Crackdown in Jomtien, Pattaya, nabs over 50 for drug offences

Photo via KhaoSod

A major crackdown operation dubbed Purge the Parasites Part 2 was conducted in Jomtien, Pattaya, targeting crime and drug-related offences. Over 50 individuals involved in drug possession and consumption were apprehended during the raid, which took place yesterday, December 22.

The operation was spearheaded by Tawatchai Jindakawornsanong, the Chon Buri Provincial Police Commander. The operation involved a massive deployment of over 900 officers from several agencies, including the Provincial Police Region 2, Chon Buri Provincial Investigation Division, Immigration Bureau, and the Royal Thai Navy, among others.

Advertisements

The operation aimed at eradicating crime in all its forms, particularly focusing on drug-related offences within the Jomtien community, specifically in Soi 2, 3, and 4 of Moo 12, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

KhaoSod noted that Jomtien has previously been in the spotlight for rampant drug trafficking, with dealers operating openly. Despite previous efforts to clamp down on illegal activities, the area remained a hub for drug-related crimes.

The targetted community consists primarily of five-and-a-half-storey shophouses, with the ground floors serving various businesses like beer bars, restaurants, laundries, and massage parlours. The upper floors have been converted into accommodation, while the rear of the community features makeshift shelters constructed from wood and corrugated metal roofing.

During the operation, police cut internet and communication signals and disconnected water and electricity in certain areas before conducting a thorough search of the premises. Officers were deployed to inspect different locations within the residential buildings, searching for illegal items, including firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Residents were also subjected to urine tests for narcotics. The sudden nature of the raid caught many off guard, with some rooms discovered to have individuals actively consuming methamphetamine and exhibiting signs of hallucination, while others were found with crystal meth in their possession

Advertisements

Those who admitted to recent drug use were taken for drug testing, with users being directed to rehabilitation, while those found with drugs were prosecuted according to the law.

More than 50 people were arrested for drug possession and consumption during the operation. Tawatchai further explained that this initiative is part of a comprehensive plan dubbed the Jomtien Soi 3 Model, which involves thoroughly rooting out both drug dealers and users.

The strategy includes exhaustive searches and plans for future prevention measures to ensure that similar incidents do not recur in the area.