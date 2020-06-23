The difference in ages suggests that the prints belong to a different predatory dinosaur. While similar to T. Rex in size and dietary preference, they may have been slimmer and more elongated in appearance than the North American T. Rex.

The newly discovered dinosaurs appear to have been fast runners after experts analysed the distance between their steps, indicating they could run at speeds of up to 35 kilometres per hour. To put that into perspective, the average human can sprint at around 24 kilometres per hour.

As other large dinosaur tracks have been documented across Australia, not many this large have been discovered that appear to be carnivores. Dinosaur fossils the size of chickens or smaller have previously been the only ones discovered to be meat-eaters.

A photograph and a false-color image showing the depth of one of the footprints. Photos / Anthony Romilio

SOURCE: The New Zealand Herald