Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht

Facebook photos and online reviews lured victims into bookings

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin55 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht
Photo by vadimguzhva via Canva

A Thai man issued a warning to travel enthusiasts after he and his friends were tricked by a travel agency into purchasing a package tour to Pakistan, resulting in a loss of 240,000 baht. Numerous other victims have since come forward, with total losses estimated at around 5 million baht.

The man shared details of the scam on his Facebook account, TU RN, on May 6. He began his post with the words: “Be warned. This is a lesson learnt. Booked a trip, got dumped, and lost money.” He identified the travel agency in question as Auan Tuam.

According to the man, he and three friends booked a package tour to Pakistan through Auan Tuam in January, paying a total of 240,000 baht. The trip was scheduled for April, with payment required 45 days in advance.

Unexpectedly, the agency contacted one of his friends in February, asking them to make the payment earlier than expected. Although they found the request suspicious, they agreed, trusting the agency based on photos of seemingly happy customers posted on its Facebook page.

Related Articles

To ensure they were not being scammed, one of the group members researched the agency to see if it had any history of fraud. Finding no negative reports, they proceeded with the payment.

Scam tour package to Pakistani
Hunza Valley | Photo by Sulo Letta via Canva

However, just one day before their scheduled departure, the agency informed them that the trip had to be postponed because only one group member’s visa was approved. When they asked for more information, the agency refused to engage with them.

The agency claimed they would receive a refund by April 28, but not in full. It said that 30,000 baht was already paid in tourist taxes for each member of the group.

Pakistani trip shattered by scam travel agency
Lahore Fort | Photo by Zubair Ahmed via Canva

The group visited the agency’s office at the address listed on its website, only to discover it was abandoned. A staff member later called and asked them to wait until 2pm for a face-to-face meeting, but no one showed up.

The agency continued to insist they wait until April 28 for their refund. Upon contacting other members of the same tour group, the man discovered that none of them were able to travel either.

Thai tourists failed to visit Pakistani after being scammed
Pakistan Monument Museum | Photo by SAKhanPhotography via Canva

More victims have since emerged, increasing the estimated losses from 2 million to 5 million baht. The man believes the number of victims could be even higher.

The man added that he told the agency that he would report the matter to the police, but the company showed no sign of fear or concern. It insisted it had done nothing wrong and would return the money to him and his friends.

He did not disclose any legal action he or his friends may have taken against the agency, but encouraged anyone wanting to know the full name of the company to message him privately.

travel scam
Photo by 89Stocker via Canva

Some social media users speculated that the agency was created to swindle money in order to resolve the cash-flow problems of another business. They suspected that this travel agency might refund each victim soon to escape legal consequences.

The agency has yet to issue a full statement in defence of its actions.

In a related case, another Thai family faced a similar situation after booking a trip to Europe. Although they eventually received a refund, they still suffered financial losses after having purchased clothes and other items in preparation for the holiday.

Latest Thailand News
Irishman arrested after late-night Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

Irishman arrested after late-night Pattaya bar brawl

5 minutes ago
Female passenger steals taxi from Samut Prakan, flees towards Rayong Thailand News

Female passenger steals taxi from Samut Prakan, flees towards Rayong

16 minutes ago
Bangkok&#8217;s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe Bangkok News

Bangkok’s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe

27 minutes ago
Bangkok–Moscow flight diverts to Delhi after mid-air fume scare Aviation News

Bangkok–Moscow flight diverts to Delhi after mid-air fume scare

45 minutes ago
Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht Thailand News

Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht

55 minutes ago
Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues Thailand News

30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues

1 hour ago
Thai F-16s scramble as Myanmar fighter sparks panic Thailand News

Thai F-16s scramble as Myanmar fighter sparks panic

1 hour ago
Bangkok building collapse: 13 still missing, search continues Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse: 13 still missing, search continues

1 hour ago
Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist Phuket News

Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist

2 hours ago
Police bust motorcycle theft ring, arrest three suspects Crime News

Police bust motorcycle theft ring, arrest three suspects

2 hours ago
Million-baht bounty: EC offers big cash for election snitching Politics News

Million-baht bounty: EC offers big cash for election snitching

2 hours ago
Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute Crime News

Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute

2 hours ago
Lèse majesté: US academic fights Thai university sacking Thailand News

Lèse majesté: US academic fights Thai university sacking

2 hours ago
3.0 earthquake hits Nakhon Si Thammarat, prompts evacuations Thailand News

3.0 earthquake hits Nakhon Si Thammarat, prompts evacuations

2 hours ago
Thai man cites niece&#8217;s alleged abuse in murder of her husband Thailand News

Thai man cites niece’s alleged abuse in murder of her husband

2 hours ago
Another brawl on Soi Bangla: Drunk tourists throw punches Phuket News

Another brawl on Soi Bangla: Drunk tourists throw punches

2 hours ago
Illegal cigarette network dismantled, 42 million baht fines issued Crime News

Illegal cigarette network dismantled, 42 million baht fines issued

2 hours ago
Hotpot horror: Beer glass brawl erupts in Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Hotpot horror: Beer glass brawl erupts in Pattaya restaurant

3 hours ago
Motorway crash in Chon Buri leaves three trapped in wreckage Road deaths

Motorway crash in Chon Buri leaves three trapped in wreckage

3 hours ago
Fuel shock: Thailand hikes petrol and diesel tax as oil prices drop Thailand News

Fuel shock: Thailand hikes petrol and diesel tax as oil prices drop

3 hours ago
Law student hailed for saving child from drowning at Thai beach Thailand News

Law student hailed for saving child from drowning at Thai beach

3 hours ago
Pet cat shot with airsoft gun by neighbour amid noise dispute Thailand News

Pet cat shot with airsoft gun by neighbour amid noise dispute

3 hours ago
Thai cops injured chasing rogue bike in Pattaya Pattaya News

Thai cops injured chasing rogue bike in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Troops foil vehicle smuggling at Tak province border Crime News

Troops foil vehicle smuggling at Tak province border

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin55 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai man cites niece&#8217;s alleged abuse in murder of her husband

Thai man cites niece’s alleged abuse in murder of her husband

2 hours ago
Pet cat shot with airsoft gun by neighbour amid noise dispute

Pet cat shot with airsoft gun by neighbour amid noise dispute

3 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs wife after discovering she was a prostitute

Thai man fatally stabs wife after discovering she was a prostitute

4 hours ago
Thai man wanted for rape of stepdaughter in Bangkok

Thai man wanted for rape of stepdaughter in Bangkok

6 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x