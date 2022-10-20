World
California ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lens from patient’s eye
A doctor in the United States has removed 23 contact lenses from the eye of a patient who “forgot to take them out” for almost a month. The woman kept putting new lenses in every morning without removing the set from the day before.
Dr Katerina Kurteeva posted pictures of her teasing the lenses from underneath a woman’s eyelid. According to the California ophthalmologist’s post on Instagram, the patient put in a new set of lenses for 23 days in a row without ever taking the previous day’s out.
Posting on the California Eye Associates Instagram page, she wrote:
“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!!”
Elaborating in a separate Instagram post, she wrote:
“Over a million views, glad to have an opportunity to educate the public about contact lens hygiene.
“I have carefully separated all the contact lenses and counted a total of 23. I had to use a very fine surgical instrument, a jeweller’s forceps, to separate the contact lenses.
“They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.”
Dr Kurteeva added…
“In nearly 20 years of practice, I had never seen anything like it. The patient couldn’t believe it either and asked if I was sure about the number.”
She added that the patient was sent away with eye drops and was feeling “better already,” which is more than can be said for the British tourist who lost an eye recently after contracting an infection in Pattaya.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ganja galore: Over 1,000 cannabis clinics have opened this year in Thailand
India issues licenses for nasal COVID vaccine
Pattaya: 9 reasons to visit Sin City in 2022
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
US military advised to prepare for Chinese invasion of Taiwan
Illegal immigrants sneak into Thailand in modified pickup truck
Out of the shadow – India’s Congress Party appoints non-Gandhi president
Iran arrests 14 foreigners, blames “thugs” linked to “foreign enemies” for protests over woman’s death
Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi
Builders uncover corrupt Thai Army practices
Indonesia temporarily bans syrup-based meds for children after discovering fatal ingredient
California ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lens from patient’s eye
Wheelchair confined New Zealand man hangs himself in Pattaya
Where to buy cheap cannabis in Bangkok
What to do in Chiang Rai: Unmissable attractions for your itinerary
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime2 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Crime3 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Recent comments: