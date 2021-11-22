Crime
Men arrested in Australia over July’s major heroin bust in Thailand
Two Australian men who allegedly conspired to smuggle more than 300 kilograms of heroin from Thailand to their home country were recently arrested by Australian Federal Police. AFP say one of the suspects is “one of the nation’s most significant organised crime threats” and is designated as an Australian Priority Organisation Target, or APOT.
Back in July, Thai customs officials at a port in Chon Buri searched an outgoing sea cargo container destined for Queensland and found 314 kilograms of heroin hidden in paint drums. Following the drug seizure, Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board announced that Thai authorities contacted the Australia Embassy and planned to investigate the network behind the operation.
Thai authorities cracked down on illegal drug exports after the May drug bust in Australia, where more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine were found on a Thai cargo ship docked in Sydney. Over the summer, Thai authorities reported numerous drug seizures involving outgoing shipments at the Chon Buri port and at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
The AFP recently announced the arrest of two Sydney men who allegedly arranged the import of heroin from Thailand in July. Police say a 38 year old man, who is designated as a priority target, allegedly conspired with a 41 year old man using encrypted communication platforms, including AN0M, which poses as a secure messaging app, but is actually run by AFP and law enforcement agencies in other countries.
Both men are charged with conspiring to import into Australia, a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The 38 year old faces additional charges of possession of MDMA, unauthorised possession of prohibited weapons and failure to comply with a court order.
AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Eastern Command Kirsty Schofield says the AFP has worked with overseas law enforcement to arrest the priority target.
“Transnational serious organised crime continues to attempt to send heroin through our borders to make money off the misery they peddle. The AFP and its law enforcement partners in Australia and overseas will continue to disrupt the activities of criminal groups acting across international borders, and protect our community from these harmful substances.”
SOURCE: Australian Federal Police
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Krathong cleanup: Prayers to the water goddess trash Thailand’s rivers
Best time to come to Thailand, Thai PM M/V , Fly internationally to BKK | Thaiger Bites | Ep.65
The best methods for learning the Thai language
Are surfboards really hotter than Bitcoin?
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Only Thai UFC fighter beaten in Las Vegas
International Criminal Court pauses probe into Philippines president’s bloody war on drugs
Men arrested in Australia over July’s major heroin bust in Thailand
Thai industrial gas producers expect higher sales
Thailand Top Stories | Will govt. cave in to bar ban? Thai PM denies clinging to power.
Telecom regulators to look into the planned merger of DTAC and True
Tourism in Thailand, Property in Thailand, Thailand Going Green | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.136
15 Burmese pilgrims drown while crossing flooded causeway to reach Buddhist temple
Government agency ups 2021 foreign arrivals prediction to 200,000
Vending machine industry sees resurgence thanks to pandemic
Chinese tennis player speaks to Olympic official, insists she’s “safe and well”
Thailand’s climate pledges slammed as “critically insufficient”
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Thailand’s Maya Bay set to reopen in January
Health Ministry warns people to get vaccinated or face possible restrictions
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials
Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
Pangolin wanders out of jungle and is captured in Kamala, Phuket
Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
Scoot announces new service between Singapore and London Gatwick via Bangkok
Petition for bars to open in Pattaya, Thailand Pass update | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.133
Thai Red Cross offers free Moderna booster for those qualifying
Of 100,000 predicted for 2021, Hua Hin has seen 56 tourists
19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
- Hua Hin4 days ago
Of 100,000 predicted for 2021, Hua Hin has seen 56 tourists
- Press Room3 days ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
New Covid-19 treatment from AstraZeneca could make “significant difference”
- Business3 days ago
Mass lay-offs at Thai AirAsia as aviation sector continues to struggle
- Thailand1 day ago
Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
Recent comments: