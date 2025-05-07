Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht

A Thai man issued a warning to travel enthusiasts after he and his friends were tricked by a travel agency into purchasing a package tour to Pakistan, resulting in a loss of 240,000 baht. Numerous other victims have since come forward, with total losses estimated at around 5 million baht.

The man shared details of the scam on his Facebook account, TU RN, on May 6. He began his post with the words: “Be warned. This is a lesson learnt. Booked a trip, got dumped, and lost money.” He identified the travel agency in question as Auan Tuam.

According to the man, he and three friends booked a package tour to Pakistan through Auan Tuam in January, paying a total of 240,000 baht. The trip was scheduled for April, with payment required 45 days in advance.

Unexpectedly, the agency contacted one of his friends in February, asking them to make the payment earlier than expected. Although they found the request suspicious, they agreed, trusting the agency based on photos of seemingly happy customers posted on its Facebook page.

To ensure they were not being scammed, one of the group members researched the agency to see if it had any history of fraud. Finding no negative reports, they proceeded with the payment.

However, just one day before their scheduled departure, the agency informed them that the trip had to be postponed because only one group member’s visa was approved. When they asked for more information, the agency refused to engage with them.

The agency claimed they would receive a refund by April 28, but not in full. It said that 30,000 baht was already paid in tourist taxes for each member of the group.

The group visited the agency’s office at the address listed on its website, only to discover it was abandoned. A staff member later called and asked them to wait until 2pm for a face-to-face meeting, but no one showed up.

The agency continued to insist they wait until April 28 for their refund. Upon contacting other members of the same tour group, the man discovered that none of them were able to travel either.

More victims have since emerged, increasing the estimated losses from 2 million to 5 million baht. The man believes the number of victims could be even higher.

The man added that he told the agency that he would report the matter to the police, but the company showed no sign of fear or concern. It insisted it had done nothing wrong and would return the money to him and his friends.

He did not disclose any legal action he or his friends may have taken against the agency, but encouraged anyone wanting to know the full name of the company to message him privately.

Some social media users speculated that the agency was created to swindle money in order to resolve the cash-flow problems of another business. They suspected that this travel agency might refund each victim soon to escape legal consequences.

The agency has yet to issue a full statement in defence of its actions.

In a related case, another Thai family faced a similar situation after booking a trip to Europe. Although they eventually received a refund, they still suffered financial losses after having purchased clothes and other items in preparation for the holiday.