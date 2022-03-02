Australian officials find $55 million worth of meth and heroin in shipment from Thailand

Border police in Australia have uncovered AU$55 million worth of smuggled meth and heroin in a shipment from Thailand, according to a report from the Australian Associated Press. The shipment was concealed in boxes of green tea and magnets and discovered at Melbourne Airport.

The 27 boxes had been shipped from Thailand on February 19 and came to light when x-rays indicated abnormalities with the boxes. Customs officials carried out further tests on the shipment and discovered that the boxes contained 56 kilograms of methamphetamine and 13 kilograms of heroin. According to the report, the estimated street value of the drugs is around AU$55 million.

The Australian Federal Police force has now launched an investigation.

Drug trafficking operations between Thailand and Australia are a regular occurrence with a number of seizures in recent months. In November of last year, 2 Australian men who allegedly conspired to smuggle more than 300 kilograms of heroin from Thailand to their home country were arrested by Australian Federal Police.

The arrests were linked to a July 2021 seizure by Thai customs officials at a port in Chon Buri. Officers searched an outgoing sea cargo container destined for Queensland and found 314 kilograms of heroin hidden in paint drums.

In December 2021, officials in Thailand found 1.2-billion-baht worth of crystal meth being shipped out of the kingdom and destined for Australia. The 193 kilograms of drugs were concealed in punching bags normally used for boxing.

SOURCE: Australian Associated Press