally developed to treat Ebola, is produced almost exclusively by the US pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences and has been priced at $2,340 (about 70,000 baht) per patient in richer nations for a typical five-day treatment course, including 5 vials.
The company has agreed to ship almost all of its drug supplies to the United States over the next three months.
Dr Andrew Hill, a senior visiting research fellow at Liverpool University, told Sky News that this means that Remdesivir will not be available for use in patients in the UK and Europe until October.
Dr Hill always says…
“This deal that has been struck by America means that people with Covid-19 in the UK can’t get access to these treatments that would get them out of the hospital quickly and could improve their chances of survival.”
“So far, we know that there will be no supplies of Remdesivir for the next three months as America will take drugs and we won’t have access to them. This is the case in the United Kingdom and in Europe.”
“Low and middle-income countries may produce generic versions of the drug, but are unable to sell it to Europe because Gilead has a patent for it.”
SOURCE: Sky News
Bangkok
Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures
Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain network has cancelled its seat spacing measures in order to increase passenger numbers after schools and colleges reopened today. Bangkok Mass Transit System’s CEO says social distancing measures have been relaxed to boost convenience for passengers.
All BTS carriages had crosses on seating to separate seated passengers but had done nothing to keep standing passengers apart.
Stations and trains will still limit the number of passengers to 70% of normal capacity to prevent overcrowding. The BTS is also operating “group release” measures for passengers in the morning and evening rush hours, to prevent overcrowding on platforms. Passengers are being advised “not to talk on their phones” and to “avoid facing each other at close proximity” whilst on trains.
BTS says the frequency of rush hour service is 2 minutes, 25 seconds for trains on the Sukhumvit Line, and 3 minutes, 45 seconds for the Silom Line.
Temperature checks and Thai Chana scanning remain in place on sections of the network.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
