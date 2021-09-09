Thursday Covid Update: 16,031 new case and 220 deaths

An uptick of 16,031 new Covid-19 cases and 220 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 15,417 recoveries. There are now 143,038 people in Thailand being treated for the coronavirus.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,309,687 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new cases, 2,955 infections were found through mass testing efforts while 631 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Other updates…

The Cabinet approved a 4.25 billion baht budget for 12 million more doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office is now allowing mildly affected so-called “green” Covid-19 patients into home quarantine and community isolation centres to open up more beds at hospitals.

