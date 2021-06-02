Thailand
Courts order ISPs block 8 users from web, social media
Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn confirmed today court orders instructing internet service providers to block or remove 8 users the government says used social media or their own websites to post fake news. The ISPs met with the ministry to receive the court order to block the users.
The court ordered the ISPs to either remove or block access to information shared by the 8 accounts on any websites or social networks the alleged fake news is published on. The order also instructs ISPs to block and remove their IP addresses and passwords.
The minister provided instructions to the ISPs on what steps they must take to remove and block the accounts. They were also informed of penalties for failure to comply with the order. He warned other internet uses to exercise caution in what they post on the internet and me mindful of Thailand’s online laws.
The 8 people included in the list to be banned are:
1. Pavin Chachavalpongpan – an outspoken professor at Kyoto University, living in exile in Japan. He’s been critical of the government and monarchy and when he was ordered to turn himself in after the 2014 coup, offered to send his pet chihuahua instead. He created The Royalist Marketplace, a Facebook page that was blocked after amassing over 1 million members.
2. Royalist Marketplace – Talad Luang – the replacement Facebook page Pavin created to freely discuss the Thai government and monarchy is also on the list.
3. Andrew MacGregor Marshal – A Scottish journalist who was the first journalist in the world to break the story of King Bhumibol’s death hours before the official announcement. He resigned from Reuters when they didn’t publish a controversial story about the monarchy’s political involvement and his 2014 book A Kingdom in Crisis is banned in Thailand.
He took to Twitter within the past hour to that the court’s demands are impossible for ISPs to enforce, from a technological standpoint, saying ISPs can’t selectively block individual Facebook pages. He called the ruling a publicity stunt.
“Unless they have some other plan, my Facebook will continue to be accessible in Thailand, and it’s an embarrassment that the country’s digital economy minister doesn’t even know how the internet works.”
4. Suda Rangkupan – a former lecturer in Linguistics at Chulalongkorn University, in exile since the 2014 coup, who calls herself pro-democracy and Republicanism, and calls for the monarchy to be abolished.
5. DK Ning – a popular Facebook and YouTube account.
6. Aum Neko – a transgender student activist that used sexually provocative photos to call for equality, protest school uniforms and fight for pro-democracy and anti-monarchy causes, now exiled in France after deciding to flee arrest knowing she would be held in a male prison.
7. Kon Thai UK – A Facebook page highly critical of PM Prayut Chan-o-Cha, that saw 10 people prosecuted for computer crimes after sharing posts from its page.
8. Pixel HELPER – A German-based non-profit that states they fight for human rights through art and satire, claiming “we don’t want to be taken seriously, but our opponents have to take us seriously,” which seems to be the case in today’s ruling for ISPs to block these 8 users.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Technology
Government considering linking ID details to social media profiles
In what it says is an attempt to address fake news, fraud, and unlawful content, the government is considering linking people’s ID cards to their social media profiles. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry claims doing this would also boost e-commerce on social media. Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn says a draft regulation on the subject is expected to be integrated into the Computer Crimes Act.
According to Chaiwut, the ministry is anxious to stop the spread of fake news and illegal content on social media and the latest proposal follows concerns raised by security agencies. He says the move is also aimed at promoting the digital economy and supporting the growth of e-commerce on social media platforms.
The minister goes on to address the prevalence of fake news on social media, pointing out that some people have already been prosecuted for helping to spread disinformation. Others have received court orders to remove such content. However, he says the use of avatars instead of profile pictures, along with fake email addresses and phone numbers, makes it difficult to track offenders.
Chaiwut’s ministry held a press conference on May 24 after 6 people were arrested for allegedly violating the Computer Crimes Act after posting content about Thailand’s fight against the pandemic. Another 12 were ordered to take down content they had posted or face prosecution.
Chaiwut acknowledges that his ministry will need the cooperation of social media platforms if user ID details are to be linked to their profiles. He says the regulation and associated guidelines are now being drafted and will be ready sometime next month.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that an anonymous telecoms expert says everyone registering on social media platforms needs to provide an email address and phone number. The source points out that all Thai mobile phone numbers are already associated with ID cards or passports.
“This is already enough information for the state to track those behind misdeeds.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chip shortage sees spike in new computer product prices
A global chip, or semiconductor shortage, is pushing new computer prices higher along with the demand for IT devices as more and more people turn to remote work and schooling. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, chief executive of VST ECS Thailand, says the worldwide shortage includes integrated circuits that are used in a wide range of devices such as computers and IT products. Somsak says the company’s inventory for computer products has dropped from around 30 days to 15 days, after the chip shortage emerged in the middle of last year.
Even though he says the problem is expected to improve by the end of the year, new computer products, which include graphics cards, memory storage devices, and CPUs, have increased their prices anywhere from 950 to 6,300 baht.
Takon Niyomthai, head of IT business development at SET-listed IT retail chain Com7, says computer makers are focused on sending higher quality products to Europe and the US rather than Thailand, because they can charge a higher price. But in Thailand, he says entry-level notebook inventory is only 1 week long as demand is strong among locals clients.
“Notebooks, tablets and tailor-made computer desktops have shown strong growth in sales. More vaccination sites also means they need more computers for registration and data validation. Computers are also needed by freelancers and new businesses.”
Chukkrit Watcharasaksilp, chief of sales and marketing at Advice, says the company is moving towards offering drive-through pick ups via its website as online orders have surged. Graphic cards, hard disks, and entry-level notebooks have also increased due to the shortage of components.
Meanwhile, Narathip Wirunechatapant, chief executive of IT retailer Jaymart Mobile, says the smartphone sector has not been impacted as much as computer suppliers. He says the company redesigned Jaymartstore.com to allow customers to use digital token JFin coins to buy products.
“Our growth remains intact as there is still demand for smartphones costing 5,000-15,000 baht.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Technology
For the 0.81%: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer
If you are a tech dinosaur who misses his flip phone and is still mourning the loss of MySpace and AOL, perhaps you’d better sit down before reading on. After a 25 year run, Microsoft announced that it is officially retiring Internet Explorer, once the browser that ruled the internet.
Before you fire up your old Netscape Navigator to Ask Jeeves what will happen next, you should know Microsoft has a plan. They will officially retire Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, meaning they will no longer update, patch or support the browser. But Microsoft announced that Internet Explorer will be replaced by Microsoft Edge, their modern browser, across Windows 10 and all their platforms.
They made this announcement Wednesday in a blog post (apparently their Geocities page was down) while singing the praises of the Edge browser, which was first launched on Windows 10 and Xbox One in 2015.
“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”
Microsoft Edge was released for Android and Apple’s iOS in 2017 and for MacOS in 2019, and is in preview for Linux currently. It will continue to support IE-based applications and websites for at least the next 8 years.
Once the dominating titan of web browsers, Internet Explorer was released in 1995 and by 2003 had a usage share of 95% of all internet browsing. Later years saw Firefox and then Google’s Chrome browser and Apple’s Safari. Primarily a desktop browser, the rise of mobile browsing further eroded its market dominance, with Explorer now holding a 0.81% share. Chrome now attracts 65% of internet users while Safari is second with 19%.
No conspiracy theories have been sighted yet, but maybe a search on Bing will reveal that Bill Gates is putting Internet Explorer out to pasture to focus his new bachelor free time and attention on getting 5G microchips into Covid-19 vaccines. (Complaints about these jokes can be sent directly to the author via instant message on ICQ or on his Friendster account.)
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
