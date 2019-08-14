Flights departing Hong Kong airport today, mostly on schedule | The Thaiger

Travel
Flights departing Hong Kong airport today, mostly on schedule
ORIGNAL PHOTO: Manan Vatsyayana
Flights are now departing Hong Kong airport mostly on schedule this morning after two days of pro-democracy protester chaos and a disruptive sit-in that paralysed the movement of passengers and aircraft.
Protesters blocked travellers from getting to their flights yesterday afternoon, before battling with riot police outside the terminals. The airport is being cleaned up and graffiti has been covered up with white sheets of paper.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled yesterday after demonstrators blockaded the two main terminals for the second consecutive day. The airport has been targeted in the latest escalation of a 10 week political crisis that has disrupted the international finance hub.
Most of the protesters have now left the building and flights have begun catching up with their schedules. It is unclear whether the airport will be targeted again today.
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests are a leaderless movement that quickly mobilises through social media and messaging apps.
Read a timeline of the latest developments at the Hong Kong Airport HERE.
You can check departures and arrivals at the airport HERE.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
ASEAN
Air Asia celebrates ASEAN Day with a special Airbus A320
AirAsia introduced a ‘Sustainable ASEAN’ colour-scheme on a new Airbus A320 to mark ASEAN Day celebrations last week. Thailand is the Chair for ASEAN, the ten country south east asian trading bloc, for 2019.
Alongside the ASEAN Chairmanship logo, the livery features the best of ASEAN tourism icons, helping to advance and support AirAsia’s sustainability partnership with ASEAN nations and its mission to create a globally recognised ASEAN brand.
The launch event was attended by ASEAN deputy secretary-general AKP Mochtan, Ministry of Tourism and Sports Thailand Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu and Ministry of Transport Thailand, Chaiwat Thongkamkoon, along with AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, “As a truly ASEAN airline, we’re thrilled to showcase what makes our home special on one of our aircraft and to reiterate our ongoing commitment to sustainability.”
AirAsia’s sustainability efforts include guest education, carbon reduction and waste management through AirAsia’s philanthropic arm AirAsia Foundation.
SOURCE: Air Asia
Business
Air Asia welcomes new-age long-haul A330 neo to its fleet
AirAsia has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330neo aircraft, to be operated by its long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand.
The new aircraft, leased from Avolon, will be joined by a second of the type later this year, Airbus says.
Air Asia says the A330neo brings a step-change in fuel efficiency for AirAsia’s long haul operations. The new generation A330neo (New Engine Option) will be based at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, supporting the airline’s growth and network expansion plans to key markets such as Australia, Japan and South Korea.
The AirAsia X Thailand A330-900 features 377 seats in a two-class configuration, comprising 12 premium flatbeds and 365 economy class seats.
AirAsia’s long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X currently operates 36 A330-300 aircraft and is the largest customer for the A330neo with 66 orders.
Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo provides an unprecedented level of efficiency with 25 per cent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation competitors, according to the airline.
“Equipped with the Airbus Airspace cabin, the A330neo offers a unique passenger experience with more personal space and the latest generation in-flight entertainment system and connectivity.”
Krabi
Three Thai airports being renovated to double passenger volumes
PHOTO: Surat Thani Airport will be doubled in capacity
Krabi, Buriram and Surat Thani provincial airports are getting a makeover to double their capacities in 2020, with a combined budget of 11.3 billion baht.
Krabi airport will be renovated and expanded to handle double its capacity. The new terminal will be able to handle 8 million passengers a year.
A second passenger terminal will be built at Buriram airport in Thailand’s Northeast costing 700 million baht.
The new terminal is needed in the regional to serve the increase of tourists, promote the growing sports tourism and support the international-airport’s upgrade plans. The new terminal will double the airport’s capacity to 1.7 million passengers a year.
Surat Thani airport will also be upgraded to accommodate 3.6 million passengers a year, up from 2 million now.
Commercial rental space is also going to be increased at the three airports. Officials are also considering raising landing and aircraft parking charges to partly offset the construction budgets.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Thailand, the land of festivals
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
Top 10 ways to save water at home
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
Don’t mention the ‘R’ word – world’s biggest economies at risk of recession
Rehearsals continue for the grand Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
55 year old New Zealand expat arrested on drug charges and working without work permit
Thailand, the land of festivals
Police seeking arrest warrants for planners of August 2 Bangkok bombs
Thai developers revising strategies after a drop in Q2
Industry minister says exporters will still need help to work-around strong Thai currency
Electronic cigarettes valued at 11.25 million baht seized in Mukdahan province
Thai couple spend 1.5 million baht on tomb for their pug dog
Thai tourism will be badly hit if Hong Kong airport mayhem continues
Koh Samui tourists rounded up on year long overstay
12 year old ringleader admits to throwing huge rocks at cars
Convicted US pedophile caught teaching children at his home in northern Thailand
Father, mother and child found dead in back of car in Pathum Thani
Flights departing Hong Kong airport today, mostly on schedule
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
Trending
- Entertainment14 hours ago
Thailand, the land of festivals
- Expats4 days ago
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
- Expats2 days ago
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
- Phuket3 days ago
Three storey construction site collapses in Rawai, Phuket – 8 injured, 2 missing
- Business4 days ago
Thai Airways faces more bad news with bigger losses in Q2
- Expats18 hours ago
Koh Samui tourists rounded up on year long overstay
- Environment3 days ago
Three herbicides will be banned in Thailand this year
- Bangkok2 days ago
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, makes merit on her 87th birthday