Bali to deport 4 tourists for not wearing masks, breaking disease control orders

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Stock photo via INTERPOL on Twitter

Four tourists in Bali are being deported after they apparently did not follow local disease control measures during their stay on the resort island in Indonesia. Some didn’t wear face masks while the other, who was infected with Covid-19, apparently left a quarantine hotel during her mandatory isolation period. Covid-19 has been on the rise in the Southeast Asian country. Since the start of the pandemic, Indonesia has recorded more than 2.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 67,000 deaths.

Last Thursday, 3 travellers from the United States, Ireland and Russia were detained after they were seen in the Kuta tourist area not wearing face masks. As of yesterday, the tourists were in a detention centre at the immigration office waiting for flights back to their home countries.

Bali imposed strict measures on masks to curb the spread of the virus. Foreigners who do not wear masks properly face a fine of 1 million rupiah, which is about US$70, and those who do not wear the mask at all face deportation.

Also last Thursday, a Russian tourist who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival left the quarantine hotel and was detained later that night. The head of the Justice and Human Rights Ministry office in Bali said the woman is now at a quarantine centre in Denpasar, the capital of Bali. When she recovers from the virus, she will be deported.

SOURCE: Associated Press

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

