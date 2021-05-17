World
Escaped Bengal tiger in America captured after terrorising locals
An escaped, 9 month old Bengal tiger, that has terrorised the city of Houston in the American state of Texas, has been captured unharmed. The tiger, named India, was being minded by the wife of its owner who is 26 year old Victor Cuevas.
The owner was recently seen on social media kissing the tiger before putting it in his car and driving away. The tiger was last seen a week ago, wandering around houses in the suburbs of the large city. Houston police commander, Ron Borza, says the animal was unharmed when they captured it and transferred it to an animal sanctuary.
“We got him, and he’s healthy.”
Videos showed an off-duty sheriff pulling a gun on the tiger, before Cuevas arrived to take it away. He did not tell police where the tiger had spent the last week, but said that his wife had always known its whereabouts. However, owning a tiger within the city limits of Houston, Texas is illegal. Police say that Cueva’s wife would not face charges. But Borza did tell news reporters that having a tiger was not good.
“You should not have that in your home. It’s not good for the tiger.”
India was transported to a sanctuary where it will have its own habitat with a .2 hectare of land which includes a wooded area and pool. But first, the seemingly healthy tiger will undergo a quarantine for 30 days before being introduced to its new home.
The WWF conservation group estimates that there are some 5,000 tigers living in captivity across America, a number greater than the entire world population of wild tigers. The state of Texas is one of the biggest offenders in taking wild animals captive.
According to media reports, Cuevas was arrested last week, but was released 2 days later, only to be arrested again another 2 days later. This wasn’t his first arrest, as he previously faced a murder charge. No other details were given on his arrests.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
World
PM weighs in after Thai national injured in Gaza explosion
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has made statements expressing concern and sorrow for the violence in the Gaza Strip as recent explosions have injured a Thai national. Thailand has a quota for agricultural labourers that work on exchange in Israel, with about 250 workers travelling to Israel each week on a charter flight. 3,100 Thai workers are currently already working in Israel.
Among the Thai labourers is Sitthichok Nanam, a 24 year old from Udon Thani who was injured in the Gaza Strip this week by a Hamas-launched explosion. No details about the nature of his injuries have been released yet, though he was treated at Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva already. The Thai man had been working in Israel since June of 2017.
The Thai Royal Embassy in Tel Aviv passed on the information to the Labour Ministry who then contacted his family in Udon Thani to keep them updated on the situation. The ministry also requested funds to take care of the injured Thai man as well as to help other labourers who may need assistance.
Conflict has been escalating in the region as Israeli police and Palestinians have battled most recently over Muslims gathering at the Damascus Gate for iftar, the evening meal after daily fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. This is in addition to balloon bombs and dozens of rockets being launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel last week and other growing local conflicts.
PM Prayut has weighed in on the international matter since it does affect Thai citizens working near the Gaza Strip and in the region. His concern was added to a recent statement Thailand released regarding growing violence in the area.
“Thailand is deeply concerned by the violence in Israel and Palestine and strongly urges all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate the situation and cause further casualties of innocent civilians and damages to heritage sites. Thailand also expresses its condolences and sympathies to those who have been affected by the violence.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Economy
Market down as good US economy drives interest rate fears
After US inflation exceeded targets and increased 4%, global stock markets including Thailand plummeted yesterday with fears of rising interest rates. Almost 144 billion baht was traded yesterday with the market at one point diving down 70 points in the late afternoon before recovering to a 23.72 point loss, closing at 1548.13.
2% is a high rate of inflation so the big numbers sparked fears that the US Federal Reserve will reduce quantitative easing and increase interest rate which decreases the market’s liquidity. The US economy is surging with the Consumer Price Index up 4.2% over last year.
The balancing out of the economy will likely push risky prospects like the stock market down while driving up commodity prices like energy and oil. This may hurt the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the short run, but will likely have long-term positive effects as the SET has a large number of energy stocks that will benefit from the market’s change.
Some long-term investors in Thailand fear quantitative easing and the market’s tightening because it drives away foreign investors which in the past made up 30% of the Thai market. But now foreigners only account for 20% so the negative effect should be much less. However, in the normal inflation range of 1 to 3%, the stock market should have a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 and some experts have downgraded it to 18 now.
Eyeing the US, some experts predict that even accelerated quantitative easing won’t come into effect until the end of the year and interest rates probably won’t rise significantly within the next 2 years. Watching the continued effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and US unemployment figures will be key indicators driving the global market up or down.
Even with the stock market down in Thailand, there’s still some good news as Thai corporations listed on the SET expected to cross the 200 billion baht profit threshold this week, after reporting 180 billion baht in the first quarter of the year, with 55% of the market recording a profit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
America sees an easing of mask-wearing for those fully vaccinated
America is seeing an easing of mask wearing rules for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new regulation yesterday, which allows those inoculated against the coronavirus, to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. US President Joe Biden, who held a press conference without wearing a mask, to announce the new rule.
“Today is a great day for America. If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”
The new rule still includes wearing a mask in crowded indoor areas such as buses, prisons, homeless shelters, and planes. But the relaxed rule will now help set the stage for other venues, workplaces, and schools to reopen sans social distancing requirements. Recently, the intense vaccination campaign has been considered, by some, to be successful as infection amounts in the US are the lowest since last September. Deaths are also the lowest since last April of 2020.
But as to how businesses or employees are supposed to know who has been fully vaccinated, remains unclear. Marc Perrone, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, says it is too much for essential workers to be forced to play mask police for shoppers who may be unvaccinated and also refuse to mask up. Biden has only seemed to offer advice instead of a plan for the issue.
“We’ve gotten this far — please protect yourself until you get to the finish line.”
He admitted that most of the population under 65 years old has not been fully vaccinated, and that the government wouldn’t enforce mask wearing on them. Biden said that he believes the American people want to take care of their neighbours.
“We’re not going to go out and arrest people. If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet.”
But, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t budging on removing the mandatory mask wearing rule on the House floor. When CNN asked if she would follow the newly announced regulation, her response was not in favour of supporting it.
“No. Are they all vaccinated?”
Despite the CDC’s announcement that Americans could relax their mask wearing, if vaccinated, America is the odd one out as the rest of the world is still battling the pandemic with strict mandates. And, just a few weeks ago, the CDC contradicted its recent announcement by recommending that even those who are fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in all types of indoor settings, and in crowds, if outdoors.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
