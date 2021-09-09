Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: John Twohig/Flickr

An extremely rare autoimmune disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, has been added as a possible side effect of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. The side-effect was noted by Europe’s medicine regulator.

The European Medicines Agency says a causal relationship between the syndrome and AstraZeneca is “at least a reasonable possibility”. They made their assessment based on 833 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome being reported out of 592 million doses administered by July 31. The agency emphasised that the side effect is very rare, in fact, it is in the lowest frequency of side effects category the EMA has. They also emphasised that the advantages of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

The U.S. FDA has attached a warning about Guillain-Barré syndrome being a possible side effect of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. While serious side effects from vaccines are considered very rare, Thailand had previously offered a 100,000 baht compensation for anyone who experienced adverse side effects that prevented them from working due to a vaccine. They upped it to 400,000 baht if the patient dies.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 seconds ago

Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 16,031 new case and 220 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines28 mins ago

Bangkok health officials to roll out Sinovac/AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail
Sponsored1 day ago

“No Place Like Home” – New Online Care Marketplace SAIJAI Launches Digital Start-Up in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines52 mins ago

Foreign Ministry denies it wouldn’t work with other countries to get vaccines
Politics1 hour ago

Opposition to take legal action against Thai PM, ministers, following no-confidence vote
Protests2 hours ago

Bangkok court denies request for arrest warrants for anti-government protesters
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Koh Samui2 hours ago

Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Weather6 hours ago

Pattaya rocked by heavy rains and floods with more predicted
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

FDA considering Sinopharm vaccine for children over age 3
World10 hours ago

El Salvador: first country worldwide to make bitcoin legal tender
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Thailand averages a 20% Covid-19 infection rate over 40 days
Phuket14 hours ago

Officials talk turkey about size of Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Guides17 hours ago

Top local restaurants you must try in Chiang Rai
Phuket17 hours ago

3 Russians arrested in Phuket for alleged theft of painting valued at 50 million baht
Thailand18 hours ago

45 Thais working in Malaysia deported to Songkhla
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending