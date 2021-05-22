World
BTS smash YouTube records with their new song “Butter” and are courted by Rock royalty
On Thursday the internet-of-music went into a minor churn when the band Queen’s Twitter account commented about the forthcoming BTS release of ‘Butter’, the South Korean band’s second full-English track.
“Are you ready, hey are you ready for this? Another One Bites The Dust.”
Was Queen doing a collaboration with the 21st century’s biggest music act?
A quick listen to the official Teaser video gave a clue with a beat and bass-line reminiscent of the great 80s bop “Another One Bites The Dust”. (Teaser videos build the hype and get an audience queued up for the actual release time on YouTube).
But when the real “Butter” hit the plate at 12am on Friday morning in its worldwide release, it wasn’t to be. No Queen, no samples from the great 80s band. And the bassline wasn’t really the same.
But the whole incident showed how profoundly the music industry has changed. And, in other ways, how the best of music hasn’t changed much at all. BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan.. translated ‘bullet-proof Boy Scouts) have been together for nearly 8 years and broken through the bamboo curtain to put an Asian, specifically South Korean, band on top of the world pop music industry pile.
Whilst Queen broke through in the 80s with personality, a glamorous rock style, great songs and some astonishing musicianship and vocals, BTS are doing the same with a slightly different list of talent tools… and without a flamboyant frontman or soaring rock anthems.
BTS, too, are filling sports stadiums around the world with their tours (but not at the moment of course). But this time their audience is truly global, a mix of languages and weaponised by modern social media.
For Queen, the release of a song would have been a major music-industry event, promoted heavily by their record label, with funds promoting air-play on radio, record-store promotions and a single available in stores for fans to buy. There was no internet, there was no YouTube. Instead newspaper and magazine articles would publicise the release and build the hype.
Now, with the latest BTS release, YouTube has replaced the radio air-play and can launch a new song around the world, everywhere simultaneously. The reach is incredible, across boarders. And it’s basically free (with a few ads) so there’s no financial barrier for anyone in the world to enjoy the music. Of course, it’s a visual music industry these days too. Modern bands make their money, instead, with merchandise, sales of hard copy CDs, digital uploads… Apple, Spotify, etc. And touring.
They can also make money from YouTube views. In its first 24 hours since launch “Butter” has accumulated 113 million views (beating BTS’s own record of 101 billion views in the first 24 hours with “Dynamite“).
By the end of the northern hemisphere summer the new pop bop will have pushed through 1 billion views (a 113 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours would have probably paid their label Big Hit around US$600,000 – 800,000)
“Butter” will also likely debut at #1 on the Billboard singles chart this week, BTS’s third #1 on the Hot 100 Singles Billboard chart in less than 12 months, following “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On”. Notably, “Life Goes On” was totally in the band’s native Korean tongue… yes #1 on the US Billboard singles chart, almost exclusively a position for English-speaking pop music.
41 years after “Another One Bites The Dust” hit the #1 position on the same Billboard Hot 100 chart (Queen ended up with 2 such #1 hits, the other one was “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”), the way music is delivered and consumed has changed to be almost unrecognisable.
And the way BTS reached their position on top was a very different journey from bands in the past. Whereas relentless appearances in small bars slowly building an organic support base, showering radio executives with gifts and just some occasional good luck, was the formula in the 60s – 80s, it’s now all about engaging with your fans, sometimes daily, turning on your camera, building a brand and embracing social media.
Of course, you still need the great songs and the X factor to get to the top though. BTS has the great songs and a stage ‘swag’ that has built up a huge fan base (called Army) and one of the most followed Twitter accounts in the music industry.
They write, they produce, they sing, they dance, they rap. And they reached the top without smashing guitars on stage, getting photographed during drug-fuelled binges or destroying hotel rooms. Their music is a relatively wholesome mix of great lyrics (about youth issues, suicide, depression, rage-against authority, fighting-for-justice, loving yourself) and cross-genre music incorporating hip hop, ballads, R&B, Latin (yes!) and that whole K-Pop fusion thing.
Even though the eventual “Butter” sounded nothing like “Another One Bites The Dust”, the BTS song will be the summer bop we all need to get a smile on our face, just like last year’s Grammy-nominated “Dynamite” did the same thing when we needed it most.
BTS are to perform the song for the first time live at tomorrow night’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards where they are also nominated as finalists in four different categories… Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song (for ‘Dynamite’).
Tourism
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
“One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free”
When ‘One Night In Bangkok’ was released in 1984 it was an unlikely hit. It was the opening song from a (at the time) little-known stage pop-opera called ‘Chess’. The song made Number 1 in South Africa, West Germany, Switzerland and Australia, and Number 3 in Canada and the US. It has remained a staple of Classic 80s Hit radio ever since. Have a listen (below).
The musical was the first outing for the two ‘Bs’ in ABBA – Benny Andersson and Bjoern Ulvaeus. Their pop grooves had made ABBA one of the most famous music groups in the world between 1973 and 1982 with a string of hits including 20 singles in the Billboard Top 100 from 8 albums, etc, etc. The lyrics of the song were penned by Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Joseph and his amazing technicolour dreamcoat, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast).
In the opening song of ‘Chess’, the American chess champion Freddie Trumper gets ready for a chess game with his Russian counterpart. He ridicules Bangkok’s ‘pleasures’ and tourist attractions – the Chao Phraya River (“muddy old river”), Wat Pho (“reclining Buddha”), and the red-light distractions. The choruses are more complimentary about Bangkok’s well-documented excesses.
Thailand’s ladyboys feature too… “You’ll find a god in every golden cloister, And if you’re lucky then the god’s a she“. And the famous Oriental Hotel (these days a little less ‘oriental’) is mentioned where girls are “set up in the Somerset Maugham suite“. But the singer says he isn’t interested… “I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.”
At the time the sarcasm of the song didn’t go down well with the Thai Mass Communications Organisation (now the NBTC) issuing a ban on the song in 1985, saying its lyrics “cause misunderstanding about Thai society and show disrespect towards Buddhism”, a line still trotted out when Instagrammers and vloggers shoot in front of Thai temples dressed in a flimsy singlets and short shorts.
37 years later the song still paints a picture of a contrasting ‘oriental’ city alive with lights (including red lights), colour, pungent smells, culture and a vivid history.
We’re not sure if the ban was ever lifted but I hear the song played on Thai stations from time to time. At the time, when Bangkok was less on the tourist map than now, the song was a lone reference point for westerners.
How does it stand up 37 years after becoming a world-wide hit? Leave your comments below..
One Night In Bangkok
Bangkok, Oriental setting
And the city don’t know that the city is getting
The creme de la creme of the chess world
In a show with everything but Yul Brynner (referring to the actor’s starring role as the King of Siam in ‘The King and I’)
Time flies, doesn’t seem a minute
Since the Tirolean spa had the chess boys in it
All change don’t you know that when you
Play at this level there’s no ordinary venue
It’s Iceland or the Philippines or Hastings or,
Or this place!
One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free
You’ll find a god in every golden cloister
And if you’re lucky then the god’s a she
I can feel an angel sliding up to me
One town’s very like another
When your head’s down over your pieces, brother
It’s a drag, it’s a bore, it’s really such a pity
To be looking at the board, not looking at the city
Whaddya mean?
Ya seen one crowded, polluted, stinking town
Tea, girls, warm, sweet
Some are set up in the Somerset Maugham suite
Get thai’d, you’re talking to a tourist
Whose every move’s among the purest
I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
Not much between despair and ecstasy
One night in Bangkok and the tough guys tumble
Can’t be too careful with your company
I can feel the devil walking next to me
Siam’s gonna be the witness
To the ultimate test of cerebral fitness
This grips me more than would a
Muddy old river or reclining Buddha
And thank God I’m only watching the game… controlling it
I don’t see you guys rating
The kind of mate I’m contemplating
I’d let you watch, I would invite you
But the queens we use would not excite you
So you better go back to your bars, your temples
Your massage parlours
One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free
You’ll find a god in every golden cloister
A little flesh, a little history
I can feel an angel sliding up to me
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
Not much between despair and ecstasy
One night in Bangkok and the tough guys tumble
Can’t be too careful with your company
I can feel the devil walking next to me
Songwriters: Tim Rice / Benny Goran Bror Andersson / Bjoern K. Ulvaeus
Entertainment
Sex toys popular in Thailand despite conservative laws
While Thailand is a conservative country with conservative laws, the underground sex trade and sex toy economy is a thriving not-so-well-kept secret. Thailand is famous for its LGBTQ acceptance and red-light districts, but many don’t realise that most drugs, gambling, soliciting for prostitution, sex toys, and even vaping are against Thai law.
The customs department confiscated more than 4000 sex toys just last year, and owning or selling these toys carries a 60,000 baht fine or up to 3 years in jail. The strict laws are in place to align with the traditional Buddhist Thai society but seem very contrary to the underground sex industry Thailand is known for.
The need for sexual privacy rights and relaxed laws governing sex has been gaining popularity for years with the juxtaposition of strict laws and hedonism creating a very profitable black market. Bangkok’s red-light district is estimated to be worth US $6.4 billion, and in districts like Soi Cowboy, Nana, Patpong and Silom, sex trade and sex toys are sold openly even though it violates the law. The sex industry is thought to comprise up to 10% of Thailand’s gross domestic product. Then there’s Walking Street in Pattaya, Bangla Road in Phuket, etc, etc.
Still, Thailand is a Buddhist country with traditionally conservative values so laws are unlikely to change anytime soon. Even sex education in Thailand is geared towards the negative consequences of sex and not open to sexual rights or embracing sexuality, according to a UNICEF report in 2016. Those who oppose decriminalising sex toys and the sex industry believe that embracing it legally would lead to a rash of sex-related crimes.
Others argue that decriminalisation would be liberating and empower women by reducing the stigma of being sexually free. It would allow a modernized view on sexual well-being. It would also likely reduce teen pregnancy rates, by removing the negativity towards those who need or use contraceptive.
Nisarat Jongwisan has been fighting for the destigmatisation and legalisation of sex toys since 2018 when she appeared on a TV program speaking out against the Ministry of Culture. She now intends to use the Thai parliamentary mechanism for creating a petition and gathering 50,000 signatures, which would allow her to submit a bill to the parliament for a vote.
With strict laws, the black market will continue to grow. While sex toys and the sex trade can be criminalized, sexual desires are not easily quashed, and people will find ways to satisfy them. Without any regulation, black markets can profit freely, selling sex toys with no concern over fair pricing or quality control. The global sex toy industry sold nearly US $34 billion dollars last year, and with continued lockdown and the closures of entertainment venues, these sales are set to only increase, even in the face of Thailand’s conservative laws.
SOURCE: Vice
World
Is this the next big change in pop music? The winners of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, BTS
2020 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award. In the past 8 years the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award has been given to Ed Sheeran, Adele, One Direction, and Taylor Swift and Drake. BTS are backed up by ARMY, their huge fanbase.
The power of ARMY. The IFPI represents the recorded music industry worldwide. It’s not a Grammy or a popularity vote. The award is calculated according to an artist’s or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats during the past year. Everything from streams to vinyl, CDs and downloads…. and covers their entire body of work. The award was announced last week at the culmination of the IFPI Global Artist Chart, which counted down the top 10 best-selling artists of the past year.
And it’s certainly been a great year for music… not so much for going to live concerts but we’ve certainly had a lot more time to listen to our favourite artists and stream their clips on YouTube.
The group that won this year, based on their pure sales, actually came second in 2018 and 7th in 2019, so it isn’t some statistical blip on the music radar.
The win also represents somewhat of a quantum shift in world music… the sort of thing that only happens once in a generation. Rather than the popular cross-over style shift represented by the George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue in 1924, the brith of rock with Bill Haley in 1955 or the rise of British pop in the 1960s, personified by The Beatles, this year’s IFPI signals another generational milestone in tastes, method, world reach and engagement with fans.
In all the right-hand turns of the popular music genre, there has usually been a technological breakthrough that has accompanied them, or at least been a key aspect of their success.
In the case of the the Great American Songbook, the foundations of the pop music genre, it was the recorded record and the start of radio-as-entertainment in the 1920s that provided a method to reach a huge audience with the new sounds and tunes for the first time.
Then it was the 7” single that made music cheaper and easier to play, that revolutionised the radio music formats of the 1960s and provided the perfect vehicle of the British pop revolution to spread around the world.
Slugger
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3:44 pm
And not an instrument in sight. Remarkable.
John_2
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 4:19 pm
One of the interesting aspects of the K-Pop industry is the creation of the K-Pop MASHUP artists.
These are Youtubers who take K-Pop Music and Video, often from different groups, and remix them together.
It would be hard enough to just mix the music, but these people also mix the videos with sometimes amazing outcomes. Where instrumental only is required for the mix, others come in to completely remake a complex track arrangement from start, using software like FL Studio – which may have been used by the original producer in any case.
King of K-Pop Mashup is undoubtedly JEM, but others include Miggy Smallz and PawPaw.
Toby Andrews
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 4:50 pm
They have one essential attribute to be a successful pop group today. They look like girls.
Their main fans are girls, and very young girls like boys that look like girls.
Groups in the seventies grew their hair long, to look like girls. It was essential then and it is essential today.
Of course they also need a little talent, and between them they might have some, however they do not need to be able to sing.
Modern studio electronics can make a cock crowing sound like an opera singer.
The song is not unpleasant even though it seems to have “adopted” rhythms and snatches of melodies from some western songs.
The words are gibberish, but that does not matter because with this group, it is the performance that matters, not the song.
An element of their success is the size of their audience. Oriental audience, which is much bigger now than western audiences.
What is notable, is this groups’ liking for wearing suits. Western groups shunned suits from the late 60s onwards. Suits were worn by the despised authorities, whereas suits in the Orient are worn by the successful. A status indication.
Still their success excuses all. I doubt they will still be performing when they are grandfathers, as the Rolling Stones are . . .
Sandy Rhodes
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 8:34 pm
PUFFS!
Das
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:59 pm
Another social media rep for an aging act makes a flailing attempt at contemporary relevance. Embarrassing.
Mr cynic
Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 4:28 am
These manufactured bands have always been around in one form or another.the only notes that really count are the ones that come in wads.